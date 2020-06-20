NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, June 19, 2020
_____
815 FPUS51 KALY 200756
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 200754
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
354 AM EDT Sat Jun 20 2020
NYZ033-202000-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
354 AM EDT Sat Jun 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming
light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
NYZ052-202000-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
354 AM EDT Sat Jun 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot with
highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ058-202000-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
354 AM EDT Sat Jun 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ065-202000-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
354 AM EDT Sat Jun 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph
in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs in
the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers. Hot with highs
around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ041-202000-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
354 AM EDT Sat Jun 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid
60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs in
the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot with
highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ038-202000-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
354 AM EDT Sat Jun 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a
chance of thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
NYZ032-202000-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
354 AM EDT Sat Jun 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ042-202000-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
354 AM EDT Sat Jun 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
West winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ083-202000-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
354 AM EDT Sat Jun 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid
60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot with
highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ043-202000-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
354 AM EDT Sat Jun 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid
60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Partly sunny
with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ084-202000-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
354 AM EDT Sat Jun 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs in
the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot with
highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ082-202000-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
354 AM EDT Sat Jun 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
NYZ039-202000-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
354 AM EDT Sat Jun 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ040-202000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
354 AM EDT Sat Jun 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in the
lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light
and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ047-202000-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
354 AM EDT Sat Jun 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Partly sunny
with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ048-202000-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
354 AM EDT Sat Jun 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ049-202000-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
354 AM EDT Sat Jun 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot with
highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ050-202000-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
354 AM EDT Sat Jun 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid
60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot with
highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ051-202000-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
354 AM EDT Sat Jun 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
NYZ053-202000-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
354 AM EDT Sat Jun 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot with
highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ054-202000-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
354 AM EDT Sat Jun 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ060-202000-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
354 AM EDT Sat Jun 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
Light and variable winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid
60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot with
highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ061-202000-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
354 AM EDT Sat Jun 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot with
highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ059-202000-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
354 AM EDT Sat Jun 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid
60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot with
highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ063-202000-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
354 AM EDT Sat Jun 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ064-202000-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
354 AM EDT Sat Jun 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph
in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs in
the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Hot. Highs around 90. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ066-202000-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
354 AM EDT Sat Jun 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs
in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with
highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather