NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 30, 2022 _____ 984 FPUS51 KALY 310757 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 310756 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 356 AM EDT Thu Mar 31 2022 NYZ033-312000- Hamilton- Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake 356 AM EDT Thu Mar 31 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning, then rain showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Colder with lows around 20. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ NYZ052-312000- Eastern Albany- Including the city of ALBANY 356 AM EDT Thu Mar 31 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ058-312000- Western Greene- Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham 356 AM EDT Thu Mar 31 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ065-312000- Western Dutchess- Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington 356 AM EDT Thu Mar 31 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ041-312000- Northern Saratoga- Including the city of Saratoga Springs 356 AM EDT Thu Mar 31 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ038-312000- Southern Herkimer- Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk, Frankfort, and Doldgeville 356 AM EDT Thu Mar 31 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ NYZ032-312000- Northern Herkimer- Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever, Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge 356 AM EDT Thu Mar 31 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, mainly in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ NYZ042-312000- Northern Warren- Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown 356 AM EDT Thu Mar 31 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this morning, then rain showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs around 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ NYZ083-312000- Southeast Warren- Including the city of Glens Falls 356 AM EDT Thu Mar 31 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this morning, then rain showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ043-312000- Northern Washington- Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville 356 AM EDT Thu Mar 31 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this morning, then rain showers likely this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ084-312000- Southern Washington- Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge, and Greenwich 356 AM EDT Thu Mar 31 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ082-312000- Northern Fulton- Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield 356 AM EDT Thu Mar 31 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning, then rain showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ NYZ039-312000- Southern Fulton- Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown 356 AM EDT Thu Mar 31 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning, then rain showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the evening. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ040-312000- Montgomery- Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda 356 AM EDT Thu Mar 31 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning, then rain showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the evening. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ047-312000- Schoharie- Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh 356 AM EDT Thu Mar 31 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the evening. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ NYZ048-312000- Western Schenectady- Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg 356 AM EDT Thu Mar 31 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this morning, then rain showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs around 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ049-312000- Eastern Schenectady- Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam 356 AM EDT Thu Mar 31 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ050-312000- Southern Saratoga- Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville, and Waterford 356 AM EDT Thu Mar 31 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ051-312000- Western Albany- Including the cities of Altamont and Berne 356 AM EDT Thu Mar 31 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs around 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ053-312000- Western Rensselaer- Including the city of Troy 356 AM EDT Thu Mar 31 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ054-312000- Eastern Rensselaer- Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls 356 AM EDT Thu Mar 31 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to around 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ060-312000- Western Columbia- Including the city of Hudson 356 AM EDT Thu Mar 31 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ061-312000- Eastern Columbia- Including the city of Chatham 356 AM EDT Thu Mar 31 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ059-312000- Eastern Greene- Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo, and Jefferson Heights 356 AM EDT Thu Mar 31 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ063-312000- Western Ulster- Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley, Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia 356 AM EDT Thu Mar 31 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning, then rain showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the evening. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ064-312000- Eastern Ulster- Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz 356 AM EDT Thu Mar 31 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ066-312000- Eastern Dutchess- Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook, Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton 356 AM EDT Thu Mar 31 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather