NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 2, 2021
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
359 AM EST Sun Jan 3 2021
NYZ033-032100-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
359 AM EST Sun Jan 3 2021
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of snow this afternoon. Cold with highs around 30. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Total snow accumulation around an inch.
Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance
of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light
and variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to
20. Highs around 30.
NYZ052-032100-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
359 AM EST Sun Jan 3 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow this afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance
of snow 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold.
Near steady temperature around 30. North winds around 5 mph. Chance
of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in
the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ058-032100-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
359 AM EST Sun Jan 3 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning, then
snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with
highs around 30. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow, mainly in the evening. Total snow
accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature in the
upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph
after midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in
the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows
in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ065-032100-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
359 AM EST Sun Jan 3 2021
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning, then
snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cooler with
highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow, mainly in the evening. Total snow
accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature in the
lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 40. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ041-032100-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
359 AM EST Sun Jan 3 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely this afternoon. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.
Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light
and variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in
the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ038-032100-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
359 AM EST Sun Jan 3 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning, then snow
likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in
the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow, mainly in the evening. Total snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature around
30. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds,
becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
20s. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
20. Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ032-032100-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
359 AM EST Sun Jan 3 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely this afternoon. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Total snow
accumulation around an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the
upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the
upper 20s. Lows 15 to 20.
NYZ042-032100-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
359 AM EST Sun Jan 3 2021
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of
snow this afternoon. Cold with highs around 30. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Total snow accumulation around an inch.
Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. East winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast
around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to
20. Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ083-032100-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
359 AM EST Sun Jan 3 2021
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with snow likely
this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in
the lower 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph
this afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Total snow accumulation around an inch.
Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Light and variable
winds. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming north
around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ043-032100-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
359 AM EST Sun Jan 3 2021
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of snow this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of
snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Total snow accumulation around an inch.
Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered snow showers after midnight. Cold
with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ084-032100-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
359 AM EST Sun Jan 3 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely this afternoon. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Total snow accumulation around an inch.
Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ082-032100-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
359 AM EST Sun Jan 3 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely this afternoon. Snow
accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Total snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature in the
mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming
northwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 16 to
22. Highs in the upper 20s.
NYZ039-032100-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
359 AM EST Sun Jan 3 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely this afternoon. Snow
accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs around 30. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow, mainly in the evening. Total snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature in the
upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to
20. Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ040-032100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
359 AM EST Sun Jan 3 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely this afternoon. Snow
accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow, mainly in the evening. Total snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature in the
upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around
5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
20. Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ047-032100-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
359 AM EST Sun Jan 3 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning, then
snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the
mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow, mainly in the evening. Total snow
accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature around
30. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ048-032100-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
359 AM EST Sun Jan 3 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation
around an inch. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow, mainly in the evening. Total snow
accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature in the
upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
20. Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ049-032100-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
359 AM EST Sun Jan 3 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow this afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance
of snow 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold.
Near steady temperature around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in
the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ050-032100-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
359 AM EST Sun Jan 3 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely this afternoon. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold.
Near steady temperature around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in
the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ051-032100-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
359 AM EST Sun Jan 3 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning, then
snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with
highs around 30. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow, mainly in the evening. Total snow
accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature in the
upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in
the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows
in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ053-032100-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
359 AM EST Sun Jan 3 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely this afternoon. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold.
Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ054-032100-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
359 AM EST Sun Jan 3 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely this afternoon. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold.
Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in
the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow
showers. Cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance
of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the
lower 20s. Highs around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.
Highs in the upper 20s.
NYZ060-032100-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
359 AM EST Sun Jan 3 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning, then
snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the
mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow, mainly in the evening. Total snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature in the
lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
NYZ061-032100-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
359 AM EST Sun Jan 3 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely this afternoon. Snow
accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow, mainly in the evening. Total snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature in the
lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
NYZ059-032100-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
359 AM EST Sun Jan 3 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning, then
snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cooler with
highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow, mainly in the evening. Total snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature in the
lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
NYZ063-032100-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
359 AM EST Sun Jan 3 2021
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then snow
this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Colder with
highs in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow, mainly in the evening. Total snow
accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature in the
upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
NYZ064-032100-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
359 AM EST Sun Jan 3 2021
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning, then
snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cooler with
highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow, mainly in the evening. Total snow
accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature in the
lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ066-032100-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
359 AM EST Sun Jan 3 2021
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning, then
snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cooler with
highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow, mainly in the evening. Total snow
accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature in the
lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
