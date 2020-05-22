NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 21, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

301 AM EDT Fri May 22 2020

NYZ033-222000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

301 AM EDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool with lows around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ052-222000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

301 AM EDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ058-222000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

301 AM EDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely. Highs in the

mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ065-222000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

301 AM EDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool

with lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hot. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

NYZ041-222000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

301 AM EDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ038-222000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

301 AM EDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ032-222000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

301 AM EDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ042-222000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

301 AM EDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ083-222000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

301 AM EDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ043-222000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

301 AM EDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ084-222000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

301 AM EDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ082-222000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

301 AM EDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ039-222000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

301 AM EDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ040-222000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

301 AM EDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ047-222000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

301 AM EDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ048-222000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

301 AM EDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ049-222000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

301 AM EDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ050-222000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

301 AM EDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ051-222000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

301 AM EDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ053-222000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

301 AM EDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ054-222000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

301 AM EDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

NYZ060-222000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

301 AM EDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers

likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ061-222000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

301 AM EDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ059-222000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

301 AM EDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ063-222000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

301 AM EDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ064-222000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

301 AM EDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool

with lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely. Highs around

70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hot. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

NYZ066-222000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

301 AM EDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

