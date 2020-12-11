NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 10, 2020

060 FPUS51 KALY 110840

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 110838

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

338 AM EST Fri Dec 11 2020

NYZ033-112100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

338 AM EST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows

in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain and

freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold

with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ052-112100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

338 AM EST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Cold. Highs around 30. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ058-112100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

338 AM EST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30.

Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ065-112100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

338 AM EST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog.

Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ041-112100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

338 AM EST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Near steady

temperature around 40. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest with

gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ038-112100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

338 AM EST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows around

40. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow or rain showers. Cooler with highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ032-112100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

338 AM EST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows

in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Colder with highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows

10 to 15. Highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold

with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ042-112100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

338 AM EST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows

in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

lower 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ083-112100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

338 AM EST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Cold with lows around 30.

South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

south after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ043-112100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

338 AM EST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows

around 30. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

mid 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs around

50. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ084-112100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

338 AM EST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows

in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ082-112100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

338 AM EST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows

in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cooler with highs in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 20. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow. Cold. Highs in the mid 20s. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ039-112100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

338 AM EST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs around 40. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ040-112100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

338 AM EST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Cold. Highs around 30. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ047-112100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

338 AM EST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows around

40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Cold. Highs around 30. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ048-112100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

338 AM EST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows

in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

west around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30.

Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ049-112100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

338 AM EST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ050-112100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

338 AM EST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.

$$

NYZ051-112100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

338 AM EST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30.

Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ053-112100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

338 AM EST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.

$$

NYZ054-112100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

338 AM EST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ060-112100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

338 AM EST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ061-112100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

338 AM EST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ059-112100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

338 AM EST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ063-112100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

338 AM EST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ064-112100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

338 AM EST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ066-112100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

338 AM EST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

