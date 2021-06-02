NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 1, 2021

_____

275 FPUS51 KALY 020759

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 020756

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

356 AM EDT Wed Jun 2 2021

NYZ033-022000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

356 AM EDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ052-022000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

356 AM EDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to

10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

NYZ058-022000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

356 AM EDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s this

afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ065-022000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

356 AM EDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ041-022000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

356 AM EDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

$$

NYZ038-022000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

356 AM EDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers. A chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 60.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ032-022000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

356 AM EDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ042-022000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

356 AM EDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90.

$$

NYZ083-022000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

356 AM EDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

$$

NYZ043-022000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

356 AM EDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

$$

NYZ084-022000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

356 AM EDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

NYZ082-022000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

356 AM EDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ039-022000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

356 AM EDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming around

5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ040-022000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

356 AM EDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming around

5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 60.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ047-022000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

356 AM EDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming around 5 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows around 60. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ048-022000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

356 AM EDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming around

5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 60.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ049-022000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

356 AM EDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming around

5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

NYZ050-022000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

356 AM EDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming around

5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

NYZ051-022000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

356 AM EDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming around

5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ053-022000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

356 AM EDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming around

5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

NYZ054-022000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

356 AM EDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ060-022000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

356 AM EDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ061-022000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

356 AM EDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows

in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ059-022000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

356 AM EDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ063-022000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

356 AM EDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ064-022000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

356 AM EDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ066-022000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

356 AM EDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows

in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

