NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, February 12, 2021

_____

360 FPUS51 KALY 130855

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 130852

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

352 AM EST Sat Feb 13 2021

NYZ033-132100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

352 AM EST Sat Feb 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs around 17. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the evening,

then light snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Not as cold with lows around 7 above. Light and

variable winds. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the

upper 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 3 above. Light

and variable winds.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the

morning, then snow in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Cold

with highs in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Cold with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold with highs

around 20. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Colder with lows around zero. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 20s. Lows around zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold

with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Snow likely. Cold. Lows 10 to 15. Highs

in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

$$

NYZ052-132100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

352 AM EST Sat Feb 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs around 20. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the evening, then light

snow likely with a chance of freezing drizzle after midnight. Little

or no snow accumulation. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around

17. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing drizzle and light snow

in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning,

then snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Colder with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Not as cold with lows in the lower

20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow or rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

$$

NYZ058-132100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

352 AM EST Sat Feb 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow and freezing drizzle in

the evening, then freezing drizzle and light snow likely after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold. Near steady

temperature around 18. Temperature rising into the lower 20s after

midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow and freezing drizzle

in the morning. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning,

then snow in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Cold with highs

in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. A chance of sleet after midnight. Not

as cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow or rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

$$

NYZ065-132100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

352 AM EST Sat Feb 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the evening, then

freezing drizzle and light snow likely after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower

20s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow and freezing drizzle

in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Light and variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning,

then snow likely with a chance of sleet in the afternoon. Little or

no snow accumulation. Cold with highs around 30. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow or sleet in the evening,

then freezing rain and sleet likely after midnight. Light snow

accumulation possible. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow or sleet. Additional moderate snow accumulation.

Cold with highs around 30. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. A chance of freezing rain or sleet

after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ041-132100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

352 AM EST Sat Feb 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs around 20. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the evening, then light

snow likely with a chance of freezing drizzle after midnight. Little

or no snow accumulation. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around

16. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light snow and freezing drizzle in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 13. Light and

variable winds.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning,

then snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Not as cold with lows in the lower

20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow or rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

$$

NYZ038-132100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

352 AM EST Sat Feb 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Light and

variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the evening, then light

snow likely with a chance of freezing drizzle after midnight. Little

or no snow accumulation. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around

17. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow and freezing drizzle

in the morning. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 13. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold

with lows around 20. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near

steady temperature around 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

mid 20s. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Not as cold with lows in the lower

20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow or rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

$$

NYZ032-132100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

352 AM EST Sat Feb 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs around 18. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the evening, then light

snow likely after midnight. Total snow accumulation around an inch.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 13. Light and variable

winds. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning. Cold

with highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 3 above. Light

and variable winds.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Cold with

highs in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional moderate snow accumulation

possible. Cold with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold with highs

around 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Colder with lows 5 below to zero. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around

20. Lows around zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Not as cold with lows 15 to 20.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Cold with highs in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

$$

NYZ042-132100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

352 AM EST Sat Feb 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs around 18. Light and

variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the evening, then light

snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as

cold with lows around 9 above. Light and variable winds. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the

lower 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 7 above. Light

and variable winds.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the

morning, then snow in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Cold

with highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold with highs

in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Colder with lows around zero. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above

zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold

with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Snow likely. Cold. Lows 15 to 20. Highs

in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

$$

NYZ083-132100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

352 AM EST Sat Feb 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs around 19. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the evening, then light

snow likely with a chance of freezing drizzle after midnight. Little

or no snow accumulation. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around

15. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 12. Light and

variable winds.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the

morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation

possible. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Colder with lows zero to 5 above zero. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Not as cold with lows around 20.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow or rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

$$

NYZ043-132100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

352 AM EST Sat Feb 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs around 17. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the evening, then light

snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as

cold. Near steady temperature around 13. North winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light snow in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the lower

30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 9 above. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning,

then snow in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Cold with highs

in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Cold with lows around 15. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold with highs

in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Colder with lows zero to 5 above zero. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

mid 20s. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Not as cold with lows around 20.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow or rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

$$

NYZ084-132100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

352 AM EST Sat Feb 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs around 20. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the evening, then light

snow likely with a chance of freezing drizzle after midnight. Little

or no snow accumulation. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around

16. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow and freezing drizzle

in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 13. Light and

variable winds.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning,

then snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold with highs

in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Not as cold with lows in the lower

20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow or rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

$$

NYZ082-132100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

352 AM EST Sat Feb 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs around 17. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the evening, then light

snow likely with a chance of freezing drizzle after midnight. Total

snow accumulation around an inch. Not as cold. Near steady

temperature around 14. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow and freezing drizzle

in the morning. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 9 above.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Cold with

highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional moderate snow accumulation

possible. Cold. Near steady temperature around 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near

steady temperature 15 to 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Colder with lows zero to 5 above zero. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Not as cold with lows around 20.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Cold with highs in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

$$

NYZ039-132100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

352 AM EST Sat Feb 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs around 19. Light and

variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the evening, then light

snow likely with a chance of freezing drizzle after midnight. Total

snow accumulation around an inch. Not as cold. Near steady

temperature around 15. East winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow and freezing

drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as

cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming

west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds,

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional moderate snow accumulation

possible. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near

steady temperature around 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Colder with lows zero to 5 above zero. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Not as cold with lows around 20.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Cold with highs in the

lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

$$

NYZ040-132100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

352 AM EST Sat Feb 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs around 20. Light and

variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the evening, then light

snow likely with a chance of freezing drizzle after midnight. Little

or no snow accumulation. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around

16. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow and freezing

drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold

with highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming west

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 12. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional moderate snow accumulation

possible. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Colder with lows around 5 above. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

mid 20s. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Not as cold with lows in the lower

20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Cold with highs in the

lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

$$

NYZ047-132100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

352 AM EST Sat Feb 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Light and

variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the evening, then light

snow likely with a chance of freezing drizzle after midnight. Little

or no snow accumulation. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around

17. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow and freezing drizzle

in the morning. Not as cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. Light and

variable winds.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold

with lows around 20. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

mid 20s. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Not as cold with lows in the lower

20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow or rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

$$

NYZ048-132100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

352 AM EST Sat Feb 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs around 18. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the evening, then light

snow likely with a chance of freezing drizzle after midnight. Little

or no snow accumulation. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around

15. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing drizzle and light

snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cold

with highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation possible.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near

steady temperature around 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Not as cold with lows in the lower

20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Cold with highs in the

lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

$$

NYZ049-132100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

352 AM EST Sat Feb 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs around 20. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the evening, then light

snow likely with a chance of freezing drizzle after midnight. Little

or no snow accumulation. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around

17. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow and freezing drizzle

in the morning. Not as cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning,

then snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation possible.

Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Colder with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

mid 20s. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Not as cold with lows in the lower

20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow or rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

$$

NYZ050-132100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

352 AM EST Sat Feb 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs around 20. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the evening, then light

snow likely with a chance of freezing drizzle after midnight. Little

or no snow accumulation. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around

16. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow and freezing drizzle

in the morning. Not as cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning,

then snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Not as cold with lows in the lower

20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow or rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

$$

NYZ051-132100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

352 AM EST Sat Feb 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs around 18. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the evening, then light

snow likely with a chance of freezing drizzle after midnight. Little

or no snow accumulation. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around

15. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow and freezing drizzle

in the morning. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 12. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near

steady temperature around 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Colder with lows zero to 5 above zero. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 20s. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Not as cold with lows around 20.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Cold with highs in the

lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

$$

NYZ053-132100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

352 AM EST Sat Feb 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the evening, then light

snow likely with a chance of freezing drizzle after midnight. Little

or no snow accumulation. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around

18. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing drizzle and light snow

in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. Light and

variable winds.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning,

then snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Colder with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow or rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

$$

NYZ054-132100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

352 AM EST Sat Feb 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs around 19. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light snow. A chance of freezing

drizzle after midnight. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around

16. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing drizzle and light snow

in the morning. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 13. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning,

then snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible.

Cold with highs in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Cold. Near steady temperature around 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near

steady temperature around 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Colder with lows zero to 5 above zero. Chance of snow 40 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Snow likely. Cold. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

$$

NYZ060-132100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

352 AM EST Sat Feb 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the evening, then light

snow and freezing drizzle likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 20. Light

and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow and freezing drizzle

in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. Light and

variable winds.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning,

then snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming

north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. A chance of sleet after midnight. Not

as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow or rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain

and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ061-132100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

352 AM EST Sat Feb 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the evening, then light

snow likely with a chance of freezing drizzle after midnight. Little

or no snow accumulation. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around

20. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow and freezing drizzle

in the morning. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. Light and

variable winds.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning,

then snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming

north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. A chance of sleet after midnight. Not

as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow or rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ059-132100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

352 AM EST Sat Feb 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the evening, then light

snow likely with a chance of freezing drizzle after midnight. Little

or no snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower

20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow and freezing drizzle

in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Light and

variable winds.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the

morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with highs around 30. North winds around 5 mph in

the morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Colder with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. A chance of sleet after midnight. Not

as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ063-132100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

352 AM EST Sat Feb 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow this

afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the evening, then

freezing drizzle and light snow likely after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 20.

Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow and freezing drizzle

in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. Light and

variable winds.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the

morning, then snow in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Cold

with highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with lows

around 20. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold with highs

in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Colder with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs around 30. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. A chance of sleet or freezing rain

after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ064-132100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

352 AM EST Sat Feb 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the evening, then light

snow and freezing drizzle likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow and freezing drizzle

in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Light and variable winds.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning,

then snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cold with highs around 30. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Colder with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs around 30. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. A chance of freezing rain or sleet

after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ066-132100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

352 AM EST Sat Feb 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light snow. A chance of freezing

drizzle after midnight. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the

lower 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow and freezing drizzle

in the morning. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning,

then snow and sleet likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow or sleet in the evening,

then freezing rain and sleet likely after midnight. Light snow

accumulation possible. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow or sleet. Additional moderate snow accumulation.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. A chance of freezing rain after

midnight. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow or rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain

and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather