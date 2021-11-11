NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

344 AM EST Thu Nov 11 2021

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

344 AM EST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming west

in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Numerous rain showers in the evening. Numerous

snow showers. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous snow showers in the morning, then

scattered rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Scattered snow showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the mid 40s.

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

344 AM EST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the

afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Scattered rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

344 AM EST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into

the lower 50s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening. Scattered snow

showers. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling

into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

344 AM EST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Temperature

rising into the mid 50s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

344 AM EST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not as

cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Scattered rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

344 AM EST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the mid 40s. Temperature rising into the upper 40s after

midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Scattered rain showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with scattered snow showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and

snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

344 AM EST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers after midnight. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers, mainly in the morning. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling

into the mid 40s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Numerous snow showers. Light snow accumulation

possible. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Numerous snow

showers, mainly in the morning. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

344 AM EST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Scattered snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers

or a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

344 AM EST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Scattered rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

344 AM EST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Numerous rain showers. Scattered snow showers

after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain and snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and

snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

344 AM EST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south

in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Scattered rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

344 AM EST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers after midnight. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in

the afternoon. Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with lows around 30. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Scattered rain showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with scattered snow showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

344 AM EST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 50.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

rain or snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in

the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

344 AM EST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in

the afternoon. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and

snow showers. Lows around 30. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Scattered rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

344 AM EST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the mid 40s. Temperature rising into the upper 40s after

midnight. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in

the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening. Scattered snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

344 AM EST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers after midnight. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon. Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening. Scattered rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain or snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

344 AM EST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered rain showers. Scattered snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Scattered rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

344 AM EST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Scattered rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

344 AM EST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers after midnight. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in

the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in

the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening. Scattered snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers

or a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

344 AM EST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers after midnight. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning.

Highs around 60. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the

afternoon. Southeast winds around 15 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Scattered rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

344 AM EST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in

the afternoon. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

344 AM EST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the mid 40s. Temperature rising to around 50 after midnight.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered rain showers. Scattered snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Scattered rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

344 AM EST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into

the mid 50s in the afternoon. Southeast winds around 15 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered rain showers. Scattered snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Scattered rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

344 AM EST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the mid 40s. Temperature rising to around 50 after midnight.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Scattered rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

344 AM EST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Temperature

rising into the upper 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into

the mid 50s in the afternoon. Southeast winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

344 AM EST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

344 AM EST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Temperature

rising into the lower 50s after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to around

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

