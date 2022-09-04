NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 3, 2022 _____ 181 FPUS51 KALY 040733 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 040732 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 332 AM EDT Sun Sep 4 2022 NYZ033-042000- Hamilton- Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake 332 AM EDT Sun Sep 4 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .LABOR DAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ052-042000- Eastern Albany- Including the city of ALBANY 332 AM EDT Sun Sep 4 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this morning, then scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .LABOR DAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ058-042000- Western Greene- Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham 332 AM EDT Sun Sep 4 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers this morning, then mostly cloudy with numerous showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Numerous showers. Lows around 60. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent. .LABOR DAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ065-042000- Western Dutchess- Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington 332 AM EDT Sun Sep 4 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this morning, then scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .LABOR DAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ041-042000- Northern Saratoga- Including the city of Saratoga Springs 332 AM EDT Sun Sep 4 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers this morning, then scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .LABOR DAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ038-042000- Southern Herkimer- Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk, Frankfort, and Doldgeville 332 AM EDT Sun Sep 4 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers this morning, then scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .LABOR DAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Scattered showers. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ032-042000- Northern Herkimer- Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever, Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge 332 AM EDT Sun Sep 4 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent. .LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ042-042000- Northern Warren- Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown 332 AM EDT Sun Sep 4 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .LABOR DAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ NYZ083-042000- Southeast Warren- Including the city of Glens Falls 332 AM EDT Sun Sep 4 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with isolated showers this morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .LABOR DAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ043-042000- Northern Washington- Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville 332 AM EDT Sun Sep 4 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers this morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .LABOR DAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ084-042000- Southern Washington- Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge, and Greenwich 332 AM EDT Sun Sep 4 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this morning, then scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .LABOR DAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ082-042000- Northern Fulton- Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield 332 AM EDT Sun Sep 4 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this morning, then scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .LABOR DAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ039-042000- Southern Fulton- Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown 332 AM EDT Sun Sep 4 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this morning, then scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .LABOR DAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ NYZ040-042000- Montgomery- Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda 332 AM EDT Sun Sep 4 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers this morning, then scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent. .LABOR DAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ047-042000- Schoharie- Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh 332 AM EDT Sun Sep 4 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers this morning, then mostly cloudy with numerous showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Numerous showers, mainly in the evening. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .LABOR DAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ NYZ048-042000- Western Schenectady- Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg 332 AM EDT Sun Sep 4 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this morning, then scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .LABOR DAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ049-042000- Eastern Schenectady- Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam 332 AM EDT Sun Sep 4 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this morning, then scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .LABOR DAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ050-042000- Southern Saratoga- Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville, and Waterford 332 AM EDT Sun Sep 4 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this morning, then scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .LABOR DAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ051-042000- Western Albany- Including the cities of Altamont and Berne 332 AM EDT Sun Sep 4 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers this morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .LABOR DAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ053-042000- Western Rensselaer- Including the city of Troy 332 AM EDT Sun Sep 4 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this morning, then scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .LABOR DAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ054-042000- Eastern Rensselaer- Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls 332 AM EDT Sun Sep 4 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this morning, then scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent. .LABOR DAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ060-042000- Western Columbia- Including the city of Hudson 332 AM EDT Sun Sep 4 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers this morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Humid with lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .LABOR DAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ061-042000- Eastern Columbia- Including the city of Chatham 332 AM EDT Sun Sep 4 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers this morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Lows around 60. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 60 percent. .LABOR DAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ059-042000- Eastern Greene- Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo, and Jefferson Heights 332 AM EDT Sun Sep 4 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers this morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .LABOR DAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Not as warm. Humid with highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ063-042000- Western Ulster- Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley, Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia 332 AM EDT Sun Sep 4 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers this morning, then mostly cloudy with numerous showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Numerous showers. Lows around 60. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .LABOR DAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ064-042000- Eastern Ulster- Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz 332 AM EDT Sun Sep 4 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this morning, then scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Numerous showers. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .LABOR DAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ066-042000- Eastern Dutchess- Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook, Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton 332 AM EDT Sun Sep 4 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers this morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .LABOR DAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather