NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 9, 2022

_____

757 FPUS51 KALY 100829

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 100828

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

328 AM EST Thu Feb 10 2022

NYZ033-102100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

328 AM EST Thu Feb 10 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Colder with lows around 15. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers, mainly in the evening. Light snow

accumulation. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s

in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero.

Highs around 15.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 below. Highs around 10 above.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 below to

10 below zero. Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as

15 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ052-102100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

328 AM EST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...A chance of snow showers this morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west with gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Much colder with highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 40.

$$

NYZ058-102100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

328 AM EST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 40s.

Temperature falling into the mid 30s this afternoon. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Much colder with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Much colder with highs in the

lower 20s. Temperature falling to around 15 in the afternoon. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around zero. Wind

chill values as low as 15 below.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs 10 to 15. Lows

zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.

$$

NYZ065-102100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

328 AM EST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ041-102100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

328 AM EST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Snow showers likely this morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Much colder with highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to 5 above

zero. Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero.

Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ038-102100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

328 AM EST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Snow showers likely this morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow or rain showers likely in the

evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Colder with lows around 20.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature

falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Much colder with highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero.

Highs around 15. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero.

Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ032-102100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

328 AM EST Thu Feb 10 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Snow accumulation around an

inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Colder with

lows around 16. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Moderate snow accumulation. Not as

cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers, mainly in the morning. Additional light

snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature

falling to around 20 in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows around zero. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs 10 to 15. Lows

around 10 below.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 10 above.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 below.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs around 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows zero to 5 above zero. Temperature

rising to around 10 above after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ042-102100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

328 AM EST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 18. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Light snow accumulation possible. Not as cold with lows in the lower

30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling to around 30 in the

afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

5 above. Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero.

Highs around 15. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 below to

zero. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as

low as zero in the morning.

$$

NYZ083-102100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

328 AM EST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...A chance of snow showers this morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Much colder with highs around 20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to 5 above

zero. Highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero.

Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ043-102100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

328 AM EST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance

of snow showers this morning. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s

in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Much colder with highs 15 to

20. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero.

Highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero.

Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values

as low as zero in the morning.

$$

NYZ084-102100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

328 AM EST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely this morning,

then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Much colder with highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 5 above.

Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to

5 above zero. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ082-102100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

328 AM EST Thu Feb 10 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Snow accumulation around an

inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening. Little

or no additional snow accumulation. Colder with lows around 15. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then rain or

snow showers likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation

possible. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold. Lows 5 to 10 above. Highs 15 to 20. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 5 below to zero.

Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around

10 above. Lows 5 below to zero. Wind chill values as low as

20 below.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 20.

Lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values

as low as zero in the morning.

$$

NYZ039-102100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

328 AM EST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Snow showers likely. A chance of rain showers this morning,

then rain showers likely this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening. Little

or no snow accumulation. Colder with lows around 16. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature

falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Much colder with highs around 20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around zero.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs 10 to 15. Lows

around zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ040-102100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

328 AM EST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Snow showers likely. A chance of rain showers this morning,

then rain showers likely this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the

evening. Colder with lows around 19. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Temperature falling

to around 30 in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around zero.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 15.

Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ047-102100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

328 AM EST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...A chance of snow showers this morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in

the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature

falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Much colder with highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around zero.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 15.

Lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 40.

$$

NYZ048-102100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

328 AM EST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows in the

lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in

the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Much colder with highs around 20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to 5 above

zero. Highs 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to

5 above zero. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ049-102100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

328 AM EST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...A chance of snow showers this morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the

afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Much colder with highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

5 above. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ050-102100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

328 AM EST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...A chance of snow showers this morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Much colder with highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to

5 above zero. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ051-102100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

328 AM EST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in

the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Much colder with highs around 20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero.

Highs 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero.

Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.

$$

NYZ053-102100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

328 AM EST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...A chance of snow showers this morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west with gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Much colder. Near steady temperature around 20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 40.

$$

NYZ054-102100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

328 AM EST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in

the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Much colder with highs around 20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to 5 above

zero. Highs 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero.

Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.

$$

NYZ060-102100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

328 AM EST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Temperature falling to around 40 in the afternoon. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Much colder with lows around 20. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Much colder with highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 40.

$$

NYZ061-102100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

328 AM EST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...A chance of snow showers this morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around

10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Much colder with highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ059-102100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

328 AM EST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of snow showers this morning. A chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Temperature falling to around 40 in the afternoon. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Much colder with lows around 20. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Much colder with highs in the

mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ063-102100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

328 AM EST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of snow showers this morning. A slight chance of rain

showers. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper

30s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Much colder with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Much colder with highs in the

mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows zero to 5 above

zero. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs 15 to 20. Lows

zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ064-102100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

328 AM EST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A

chance of snow showers this morning. A slight chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature

falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Much colder with highs in the

upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 40.

$$

NYZ066-102100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

328 AM EST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A

slight chance of snow showers this morning. A slight chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the lower

40s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Much colder with lows around 20. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather