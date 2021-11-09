NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, November 8, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

314 AM EST Tue Nov 9 2021

NYZ033-092100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

314 AM EST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning, then

partly sunny with isolated rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Not as cool with

lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature rising into the

lower 40s after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ052-092100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

314 AM EST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 30. West

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming

east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 40s. Temperature rising to around 50 after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ058-092100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

314 AM EST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 30. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising into the upper 40s after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ065-092100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

314 AM EST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light

and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the upper 40s. Temperature rising into the mid 50s after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ041-092100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

314 AM EST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Not as cool with

lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising into the upper 40s

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ038-092100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

314 AM EST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ032-092100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

314 AM EST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated rain

showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature rising into the mid 40s

after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ042-092100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

314 AM EST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper

30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming

east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ083-092100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

314 AM EST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Not as cool with

lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper

20s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising into the upper 40s

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ043-092100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

314 AM EST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Not as cool with

lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature rising into the mid 40s

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ084-092100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

314 AM EST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Not as cool with

lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming north

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming

east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising into the upper 40s

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ082-092100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

314 AM EST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the upper 30s. Temperature rising into the mid 40s after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ039-092100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

314 AM EST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Not as cool with lows in

the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising into the upper 40s after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ040-092100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

314 AM EST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Not as cool with lows in

the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 30. West

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising into the upper 40s after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ047-092100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

314 AM EST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 30. West

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 40s. Temperature rising into the upper 40s

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ048-092100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

314 AM EST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid

40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Temperature rising into the upper

40s after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ049-092100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

314 AM EST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid

40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 40s. Temperature rising to around 50 after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ050-092100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

314 AM EST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Not as cool with

lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 30. West

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 40s. Temperature rising to around 50 after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ051-092100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

314 AM EST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising into the

upper 40s after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ053-092100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

314 AM EST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs around 60. South

winds around 5 mph this morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 30.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming

southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 40s. Temperature rising to around 50 after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ054-092100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

314 AM EST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Not as cool with

lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper

20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising into the

upper 40s after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers

in the evening. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ060-092100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

314 AM EST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 30.

Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming

southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 40s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ061-092100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

314 AM EST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming

northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Temperature rising to around

50 after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ059-092100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

314 AM EST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light

and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming

southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 40s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ063-092100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

314 AM EST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the mid 40s. Temperature rising to around 50 after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ064-092100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

314 AM EST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light

and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Light and variable winds.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming

southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the upper 40s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ066-092100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

314 AM EST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds,

becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 40s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

