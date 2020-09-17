NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

338 AM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

NYZ033-172000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

338 AM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs around 60. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Patchy frost

after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the evening, then

areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Widespread frost. Lows in

the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ052-172000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

338 AM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ058-172000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

338 AM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s.

.MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ065-172000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

338 AM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ041-172000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

338 AM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 60.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ038-172000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

338 AM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 60.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ032-172000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

338 AM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Patchy frost

after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the evening, then

areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the evening, then

widespread frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows

in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ042-172000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

338 AM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold

with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Areas of frost through the day.

Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ083-172000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

338 AM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ043-172000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

338 AM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s.

.MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ084-172000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

338 AM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cooler

with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 60.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ082-172000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

338 AM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Areas of

frost through the day. Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ039-172000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

338 AM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Patchy frost through the day. Lows

in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ040-172000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

338 AM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cooler

with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 60.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s.

.MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ047-172000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

338 AM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs around

60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cooler

with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s.

.MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ048-172000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

338 AM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cooler

with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ049-172000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

338 AM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ050-172000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

338 AM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds around

5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ051-172000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

338 AM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Areas of

frost through the day. Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ053-172000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

338 AM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ054-172000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

338 AM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cooler

with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Areas of

frost through the day. Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ060-172000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

338 AM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ061-172000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

338 AM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Cooler with highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ059-172000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

338 AM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ063-172000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

338 AM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Cooler with highs around 60. North winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cooler

with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ064-172000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

338 AM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows around

40.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ066-172000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

338 AM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

