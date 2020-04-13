NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 12, 2020

_____

730 FPUS51 KALY 130833

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

433 AM EDT Mon Apr 13 2020

NYZ033-132015-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

433 AM EDT Mon Apr 13 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then showers and scattered thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening.

Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ052-132015-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

433 AM EDT Mon Apr 13 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then showers and scattered thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Windy, cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph,

becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers after midnight.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ058-132015-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

433 AM EDT Mon Apr 13 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then showers and scattered thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Windy with highs around 60. South winds 25 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Windy and much cooler

with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ065-132015-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

433 AM EDT Mon Apr 13 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then showers and scattered thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Windy with highs around 70. South winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ041-132015-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

433 AM EDT Mon Apr 13 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then showers and scattered thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Breezy, cooler with lows around 40. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of rain and snow showers. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ038-132015-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

433 AM EDT Mon Apr 13 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then showers and scattered thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Windy

and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Lows around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

NYZ032-132015-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

433 AM EDT Mon Apr 13 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then showers and scattered thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Breezy with highs around 60. South winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Windy and much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to

30 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers

in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the lower

20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ042-132015-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

433 AM EDT Mon Apr 13 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then showers and scattered thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ083-132015-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

433 AM EDT Mon Apr 13 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then showers and scattered thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows around 40.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of rain showers in the evening. A chance of snow showers.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Lows around 30. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows

around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ043-132015-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

433 AM EDT Mon Apr 13 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then showers and scattered thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ084-132015-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

433 AM EDT Mon Apr 13 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then showers and scattered thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Windy, cooler with lows in the lower

40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 30. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of rain showers in the evening. A chance of snow showers.

Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Lows around 30. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ082-132015-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

433 AM EDT Mon Apr 13 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then showers and scattered thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Windy with highs around 60. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Very windy and cooler with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 30 to

35 mph, diminishing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

55 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with

a chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

NYZ039-132015-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

433 AM EDT Mon Apr 13 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then showers and scattered thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Windy,

cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 25 to 30 mph,

diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of rain showers in the evening. A chance of snow showers.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with

a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ040-132015-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

433 AM EDT Mon Apr 13 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then showers and scattered thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Windy,

cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 25 to 30 mph,

diminishing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of rain showers in the evening. A chance of snow showers.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Lows around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ047-132015-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

433 AM EDT Mon Apr 13 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then showers and scattered thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to 50 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Windy, cooler with lows in the

upper 30s. West winds 25 to 30 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Lows around 30. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ048-132015-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

433 AM EDT Mon Apr 13 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then showers and scattered thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, increasing to 55 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Very

windy and cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 55 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of rain showers in the evening. A chance of snow showers.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Lows around 30. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ049-132015-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

433 AM EDT Mon Apr 13 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then showers and scattered thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Windy with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming west

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers after midnight.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ050-132015-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

433 AM EDT Mon Apr 13 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then showers and scattered thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to 50 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Windy, cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers after midnight.

Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ051-132015-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

433 AM EDT Mon Apr 13 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then showers and scattered thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Windy, cooler with lows in the

upper 30s. West winds 25 to 30 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of rain showers in the evening. A chance of snow showers.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ053-132015-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

433 AM EDT Mon Apr 13 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then showers and scattered thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Windy, cooler with lows in the lower

40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers after midnight.

Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ054-132015-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

433 AM EDT Mon Apr 13 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then showers and scattered thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Very windy with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 25 to

35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, increasing to 55 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Windy,

cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of rain showers in the evening. A chance of snow showers.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ060-132015-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

433 AM EDT Mon Apr 13 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then showers and scattered thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Cooler

with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers after midnight.

Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ061-132015-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

433 AM EDT Mon Apr 13 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then showers and scattered thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening.

Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of rain and snow showers. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ059-132015-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

433 AM EDT Mon Apr 13 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then showers and scattered thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers after midnight.

Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ063-132015-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

433 AM EDT Mon Apr 13 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then showers and scattered thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to around 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 50. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of rain showers in the evening. A chance of snow showers.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Lows around 30. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ064-132015-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

433 AM EDT Mon Apr 13 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then showers and scattered thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Breezy with highs around 70. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ066-132015-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

433 AM EDT Mon Apr 13 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then showers and scattered thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Breezy,

cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers after midnight.

Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NAS

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather