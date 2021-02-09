NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, February 8, 2021

368 FPUS51 KALY 090933

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

433 AM EST Tue Feb 9 2021

NYZ033-092130-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

433 AM EST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening. Not

as cold with lows around 8 above. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 19. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 1 above.

West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 18. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

5 below. Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around zero. Highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

$$

NYZ052-092130-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

433 AM EST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 11. West

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to

5 above zero. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows

5 to 10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

$$

NYZ058-092130-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

433 AM EST Tue Feb 9 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this

afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 1 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 12.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 2 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold. Lows 5 to 10 above. Highs in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to

10 above. Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows

5 to 10 above. Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as

15 below.

$$

NYZ065-092130-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

433 AM EST Tue Feb 9 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 13.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs around 30. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper

20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

$$

NYZ041-092130-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

433 AM EST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south

this afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 13. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 9 above.

West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to

5 above zero. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows

5 to 10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

$$

NYZ038-092130-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

433 AM EST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this

afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs around 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to

5 above zero. Highs around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower

20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.

$$

NYZ032-092130-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

433 AM EST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with

highs in the lower 20s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

this afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening. Not

as cold with lows around 8 above. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs around 18. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 2 above.

West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 17. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 below to

10 below zero. Highs 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in

the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows 5 below to zero. Chance of snow 40 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 15.

Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

$$

NYZ042-092130-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

433 AM EST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 9 above. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 1 above.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

zero. Highs around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs around 20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around zero. Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

$$

NYZ083-092130-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

433 AM EST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 11. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 3 above.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

zero. Highs around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 5 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows

zero to 5 above zero. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as

low as 10 below.

$$

NYZ043-092130-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

433 AM EST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening.

Cold with lows around 11. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 1 above.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

zero. Highs around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs around 20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows

zero to 5 above zero. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as

low as 10 below.

$$

NYZ084-092130-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

433 AM EST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 12. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 6 above.

West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to

5 above zero. Highs around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 5 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

$$

NYZ082-092130-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

433 AM EST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 12. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. West winds

around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 6 above.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above

zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero.

Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold. Lows around 5 above. Highs 15 to 20. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows

zero to 5 above zero. Highs around 15. Wind chill values as low as

15 below.

$$

NYZ039-092130-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

433 AM EST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south this

afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 12. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 7 above.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above

zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero.

Highs around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold. Lows 5 to 10 above. Highs around 20. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 5 above. Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

$$

NYZ040-092130-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

433 AM EST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south this

afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 13. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 9 above.

West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero.

Highs around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold. Lows 5 to 10 above. Highs around 20. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows

5 to 10 above. Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

$$

NYZ047-092130-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

433 AM EST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west

this afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 13. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs around 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

5 above. Highs around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

$$

NYZ048-092130-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

433 AM EST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast this afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to

5 above zero. Highs around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows

5 to 10 above. Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

$$

NYZ049-092130-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

433 AM EST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to

5 above zero. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

$$

NYZ050-092130-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

433 AM EST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 11. West

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to

5 above zero. Highs around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows

5 to 10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

$$

NYZ051-092130-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

433 AM EST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 13. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 9 above.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to

5 above zero. Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows

5 to 10 above. Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

$$

NYZ053-092130-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

433 AM EST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

this afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to

10 above. Highs around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

$$

NYZ054-092130-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

433 AM EST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

this afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening.

Cold with lows around 12. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 7 above.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to

5 above zero. Highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 5 above. Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

$$

NYZ060-092130-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

433 AM EST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

this afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 13.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to

10 above. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid

20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

$$

NYZ061-092130-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

433 AM EST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around 14.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 11.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to

10 above. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 10 above. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

$$

NYZ059-092130-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

433 AM EST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east this

afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 13.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid

20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

$$

NYZ063-092130-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

433 AM EST Tue Feb 9 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Cold with

highs around 30. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west this

afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 12. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 12. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

$$

NYZ064-092130-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

433 AM EST Tue Feb 9 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming north

this afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 12. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 13. Light

and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid

20s.

$$

NYZ066-092130-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

433 AM EST Tue Feb 9 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast this afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 12. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid

20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

$$

NAS

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather