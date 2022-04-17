NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 16, 2022 _____ 550 FPUS51 KALY 170814 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 170810 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 410 AM EDT Sun Apr 17 2022 NYZ033-172000- Hamilton- Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake 410 AM EDT Sun Apr 17 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 30. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely in the evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ052-172000- Eastern Albany- Including the city of ALBANY 410 AM EDT Sun Apr 17 2022 .TODAY...A chance of snow showers this morning. Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ058-172000- Western Greene- Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham 410 AM EDT Sun Apr 17 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning, then a slight chance of rain or snow showers this afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then rain likely or a chance of snow in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ065-172000- Western Dutchess- Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington 410 AM EDT Sun Apr 17 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ041-172000- Northern Saratoga- Including the city of Saratoga Springs 410 AM EDT Sun Apr 17 2022 .TODAY...A chance of snow showers this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ038-172000- Southern Herkimer- Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk, Frankfort, and Doldgeville 410 AM EDT Sun Apr 17 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of snow showers this morning. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ032-172000- Northern Herkimer- Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever, Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge 410 AM EDT Sun Apr 17 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then a chance of rain or snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening, then snow after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 30. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow or rain. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely in the evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ042-172000- Northern Warren- Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown 410 AM EDT Sun Apr 17 2022 .TODAY...A chance of snow showers this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Additional light snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of snow or rain showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs around 50. Chance of snow 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ083-172000- Southeast Warren- Including the city of Glens Falls 410 AM EDT Sun Apr 17 2022 .TODAY...A chance of snow showers this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ NYZ043-172000- Northern Washington- Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville 410 AM EDT Sun Apr 17 2022 .TODAY...A slight chance of snow showers this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ084-172000- Southern Washington- Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge, and Greenwich 410 AM EDT Sun Apr 17 2022 .TODAY...A chance of snow showers this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ082-172000- Northern Fulton- Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield 410 AM EDT Sun Apr 17 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers this afternoon. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 15 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow or rain. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ039-172000- Southern Fulton- Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown 410 AM EDT Sun Apr 17 2022 .TODAY...A chance of snow showers this morning. Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Additional light snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the morning. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ040-172000- Montgomery- Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda 410 AM EDT Sun Apr 17 2022 .TODAY...A chance of snow showers this morning. Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 60. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ NYZ047-172000- Schoharie- Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh 410 AM EDT Sun Apr 17 2022 .TODAY...A chance of snow showers this morning. Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Additional light snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the morning. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ048-172000- Western Schenectady- Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg 410 AM EDT Sun Apr 17 2022 .TODAY...A chance of snow showers this morning. Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Additional light snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ049-172000- Eastern Schenectady- Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam 410 AM EDT Sun Apr 17 2022 .TODAY...A chance of snow showers this morning. Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ050-172000- Southern Saratoga- Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville, and Waterford 410 AM EDT Sun Apr 17 2022 .TODAY...A chance of snow showers this morning. Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ NYZ051-172000- Western Albany- Including the cities of Altamont and Berne 410 AM EDT Sun Apr 17 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers or a slight chance of rain showers this morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ053-172000- Western Rensselaer- Including the city of Troy 410 AM EDT Sun Apr 17 2022 .TODAY...A chance of snow showers this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ054-172000- Eastern Rensselaer- Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls 410 AM EDT Sun Apr 17 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ060-172000- Western Columbia- Including the city of Hudson 410 AM EDT Sun Apr 17 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ061-172000- Eastern Columbia- Including the city of Chatham 410 AM EDT Sun Apr 17 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain or snow showers this morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ NYZ059-172000- Eastern Greene- Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo, and Jefferson Heights 410 AM EDT Sun Apr 17 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ063-172000- Western Ulster- Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley, Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia 410 AM EDT Sun Apr 17 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ NYZ064-172000- Eastern Ulster- Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz 410 AM EDT Sun Apr 17 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ066-172000- Eastern Dutchess- Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook, Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton 410 AM EDT Sun Apr 17 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather