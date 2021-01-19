NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, January 18, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

332 AM EST Tue Jan 19 2021

NYZ033-192100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

332 AM EST Tue Jan 19 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM

EST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning, then

snow showers likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an

inch. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening. Total

snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with lows around 14. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs around

19. Temperature falling to around 15 in the afternoon. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 2 above. Temperature rising

to around 6 above after midnight. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 7 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow

showers. Cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to

10 above. Highs around 15. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 below to

zero. Highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ052-192100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

332 AM EST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 13. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ058-192100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

332 AM EST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 11. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind

chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to

10 above. Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

NYZ065-192100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

332 AM EST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows around 15.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.

NYZ041-192100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

332 AM EST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ038-192100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

332 AM EST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow

showers likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with lows around

19. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Additional snow accumulation around an inch possible. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the

afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 9 above.

Temperature rising to around 15 after midnight. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Much

colder with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 20.

Lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values

as low as 10 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

NYZ032-192100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

332 AM EST Tue Jan 19 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM

EST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow

showers likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 4 below this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Total snow

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Not as cold with lows around 14. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs around

20. Temperature falling to around 15 in the afternoon. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Colder with lows around 3 above. Temperature rising to

around 10 above after midnight. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values

as low as 7 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation

possible. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as

1 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the

mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with highs

in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Much

colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs 10 to 15.

Lows 5 below to zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to 5 above

zero. Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ042-192100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

332 AM EST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this afternoon.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Cold

with lows around 17. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Temperature falling to

around 18 in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 4 above. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 2 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs around 20. Temperature

falling to around 15 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

zero to 5 above zero. Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ083-192100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

332 AM EST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into

the lower 20s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 8 above. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

5 to 10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ043-192100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

332 AM EST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Cold with highs around 30. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into

the lower 20s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 9 above. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

5 to 10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ084-192100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

332 AM EST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into

the mid 20s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 11. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ082-192100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

332 AM EST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold

with lows around 16. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

Temperature falling to around 18 in the afternoon. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 5 above. Temperature rising

to around 10 above after midnight. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as

4 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation

possible. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero

in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow

showers. Cold. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs around 15. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero.

Highs around 15. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ039-192100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

332 AM EST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold

with lows around 17. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the

upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 7 above. Temperature rising

to around 11 after midnight. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Wind chill values as low

as 1 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower

30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 5 above. Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ040-192100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

332 AM EST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold

with lows around 19. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs in the

upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 9 above. Temperature rising

to around 14 after midnight. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 15.

Highs around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

5 to 10 above. Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ047-192100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

332 AM EST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold

with lows around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 11. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 10 above. Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

NYZ048-192100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

332 AM EST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the

upper 20s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above. Temperature rising

to around 15 after midnight. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 15.

Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 10 above. Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ049-192100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

332 AM EST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Temperature falling into the mid

20s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 12. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ050-192100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

332 AM EST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 12. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ051-192100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

332 AM EST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the

upper 20s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest around 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above. Temperature rising

to around 14 after midnight. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 15.

Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 10 above. Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ053-192100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

332 AM EST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ054-192100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

332 AM EST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into

the lower 20s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 11. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Cold with highs around 30. South winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 10 above. Highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ060-192100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

332 AM EST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ061-192100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

332 AM EST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to around

10 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values

as low as zero in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ059-192100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

332 AM EST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ063-192100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

332 AM EST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 10 above. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

NYZ064-192100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

332 AM EST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ066-192100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

332 AM EST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

