Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
320 AM EST Tue Nov 24 2020
NYZ033-242100-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
320 AM EST Tue Nov 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Colder with highs
in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature around 20. East
winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance
of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely or a chance of rain showers
in the evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Light snow
accumulation possible. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the
lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs
in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ052-242100-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
320 AM EST Tue Nov 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold.
Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady
temperature around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow or rain showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ058-242100-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
320 AM EST Tue Nov 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.
Temperature falling to around 30 this afternoon. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the
upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,
then rain showers after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady
temperature in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow or rain showers after midnight. Cold with lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ065-242100-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
320 AM EST Tue Nov 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Light and
variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not as
cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and
variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ041-242100-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
320 AM EST Tue Nov 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold with
lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east
after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady
temperature in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow or rain showers after midnight. Cold with lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ038-242100-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
320 AM EST Tue Nov 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold.
Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady
temperature around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ032-242100-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
320 AM EST Tue Nov 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Cold with highs
in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold with
lows in the lower 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after
midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance
of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely in the evening, then
rain showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as
cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs
in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ042-242100-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
320 AM EST Tue Nov 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold with
lows around 20. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after
midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance
of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 30s. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ083-242100-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
320 AM EST Tue Nov 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after
midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady
temperature in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Light
and variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ043-242100-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
320 AM EST Tue Nov 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature
falling into the lower 30s this afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after
midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance
of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady
temperature in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ084-242100-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
320 AM EST Tue Nov 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady
temperature around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around
40. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ082-242100-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
320 AM EST Tue Nov 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold.
Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of
snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening. Rain showers
likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool. Near steady
temperature in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around
30. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs
in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ039-242100-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
320 AM EST Tue Nov 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold.
Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady
temperature in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming east
around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around
30. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ040-242100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
320 AM EST Tue Nov 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold with
lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east after
midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady
temperature in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ047-242100-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
320 AM EST Tue Nov 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold.
Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady
temperature around 40. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ048-242100-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
320 AM EST Tue Nov 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold.
Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady
temperature in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow or rain showers after midnight. Cold with lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ049-242100-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
320 AM EST Tue Nov 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold.
Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady
temperature around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow or rain showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ050-242100-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
320 AM EST Tue Nov 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady
temperature around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around
40. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow or rain showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ051-242100-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
320 AM EST Tue Nov 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold.
Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady
temperature in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around
30. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ053-242100-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
320 AM EST Tue Nov 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the
lower 30s this afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the
upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady
temperature in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ054-242100-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
320 AM EST Tue Nov 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature
falling into the upper 20s this afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady
temperature in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ060-242100-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
320 AM EST Tue Nov 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the
upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around
5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature
in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ061-242100-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
320 AM EST Tue Nov 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature
in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow or rain showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ059-242100-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
320 AM EST Tue Nov 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature
in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ063-242100-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
320 AM EST Tue Nov 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.
Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the
upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around
5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,
then rain showers after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady
temperature in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around
30. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ064-242100-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
320 AM EST Tue Nov 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature
in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming
light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Light
and variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ066-242100-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
320 AM EST Tue Nov 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not as
cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
