NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 15, 2020

_____

585 FPUS51 KALY 160740

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 160739

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

339 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020

NYZ033-162000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

339 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Cold with lows

in the lower 20s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Scattered

snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ052-162000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

339 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening. Snow. Light snow accumulation.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around

40. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ058-162000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

339 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny with a slight chance of snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow with rain likely in the evening, then snow

after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Partly sunny. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ065-162000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

339 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ041-162000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

339 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Snow likely. Light

snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ038-162000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

339 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers. A slight

chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Snow likely. Light snow

accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ032-162000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

339 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Scattered

snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Scattered snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered rain showers. Scattered snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered rain showers. Scattered snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers in

the evening, then scattered snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Scattered snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ042-162000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

339 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Cold with lows

in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the

evening, then scattered snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Scattered snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny

with scattered rain showers. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ083-162000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

339 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered rain showers.

Highs around 50. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ043-162000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

339 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Cold with lows

in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast

after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning.

Highs around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered rain showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ084-162000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

339 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Snow likely. Light

snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ082-162000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

339 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north

after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the

evening, then scattered snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Scattered snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny

with scattered rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ039-162000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

339 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Snow likely. Light

snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered rain showers.

Scattered snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ040-162000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

339 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Snow likely. Light

snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered rain showers.

Scattered snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ047-162000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

339 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers this afternoon.

Highs around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Snow. Light snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ048-162000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

339 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Snow. Light snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ049-162000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

339 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening. Snow. Light snow accumulation.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around

40. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ050-162000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

339 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Snow likely. Light snow

accumulation possible. Cold with lows around 30. South winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ051-162000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

339 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ053-162000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

339 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Snow likely. Light snow

accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely with a chance of rain in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around

40. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ054-162000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

339 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow with a chance of rain in the evening, then snow

after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Snow likely in the morning. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ060-162000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

339 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight

chance of snow showers. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely with a chance of rain in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ061-162000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

339 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening. Snow. Light snow accumulation.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely with a chance of rain in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ059-162000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

339 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight

chance of snow showers. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to around 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming north

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely with a chance of rain in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ063-162000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

339 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny with a slight chance of snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow with rain likely in the evening, then snow

after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Snow likely with a chance of rain in the

morning. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ064-162000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

339 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Rain and snow likely in the morning.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ066-162000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

339 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely with a chance of rain in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Not as cool

with lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

_____

