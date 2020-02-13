NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 12, 2020

216 FPUS51 KALY 130920

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

420 AM EST Thu Feb 13 2020

NYZ033-132115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

420 AM EST Thu Feb 13 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow showers likely this afternoon.

Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Much colder with lows around 4 below. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15 below

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 8 above.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 12 below. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around

10 above.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 15. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper

20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Colder with highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ052-132115-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

420 AM EST Thu Feb 13 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow with possible rain or sleet or freezing rain and

freezing drizzle this morning, then a chance of snow or rain showers

this afternoon. Additional snow and sleet accumulation around an

inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 16. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 20. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 3 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around zero.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 30s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

NYZ058-132115-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

420 AM EST Thu Feb 13 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain or sleet, a chance of light freezing rain and very

light freezing drizzle this morning, then a slight chance of rain or

snow showers this afternoon. Little or no additional snow and sleet

accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 12. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 15. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 3 below.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely after midnight. Cold with

lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ065-132115-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

420 AM EST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain this morning, then a chance of rain showers

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and much colder. Near steady temperature in

the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 2 above.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ041-132115-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

420 AM EST Thu Feb 13 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow with possible rain, freezing rain and freezing drizzle

likely this morning, then a chance of snow or rain showers this

afternoon. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in

the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 10 above.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 18. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 6 below.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ038-132115-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

420 AM EST Thu Feb 13 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow with possible rain, freezing rain and freezing

drizzle likely this morning, then a chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

west this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Much colder with lows around 7 above. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 3 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 12. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 11 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 3 below.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Wind chill values as low as 8 below in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Colder. Near steady temperature around 30.

$$

NYZ032-132115-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

420 AM EST Thu Feb 13 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow showers likely this afternoon.

Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs around

30. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Much colder with lows around 7 below. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 18 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 6 above.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 11 below. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Not as cold with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper

20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Colder with highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ042-132115-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

420 AM EST Thu Feb 13 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow showers likely this afternoon.

Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Much colder with lows around 3 above. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 14. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 11 below.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the

upper 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs around 30.

$$

NYZ083-132115-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

420 AM EST Thu Feb 13 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow this morning, then a chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 8 above.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 17. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 12 below.

North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the

upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ043-132115-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

420 AM EST Thu Feb 13 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow showers likely this afternoon.

Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Near steady temperature

in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Much colder with lows around 5 above. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 7 below after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 15. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 below in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 11 below.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

20. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs in the

lower 30s.

$$

NYZ084-132115-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

420 AM EST Thu Feb 13 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow, a chance of light freezing rain and very light

freezing drizzle this morning, then a chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Much colder with lows around 8 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 1 below after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 17. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 8 below.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

NYZ082-132115-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

420 AM EST Thu Feb 13 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow this morning, then a chance of snow showers

this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 4 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 below

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 10 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 13 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 6 below.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper

20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows around 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Colder. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ039-132115-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

420 AM EST Thu Feb 13 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow this morning, then a chance of snow showers

this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Highs

in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west this

afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 8 above. West

winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 14. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 7 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 4 below. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the

upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs around

30.

$$

NYZ040-132115-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

420 AM EST Thu Feb 13 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow, a chance of light freezing rain and very

light freezing drizzle this morning, then a chance of snow showers

this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming west this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 9 above. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 15. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 8 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 3 below. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Highs around 40.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold. Near steady

temperature around 30.

$$

NYZ047-132115-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

420 AM EST Thu Feb 13 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow or sleet this morning, then a chance of snow

showers this afternoon. Additional snow and sleet accumulation

around an inch. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph, increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 11. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and much colder. Near steady temperature

around 12. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 8 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 3 below.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values as low as 12 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ048-132115-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

420 AM EST Thu Feb 13 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow or sleet this morning, then a chance of snow showers

this afternoon. Additional snow and sleet accumulation around an

inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 11. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 15. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 10 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 2 below.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values as low as 12 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Blustery, colder. Near

steady temperature around 30.

$$

NYZ049-132115-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

420 AM EST Thu Feb 13 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow with possible sleet with rain, freezing rain and

freezing drizzle likely this morning, then a chance of snow showers

or a slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Additional snow

and sleet accumulation around an inch. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 15. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 20. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 4 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 1 below.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 30s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ050-132115-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

420 AM EST Thu Feb 13 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow or sleet or rain likely this morning, then a chance of

rain or snow showers this afternoon. Additional snow and sleet

accumulation around an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 13. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 19. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 2 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 1 below.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs around 30. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ051-132115-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

420 AM EST Thu Feb 13 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow or sleet, a chance of light freezing rain and very

light freezing drizzle this morning, then a chance of snow showers

this afternoon. Additional snow and sleet accumulation around an

inch. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 10 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and much colder. Near steady temperature

around 11. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 3 below.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Brisk, cold with highs

in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ053-132115-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

420 AM EST Thu Feb 13 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow with possible rain or sleet or freezing rain and

freezing drizzle this morning, then a chance of snow or rain showers

this afternoon. Additional snow and sleet accumulation around an

inch. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 14. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 20. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 4 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around zero.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs around 30. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

NYZ054-132115-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

420 AM EST Thu Feb 13 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow or sleet this morning, then a chance of snow showers

this afternoon. Additional snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 9 above.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 14. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 5 below.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 17 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s.

West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Blustery, cold. Near

steady temperature around 30.

$$

NYZ060-132115-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

420 AM EST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Rain or sleet this morning, then a chance of rain or snow

showers this afternoon. Little or no additional snow and sleet

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 19. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 2 above.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ061-132115-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

420 AM EST Thu Feb 13 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain or sleet with snow likely this morning, then a chance

of snow or rain showers this afternoon. Additional snow and sleet

accumulation around an inch. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 15. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 18. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 2 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 1 below.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs around 30. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ059-132115-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

420 AM EST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Rain or sleet this morning, then a chance of rain or snow

showers this afternoon. Little or no additional snow and sleet

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 19. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 2 above.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ063-132115-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

420 AM EST Thu Feb 13 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain this morning, then a chance of rain or snow

showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 16. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 20. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 2 below.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs around 30. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ064-132115-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

420 AM EST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then a chance of rain or snow showers

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds,

becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 2 above.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny

with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ066-132115-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

420 AM EST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then a chance of rain or snow showers

this afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 19. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around zero.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NAS

