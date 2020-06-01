NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 31, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
354 AM EDT Mon Jun 1 2020
NYZ033-012000-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
354 AM EDT Mon Jun 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in
the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows
in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ052-012000-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
354 AM EDT Mon Jun 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ058-012000-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
354 AM EDT Mon Jun 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in
the upper 60s.
NYZ065-012000-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
354 AM EDT Mon Jun 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Warmer with highs around 80. West
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ041-012000-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
354 AM EDT Mon Jun 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west
with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ038-012000-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
354 AM EDT Mon Jun 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs
around 70.
NYZ032-012000-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
354 AM EDT Mon Jun 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ042-012000-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
354 AM EDT Mon Jun 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows
in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs around 70.
NYZ083-012000-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
354 AM EDT Mon Jun 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Not as
cool with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ043-012000-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
354 AM EDT Mon Jun 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Not as
cool with lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming
south after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in
the lower 70s.
NYZ084-012000-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
354 AM EDT Mon Jun 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Not as
cool with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
south after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ082-012000-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
354 AM EDT Mon Jun 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ039-012000-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
354 AM EDT Mon Jun 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs
around 70.
NYZ040-012000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
354 AM EDT Mon Jun 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs
around 70.
NYZ047-012000-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
354 AM EDT Mon Jun 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest around 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs around 70.
NYZ048-012000-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
354 AM EDT Mon Jun 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
NYZ049-012000-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
354 AM EDT Mon Jun 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ050-012000-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
354 AM EDT Mon Jun 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ051-012000-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
354 AM EDT Mon Jun 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to
around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in
the upper 60s.
NYZ053-012000-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
354 AM EDT Mon Jun 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
northwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ054-012000-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
354 AM EDT Mon Jun 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in
the mid 60s.
NYZ060-012000-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
354 AM EDT Mon Jun 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ061-012000-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
354 AM EDT Mon Jun 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ059-012000-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
354 AM EDT Mon Jun 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Warmer with highs around 80. West
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ063-012000-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
354 AM EDT Mon Jun 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs around 70.
NYZ064-012000-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
354 AM EDT Mon Jun 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Warmer with highs around 80. West
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ066-012000-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
354 AM EDT Mon Jun 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
