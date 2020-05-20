NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

315 AM EDT Wed May 20 2020

NYZ033-202000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

315 AM EDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ052-202000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

315 AM EDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ058-202000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

315 AM EDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ065-202000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

315 AM EDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows around 50.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ041-202000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

315 AM EDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ038-202000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

315 AM EDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ032-202000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

315 AM EDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ042-202000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

315 AM EDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ083-202000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

315 AM EDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ043-202000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

315 AM EDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ084-202000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

315 AM EDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ082-202000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

315 AM EDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ039-202000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

315 AM EDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ040-202000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

315 AM EDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ047-202000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

315 AM EDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ048-202000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

315 AM EDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ049-202000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

315 AM EDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ050-202000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

315 AM EDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows around 50.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ051-202000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

315 AM EDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ053-202000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

315 AM EDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows around 50.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ054-202000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

315 AM EDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ060-202000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

315 AM EDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

50. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ061-202000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

315 AM EDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs around 70.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ059-202000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

315 AM EDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

50. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ063-202000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

315 AM EDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ064-202000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

315 AM EDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ066-202000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

315 AM EDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

