NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EDT Thu May 14 2020
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EDT Thu May 14 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Mostly sunny this morning,
then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EDT Thu May 14 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Partly sunny this morning,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EDT Thu May 14 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Partly sunny this morning,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EDT Thu May 14 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Partly sunny this morning,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EDT Thu May 14 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Partly sunny this morning,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EDT Thu May 14 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Partly sunny this morning,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph
this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EDT Thu May 14 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Mostly sunny this morning,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EDT Thu May 14 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Widespread frost this morning. A chance of
rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph
this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EDT Thu May 14 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Mostly sunny this morning,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EDT Thu May 14 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Mostly sunny this morning,
then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EDT Thu May 14 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Mostly sunny this morning,
then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EDT Thu May 14 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Widespread frost this morning. A chance of
rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EDT Thu May 14 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Widespread frost this morning. A chance of
rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EDT Thu May 14 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Widespread frost this morning. A slight
chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EDT Thu May 14 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Widespread frost this morning. A chance of
rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EDT Thu May 14 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Widespread frost this morning. A chance of
rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EDT Thu May 14 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Widespread frost this morning. A slight
chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South
winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EDT Thu May 14 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost this morning. A slight
chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around
5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
