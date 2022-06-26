NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 25, 2022 _____ 825 FPUS51 KALY 260756 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 260755 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 355 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022 NYZ033-262000- Hamilton- Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake 355 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the morning. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ052-262000- Eastern Albany- Including the city of ALBANY 355 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ058-262000- Western Greene- Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham 355 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ065-262000- Western Dutchess- Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington 355 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ041-262000- Northern Saratoga- Including the city of Saratoga Springs 355 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ038-262000- Southern Herkimer- Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk, Frankfort, and Doldgeville 355 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ032-262000- Northern Herkimer- Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever, Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge 355 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely in the morning. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ042-262000- Northern Warren- Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown 355 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ083-262000- Southeast Warren- Including the city of Glens Falls 355 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ043-262000- Northern Washington- Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville 355 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ084-262000- Southern Washington- Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge, and Greenwich 355 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ082-262000- Northern Fulton- Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield 355 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ039-262000- Southern Fulton- Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown 355 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ040-262000- Montgomery- Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda 355 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ047-262000- Schoharie- Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh 355 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers in the morning. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ048-262000- Western Schenectady- Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg 355 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ049-262000- Eastern Schenectady- Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam 355 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ050-262000- Southern Saratoga- Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville, and Waterford 355 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ051-262000- Western Albany- Including the cities of Altamont and Berne 355 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ053-262000- Western Rensselaer- Including the city of Troy 355 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ054-262000- Eastern Rensselaer- Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls 355 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ060-262000- Western Columbia- Including the city of Hudson 355 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ061-262000- Eastern Columbia- Including the city of Chatham 355 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ059-262000- Eastern Greene- Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo, and Jefferson Heights 355 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ063-262000- Western Ulster- Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley, Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia 355 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ064-262000- Eastern Ulster- Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz 355 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Not as warm. Humid with highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ066-262000- Eastern Dutchess- Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook, Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton 355 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. 