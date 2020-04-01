NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 31, 2020

_____

451 FPUS51 KBGM 010736

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Wed Apr 1 2020

NYZ009-012000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ015-012000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ016-012000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ017-012000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

NYZ018-012000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

NYZ022-012000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers

this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ023-012000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ024-012000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ025-012000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

NYZ036-012000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ037-012000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ044-012000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ045-012000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ046-012000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ055-012000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ056-012000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ057-012000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ062-012000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

