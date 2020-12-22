NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, December 21, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

336 AM EST Tue Dec 22 2020

NYZ033-222100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

336 AM EST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog this morning. A

slight chance of snow this morning, then a chance of snow this

afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 12. West winds around 15 mph,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs around 30. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ052-222100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

336 AM EST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog and freezing fog this morning. Highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 30.

Temperature rising into the mid 30s after midnight. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain or snow likely in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs around 40. Temperature falling to around 30 in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 15.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ058-222100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

336 AM EST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog this morning. A

slight chance of rain or snow this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Breezy with lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 10 above. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill

values as low as zero in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ065-222100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

336 AM EST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog and freezing fog this morning. Highs around 40. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool with

lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ041-222100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

336 AM EST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog and freezing fog this morning. Highs in the upper 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 17. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper

20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool with

lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain or snow likely in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs around 40. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 15.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ038-222100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

336 AM EST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of

snow or rain. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Colder

with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Cold with lows

around 30. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Much

colder with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Much colder with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

snow showers. Cold. Highs in the mid 20s. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ032-222100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

336 AM EST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog this morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows around 13. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Rain may be heavy at

times. Light snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers

likely in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature

falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning. Little or no

snow accumulation. Cold with highs around 20. Chance of snow

60 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ042-222100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

336 AM EST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog and freezing fog this morning. Highs in the mid 30s.

Temperature falling into the lower 30s this afternoon. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ083-222100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

336 AM EST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog and freezing fog this morning. Highs in the upper 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 16. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper

20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool with

lows around 40. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of snow

or rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 15.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ043-222100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

336 AM EST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog and freezing fog this morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder with

lows around 17. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper

20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool with

lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain

and snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ084-222100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

336 AM EST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog and freezing fog this morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder with

lows around 17. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 30.

Temperature rising into the mid 30s after midnight. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool with

lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of snow

or rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ082-222100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

336 AM EST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30.

West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 16. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Cold with lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cooler

with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s

in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ039-222100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

336 AM EST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain or snow. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 17. West winds around 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow or rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the mid

20s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ040-222100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

336 AM EST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog and freezing fog this morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain or snow. Highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow or rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the upper

20s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30.

Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ047-222100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

336 AM EST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow or rain. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower

30s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Breezy with lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow or rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the upper

20s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ048-222100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

336 AM EST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow. A slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain or snow likely in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the mid

20s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ049-222100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

336 AM EST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog and freezing fog this morning. Highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain or snow likely in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling to around

30 in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 15.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ050-222100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

336 AM EST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog and freezing fog this morning. Highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 30.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain or snow likely in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling to around

30 in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 15.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ051-222100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

336 AM EST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog this morning. A slight

chance of snow this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Breezy with lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain or snow likely in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the mid

20s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 10 above. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill

values as low as zero in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ053-222100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

336 AM EST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog and freezing fog this morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows around 40.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of snow

or rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the

lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ054-222100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

336 AM EST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning. Patchy

fog and freezing fog this morning. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 17. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold

with highs around 30. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper

20s. Temperature rising into the mid 30s after midnight. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Windy and not as

cool with lows around 40. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain or snow likely in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ060-222100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

336 AM EST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog and freezing fog this morning. Highs in the upper 30s.

West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

30s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool with

lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain

and snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 15.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ061-222100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

336 AM EST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog and freezing fog this morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower

30s. Temperature rising into the mid 30s after midnight. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Breezy and not

as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of snow

or rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the

lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 15. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ059-222100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

336 AM EST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog and freezing fog this morning. Highs in the upper 30s.

West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool with

lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Temperature

falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 15.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ063-222100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

336 AM EST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog and freezing fog this morning. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising into

the lower 30s after midnight. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling

into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 10 above. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ064-222100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

336 AM EST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog and freezing fog this morning. Highs in the upper 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool with

lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the

lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ066-222100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

336 AM EST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog and freezing fog this morning. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Not as cold with lows around 30. Temperature rising into the mid 30s

after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool with

lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the

lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

