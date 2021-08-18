NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 17, 2021 _____ 109 FPUS51 KALY 180821 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 421 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021 NYZ033-182015- Hamilton- Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake 421 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Showers. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ052-182015- Eastern Albany- Including the city of ALBANY 421 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ058-182015- Western Greene- Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham 421 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ065-182015- Western Dutchess- Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington 421 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Showers likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ041-182015- Northern Saratoga- Including the city of Saratoga Springs 421 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid with lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ038-182015- Southern Herkimer- Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk, Frankfort, and Doldgeville 421 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Scattered showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ032-182015- Northern Herkimer- Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever, Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge 421 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ042-182015- Northern Warren- Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown 421 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Showers. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ083-182015- Southeast Warren- Including the city of Glens Falls 421 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ043-182015- Northern Washington- Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville 421 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Showers. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ084-182015- Southern Washington- Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge, and Greenwich 421 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid with lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ082-182015- Northern Fulton- Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield 421 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ039-182015- Southern Fulton- Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown 421 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ040-182015- Montgomery- Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda 421 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ047-182015- Schoharie- Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh 421 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Scattered showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ048-182015- Western Schenectady- Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg 421 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ049-182015- Eastern Schenectady- Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam 421 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ050-182015- Southern Saratoga- Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville, and Waterford 421 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid with lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ051-182015- Western Albany- Including the cities of Altamont and Berne 421 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ053-182015- Western Rensselaer- Including the city of Troy 421 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid with lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ054-182015- Eastern Rensselaer- Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls 421 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ060-182015- Western Columbia- Including the city of Hudson 421 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Showers likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ061-182015- Eastern Columbia- Including the city of Chatham 421 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Showers likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ059-182015- Eastern Greene- Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo, and Jefferson Heights 421 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Showers likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ063-182015- Western Ulster- Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley, Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia 421 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ064-182015- Eastern Ulster- Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz 421 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Showers likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ066-182015- Eastern Dutchess- Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook, Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton 421 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Showers likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs around 80. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$