NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 6, 2021

430 FPUS51 KALY 070750

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 070749

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

249 AM EST Sun Nov 7 2021

NYZ033-072100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

249 AM EST Sun Nov 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the

afternoon.

$$

NYZ052-072100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

249 AM EST Sun Nov 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ058-072100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

249 AM EST Sun Nov 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into

the lower 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into

the mid 50s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Temperature

rising into the upper 40s after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the

afternoon.

$$

NYZ065-072100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

249 AM EST Sun Nov 7 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ041-072100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

249 AM EST Sun Nov 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ038-072100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

249 AM EST Sun Nov 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ032-072100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

249 AM EST Sun Nov 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ042-072100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

249 AM EST Sun Nov 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.VETERANS DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the

afternoon.

$$

NYZ083-072100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

249 AM EST Sun Nov 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ043-072100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

249 AM EST Sun Nov 7 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ084-072100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

249 AM EST Sun Nov 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ082-072100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

249 AM EST Sun Nov 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ039-072100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

249 AM EST Sun Nov 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ040-072100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

249 AM EST Sun Nov 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ047-072100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

249 AM EST Sun Nov 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ048-072100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

249 AM EST Sun Nov 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the

afternoon.

$$

NYZ049-072100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

249 AM EST Sun Nov 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ050-072100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

249 AM EST Sun Nov 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ051-072100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

249 AM EST Sun Nov 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows around 30.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the

afternoon.

$$

NYZ053-072100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

249 AM EST Sun Nov 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph this

morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph in

the morning, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ054-072100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

249 AM EST Sun Nov 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows around 30.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ060-072100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

249 AM EST Sun Nov 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool. Near steady temperature around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ061-072100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

249 AM EST Sun Nov 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Temperature falling to around 50 in the afternoon.

$$

NYZ059-072100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

249 AM EST Sun Nov 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool. Near steady temperature around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ063-072100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

249 AM EST Sun Nov 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into

the mid 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Temperature rising

into the upper 40s after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the

afternoon.

$$

NYZ064-072100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

249 AM EST Sun Nov 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool. Near steady temperature around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ066-072100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

249 AM EST Sun Nov 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

