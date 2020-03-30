NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 29, 2020

_____

538 FPUS51 KALY 300746

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 300745

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

345 AM EDT Mon Mar 30 2020

NYZ033-302000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

345 AM EDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Rain or snow showers likely this morning, then rain showers

this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower

40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely in the evening, then snow

showers likely after midnight. Total snow accumulation around an

inch. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds,

becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ052-302000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

345 AM EDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers this afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ058-302000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

345 AM EDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely this afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation.

Colder with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ065-302000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

345 AM EDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

around 40.

$$

NYZ041-302000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

345 AM EDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ038-302000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

345 AM EDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming

east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ032-302000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

345 AM EDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Rain showers. Near steady temperature around 40. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Rain showers. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ042-302000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

345 AM EDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Rain showers. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ083-302000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

345 AM EDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain or snow showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ043-302000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

345 AM EDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ084-302000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

345 AM EDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ082-302000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

345 AM EDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ039-302000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

345 AM EDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Snow showers likely after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ040-302000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

345 AM EDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Snow showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ047-302000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

345 AM EDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ048-302000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

345 AM EDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers this afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow or rain showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ049-302000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

345 AM EDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers this afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ050-302000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

345 AM EDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers this

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ051-302000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

345 AM EDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers this afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ053-302000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

345 AM EDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ054-302000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

345 AM EDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning, then

rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north

in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ060-302000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

345 AM EDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers this afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ061-302000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

345 AM EDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ059-302000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

345 AM EDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers this afternoon. Highs around 50. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ063-302000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

345 AM EDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ064-302000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

345 AM EDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ066-302000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

345 AM EDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers this afternoon. Highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather