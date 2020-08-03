NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 2, 2020

362 FPUS51 KALY 030755

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 030754

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

354 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

NYZ033-032000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

354 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows around 60. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rain

may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the upper

50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ052-032000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

354 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rain

may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Humid with lows

in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ058-032000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

354 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rain

may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the

lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ065-032000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

354 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows

in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rain

may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Not as warm. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Windy with lows

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ041-032000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

354 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with showers

likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rain

may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Humid with lows

in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ038-032000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

354 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rain

may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Humid with lows

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

around 60.

$$

NYZ032-032000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

354 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rain

may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs around 70. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ042-032000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

354 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rain

may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the lower

60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ083-032000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

354 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rain

may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Humid with lows

in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows around 60.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ043-032000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

354 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rain

may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Humid with lows

in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ084-032000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

354 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rain

may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Humid with lows

in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ082-032000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

354 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rain

may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the

lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ039-032000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

354 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Showers likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rain

may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Humid with lows

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ040-032000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

354 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rain

may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Humid with lows

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ047-032000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

354 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rain

may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Humid with lows

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ048-032000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

354 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rain

may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Humid with lows

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ049-032000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

354 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rain

may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Humid with lows

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely in the morning. Highs

around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ050-032000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

354 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Showers likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rain

may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Humid with lows

in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely in the morning. Highs

around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ051-032000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

354 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rain

may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the lower

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ053-032000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

354 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rain

may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Humid with lows

in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ054-032000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

354 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rain

may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Humid with lows

in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ060-032000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

354 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows

in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rain

may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Humid with lows

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ061-032000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

354 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rain

may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Windy with lows

in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to west 25 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ059-032000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

354 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rain

may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Not as warm. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Humid with lows

in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ063-032000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

354 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rain

may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ064-032000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

354 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rain

may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Not as warm. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Humid with lows

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ066-032000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

354 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows

in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rain

may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Windy with lows

in the mid 60s. East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

