NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 18, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

333 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

NYZ033-192000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

333 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Warmer with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ052-192000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

333 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as warm with lows in the mid 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ058-192000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

333 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 60. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ065-192000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

333 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds around

5 mph, increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ041-192000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

333 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ038-192000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

333 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer with lows in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Hot with

highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ032-192000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

333 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Warmer

with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ042-192000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

333 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows

around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ083-192000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

333 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Warmer with lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ043-192000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

333 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Warmer with lows in the

lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ084-192000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

333 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs

in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ082-192000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

333 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer with lows

around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ039-192000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

333 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs

in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ040-192000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

333 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Warmer with lows in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ047-192000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

333 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ048-192000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

333 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ049-192000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

333 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs

in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as warm with lows in the mid 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ050-192000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

333 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs

around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as warm with lows in the mid 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ051-192000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

333 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ053-192000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

333 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as warm with lows in the mid 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ054-192000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

333 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 60. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ060-192000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

333 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as warm with lows in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ061-192000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

333 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ059-192000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

333 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ063-192000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

333 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ064-192000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

333 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds around

5 mph, increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ066-192000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

333 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

