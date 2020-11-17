NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, November 16, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

309 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020

NYZ033-172100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

309 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow this morning, then a

slight chance of rain or snow this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Temperature falling into the upper 20s this afternoon. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 11. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 12. Temperature rising to around

16 after midnight. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling

to around 40 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the

afternoon.

NYZ052-172100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

309 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow,

mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon.

NYZ058-172100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

309 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the

upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s this afternoon.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows around 18. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. Temperature falling

into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the

afternoon.

NYZ065-172100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

309 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ041-172100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

309 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain this morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Temperature falling to around 50 in the afternoon.

NYZ038-172100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

309 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow likely, mainly this morning.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature

falling into the mid 30s this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Colder

with lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Temperature falling to around 50 in the afternoon.

NYZ032-172100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

309 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s this

afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows around 12. Northwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. Temperature rising to around

19 after midnight. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling

to around 40 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ042-172100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

309 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow or rain. Highs

around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder with

lows around 16. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 30. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 40. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ083-172100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

309 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of snow this morning. A slight chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

NYZ043-172100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

309 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature

falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the

afternoon.

NYZ084-172100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

309 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...A slight chance of snow this morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Temperature falling to around 50 in the afternoon.

NYZ082-172100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

309 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow this morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of snow or a slight chance of rain this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the lower

30s this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder with

lows around 17. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature around 19. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

NYZ039-172100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

309 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of snow or rain. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 18. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ040-172100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

309 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of rain. Snow likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold with

lows around 20. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

NYZ047-172100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

309 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Rain or snow likely, mainly this morning. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows around 20. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

NYZ048-172100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

309 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow likely, mainly

this morning. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the

afternoon.

NYZ049-172100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

309 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow,

mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

NYZ050-172100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

309 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow,

mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

NYZ051-172100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

309 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the

upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold with

lows around 18. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

NYZ053-172100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

309 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...A chance of snow this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon.

NYZ054-172100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

309 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then a slight

chance of rain or snow this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the

afternoon.

NYZ060-172100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

309 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...A slight chance of snow this morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the

upper 30s this afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ061-172100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

309 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or a slight chance of

snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s

this afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

NYZ059-172100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

309 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...A chance of snow this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the upper

30s this afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ063-172100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

309 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the

lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s this afternoon. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold with

lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

NYZ064-172100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

309 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain or snow this

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ066-172100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

309 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature

falling into the upper 30s this afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

