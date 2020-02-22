NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, February 21, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Sat Feb 22 2020

NYZ009-222100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows near 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ015-222100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ016-222100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ017-222100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ018-222100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ022-222100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ023-222100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ024-222100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ025-222100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ036-222100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows around 30.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow with rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ037-222100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ044-222100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ045-222100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ046-222100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow with rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ055-222100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow with rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ056-222100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow with rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ057-222100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow with rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ062-222100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely with a chance of rain. Highs around 40.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

