NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 8, 2022

_____

103 FPUS51 KALY 090756

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 090755

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

255 AM EST Wed Nov 9 2022

NYZ033-091500-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

255 AM EST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with

a chance of rain showers. Much cooler with highs around 40.

Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows 15 to 20.

$$

NYZ052-091500-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

255 AM EST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ058-091500-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

255 AM EST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling

into the upper 50s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Breezy with lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Temperature falling

into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ065-091500-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

255 AM EST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ041-091500-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

255 AM EST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool with

lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ038-091500-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

255 AM EST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ032-091500-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

255 AM EST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Much colder

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid

30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ042-091500-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

255 AM EST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the

lower 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ083-091500-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

255 AM EST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Light and variable winds, becoming

south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool with

lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ043-091500-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

255 AM EST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool with

lows in the mid 50s. Temperature rising into the lower 60s after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ084-091500-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

255 AM EST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Light and variable winds, becoming

south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ082-091500-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

255 AM EST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature

falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ039-091500-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

255 AM EST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows around 30. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ040-091500-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

255 AM EST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ047-091500-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

255 AM EST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Temperature falling

into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ048-091500-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

255 AM EST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Temperature falling

to around 50 in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ049-091500-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

255 AM EST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ050-091500-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

255 AM EST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Light and variable winds, becoming

south 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ051-091500-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

255 AM EST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature

falling to around 50 in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ053-091500-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

255 AM EST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ054-091500-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

255 AM EST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Breezy with lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ060-091500-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

255 AM EST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ061-091500-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

255 AM EST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ059-091500-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

255 AM EST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ063-091500-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

255 AM EST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ064-091500-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

255 AM EST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ066-091500-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

255 AM EST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather