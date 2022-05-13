NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 12, 2022

_____

911 FPUS51 KALY 130724

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 130722

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

322 AM EDT Fri May 13 2022

NYZ033-132000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

322 AM EDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in

the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ052-132000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

322 AM EDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in

the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ058-132000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

322 AM EDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ065-132000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

322 AM EDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 80. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ041-132000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

322 AM EDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ038-132000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

322 AM EDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ032-132000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

322 AM EDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in

the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ042-132000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

322 AM EDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in

the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as

warm with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ083-132000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

322 AM EDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ043-132000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

322 AM EDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as

warm with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ084-132000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

322 AM EDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as

warm with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ082-132000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

322 AM EDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ039-132000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

322 AM EDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler

with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ040-132000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

322 AM EDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 60. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ047-132000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

322 AM EDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds, becoming

southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ048-132000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

322 AM EDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ049-132000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

322 AM EDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in

the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ050-132000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

322 AM EDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in

the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ051-132000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

322 AM EDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ053-132000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

322 AM EDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in

the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ054-132000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

322 AM EDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ060-132000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

322 AM EDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ061-132000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

322 AM EDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ059-132000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

322 AM EDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ063-132000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

322 AM EDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ064-132000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

322 AM EDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming south

around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ066-132000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

322 AM EDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the upper 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather