NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, April 24, 2020

_____

787 FPUS51 KALY 250833

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 250832

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

432 AM EDT Sat Apr 25 2020

NYZ033-252000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

432 AM EDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow or rain showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ052-252000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

432 AM EDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s.

North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ058-252000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

432 AM EDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulation. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow, rain. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in

the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain or a chance of snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Little or

no additional snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ065-252000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

432 AM EDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ041-252000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

432 AM EDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ038-252000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

432 AM EDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph this morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ032-252000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

432 AM EDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow or rain showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ042-252000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

432 AM EDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.

North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ083-252000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

432 AM EDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds,

becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ043-252000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

432 AM EDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.

North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ084-252000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

432 AM EDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.

North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ082-252000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

432 AM EDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain, cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow or rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of

rain showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ039-252000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

432 AM EDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ040-252000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

432 AM EDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ047-252000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

432 AM EDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

around 40. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ048-252000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

432 AM EDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain, cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ049-252000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

432 AM EDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ050-252000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

432 AM EDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s.

North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ051-252000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

432 AM EDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow or rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ053-252000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

432 AM EDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s.

North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ054-252000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

432 AM EDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no additional

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ060-252000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

432 AM EDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ061-252000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

432 AM EDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s.

North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ059-252000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

432 AM EDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ063-252000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

432 AM EDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow or rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ064-252000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

432 AM EDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph this morning, becoming light and

variable.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ066-252000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

432 AM EDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

