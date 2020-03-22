NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 21, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Sun Mar 22 2020

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow or rain in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain. Additional light snow accumulation.

Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

snow after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows around 30.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow, rain. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the

upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or a chance of snow. Little or no additional

snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

snow likely or a chance of rain after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or a chance of snow. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow after midnight. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow, rain. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the

upper 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or a chance of snow. Little or no additional

snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow. Rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an

inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or a chance of snow. Little or no additional

snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs around 50.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow. Rain in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or a chance of snow. Little or no additional

snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

snow after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the

upper 20s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow. Rain in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

snow after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the

upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow. Rain in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or a chance of snow. Little or no additional

snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows

in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow. Rain in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain or snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain or snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow or rain in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain or snow in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow or rain in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain. Additional light snow accumulation.

Lows around 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows

in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow. Rain in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in

the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow. Rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow or rain in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain. Additional light snow accumulation.

Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow or rain in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain or sleet. Additional light snow

accumulation. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

