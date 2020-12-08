NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, December 7, 2020

_____

821 FPUS51 KALY 080854

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 080853

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

353 AM EST Tue Dec 8 2020

NYZ033-082100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

353 AM EST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 15.

West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs

in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in

the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening. Rain showers

likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Snow showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow showers. Cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ052-082100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

353 AM EST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of flurries this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Cold with highs around

30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west around 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then

scattered snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the

evening. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers. Colder with lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers. Cooler with

highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ058-082100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

353 AM EST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then scattered snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the

evening. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow or rain showers in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

NYZ065-082100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

353 AM EST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of flurries this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the

morning, then scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around

40. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower

30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ041-082100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

353 AM EST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs around 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the

evening. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows around 30. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ038-082100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

353 AM EST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs around 30. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Rain showers. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers. Cooler with

highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ032-082100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

353 AM EST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight.

Cold with lows around 16. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs

in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Not as cold. Near

steady temperature in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Snow showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ042-082100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

353 AM EST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 16.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Total snow accumulation around an

inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Not as cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Near steady temperature in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ083-082100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

353 AM EST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs around 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 16.

Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Total snow accumulation around an

inch possible. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Not as

cold. Near steady temperature around 30. South winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ043-082100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

353 AM EST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs around 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. Light and variable winds, becoming

south around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Total snow accumulation around an

inch possible. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Not as cold.

Near steady temperature around 30. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ084-082100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

353 AM EST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. Light and variable winds, becoming

south around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Total snow accumulation around an

inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the

evening. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ082-082100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

353 AM EST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature

in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Total snow accumulation around an

inch possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Not as

cold. Near steady temperature around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow showers. Cold. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ039-082100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

353 AM EST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow or rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 30. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ040-082100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

353 AM EST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then rain or snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow or rain showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of rain and snow showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ047-082100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

353 AM EST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then

rain showers likely or scattered snow showers in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers in

the evening. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow or rain showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ048-082100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

353 AM EST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west around 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow showers

likely or scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the

evening. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Colder with lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow or rain showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ049-082100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

353 AM EST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of flurries this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Cold with highs in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow showers

likely or scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow or rain showers in

the evening. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers. Cooler with

highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ050-082100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

353 AM EST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of flurries this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Cold with highs in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow or rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the

evening. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows around 30. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ051-082100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

353 AM EST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then scattered snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the

evening. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow or rain showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ053-082100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

353 AM EST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of flurries this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow showers

likely or scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the

evening. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ054-082100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

353 AM EST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of flurries this morning.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the

evening. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ060-082100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

353 AM EST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of flurries this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then scattered rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ061-082100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

353 AM EST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of flurries this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Cold with highs in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then scattered rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the

evening. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

NYZ059-082100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

353 AM EST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of flurries this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then scattered rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers in

the evening. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ063-082100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

353 AM EST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then scattered snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the

evening. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Colder with lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ064-082100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

353 AM EST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of flurries this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the

morning, then scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers in

the evening. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs around 50. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ066-082100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

353 AM EST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of flurries this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 19. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then scattered rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 30.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs around 40.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather