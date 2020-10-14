NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
328 AM EDT Wed Oct 14 2020
NYZ033-142000-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
328 AM EDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Warmer with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Much cooler with highs around 50. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain or snow likely after
midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cooler with lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Rain showers likely, mainly in the
morning. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows
in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ052-142000-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
328 AM EDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, warmer with highs in the
mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, cooler with lows around 40. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs around 60.
$$
NYZ058-142000-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
328 AM EDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming
east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Rain likely in the morning. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ065-142000-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
328 AM EDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, warmer with highs around
70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Rain in the morning. Highs around 60.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ041-142000-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
328 AM EDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs in
the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ038-142000-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
328 AM EDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising into the upper 40s
after midnight. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ032-142000-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
328 AM EDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this
morning. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Temperature rising into the mid 40s
after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Much
cooler with highs around 50. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain or snow likely after
midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cooler with lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Rain showers likely, mainly in the
morning. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows
in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ042-142000-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
328 AM EDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs in
the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ083-142000-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
328 AM EDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ043-142000-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
328 AM EDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs around 60.
$$
NYZ084-142000-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
328 AM EDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest
around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, cooler with lows around 40. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs around 60.
$$
NYZ082-142000-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
328 AM EDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ039-142000-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
328 AM EDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs in
the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows
around 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ040-142000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
328 AM EDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs in
the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ047-142000-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
328 AM EDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising into the upper 40s after
midnight. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ048-142000-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
328 AM EDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ049-142000-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
328 AM EDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, warmer with highs in the
mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs around 60.
$$
NYZ050-142000-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
328 AM EDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs in
the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs around 60.
$$
NYZ051-142000-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
328 AM EDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in
the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ053-142000-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
328 AM EDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, warmer with highs in the
mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs around 60.
$$
NYZ054-142000-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
328 AM EDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs
around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ060-142000-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
328 AM EDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, warmer with highs in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 60. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ061-142000-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
328 AM EDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, warmer with highs in the
mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North
winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, cooler with lows around 40. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs around 60.
$$
NYZ059-142000-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
328 AM EDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, warmer with highs in the
upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 60. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ063-142000-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
328 AM EDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Rain likely in the morning. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows
around 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ064-142000-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
328 AM EDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, warmer with highs in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Rain likely in the morning. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ066-142000-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
328 AM EDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, warmer with highs in the
mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 60. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, cooler with lows around 40. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Rain in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
