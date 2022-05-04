NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 3, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

316 AM EDT Wed May 4 2022

NYZ033-042000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

316 AM EDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

in the upper 30s.

NYZ052-042000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

316 AM EDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ058-042000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

316 AM EDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

around 40.

NYZ065-042000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

316 AM EDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ041-042000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

316 AM EDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ038-042000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

316 AM EDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Showers. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ032-042000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

316 AM EDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ042-042000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

316 AM EDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

around 40.

NYZ083-042000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

316 AM EDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ043-042000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

316 AM EDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ084-042000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

316 AM EDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ082-042000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

316 AM EDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the upper 30s.

NYZ039-042000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

316 AM EDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ040-042000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

316 AM EDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ047-042000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

316 AM EDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ048-042000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

316 AM EDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

NYZ049-042000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

316 AM EDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ050-042000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

316 AM EDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ051-042000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

316 AM EDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ053-042000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

316 AM EDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

NYZ054-042000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

316 AM EDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

in the upper 30s.

NYZ060-042000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

316 AM EDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ061-042000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

316 AM EDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ059-042000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

316 AM EDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ063-042000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

316 AM EDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers, mainly this morning. Highs around 60.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

NYZ064-042000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

316 AM EDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 50. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

around 40.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ066-042000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

316 AM EDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers, mainly this morning. Highs around 60.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

