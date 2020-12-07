NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 6, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

311 AM EST Mon Dec 7 2020

NYZ033-072100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

311 AM EST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ052-072100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

311 AM EST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ058-072100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

311 AM EST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ065-072100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

311 AM EST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ041-072100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

311 AM EST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 19. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

in the evening. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ038-072100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

311 AM EST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ032-072100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

311 AM EST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 16. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ042-072100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

311 AM EST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow or rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in

the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ083-072100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

311 AM EST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 17. Northwest winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers

in the evening. Not as cold with lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ043-072100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

311 AM EST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in

the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ084-072100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

311 AM EST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

in the evening. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ082-072100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

311 AM EST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around

20. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ039-072100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

311 AM EST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs around 30. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers

in the evening. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in

the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ040-072100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

311 AM EST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ047-072100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

311 AM EST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ048-072100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

311 AM EST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ049-072100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

311 AM EST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ050-072100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

311 AM EST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

West winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ051-072100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

311 AM EST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ053-072100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

311 AM EST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ054-072100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

311 AM EST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ060-072100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

311 AM EST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ061-072100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

311 AM EST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ059-072100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

311 AM EST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ063-072100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

311 AM EST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ064-072100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

311 AM EST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming north around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ066-072100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

311 AM EST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

