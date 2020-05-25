NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 24, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

356 AM EDT Mon May 25 2020

NYZ033-252000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

356 AM EDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ052-252000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

356 AM EDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ058-252000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

356 AM EDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ065-252000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

356 AM EDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ041-252000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

356 AM EDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs

in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

NYZ038-252000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

356 AM EDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs

in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

NYZ032-252000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

356 AM EDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer with

highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

NYZ042-252000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

356 AM EDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer with

highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ083-252000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

356 AM EDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ043-252000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

356 AM EDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ084-252000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

356 AM EDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ082-252000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

356 AM EDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

NYZ039-252000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

356 AM EDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs

in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

NYZ040-252000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

356 AM EDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs

in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

NYZ047-252000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

356 AM EDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs

in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

NYZ048-252000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

356 AM EDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

NYZ049-252000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

356 AM EDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ050-252000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

356 AM EDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs

in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in

the mid 70s.

NYZ051-252000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

356 AM EDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ053-252000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

356 AM EDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in

the mid 70s.

NYZ054-252000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

356 AM EDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ060-252000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

356 AM EDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in

the mid 70s.

NYZ061-252000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

356 AM EDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ059-252000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

356 AM EDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ063-252000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

356 AM EDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs around 70.

NYZ064-252000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

356 AM EDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ066-252000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

356 AM EDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

