Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, December 12, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A morning shower;88;77;A morning shower;88;77;SSW;8;71%;59%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sun and some clouds;79;63;Sunny and pleasant;81;64;N;4;48%;2%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Cloudy and cooler;54;46;Low clouds;55;45;ENE;7;78%;44%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly cloudy;68;63;Mostly cloudy, warm;72;65;WSW;10;57%;28%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny, cold;33;23;Partly sunny, cold;33;25;E;7;81%;2%;1

Anchorage, United States;A bit of a.m. snow;27;11;Snow tapering off;24;18;SSE;4;67%;99%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Chilly with sunshine;45;26;Increasing clouds;50;36;ESE;5;67%;3%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and cold;10;5;Some brightening;17;-4;NW;10;76%;4%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Seasonably hot;90;75;Partly sunny and hot;95;69;SE;10;49%;25%;13

Athens, Greece;A shower or two;66;54;Mostly cloudy;62;53;NE;5;76%;85%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Some sun, pleasant;74;58;Breezy in the p.m.;74;63;ENE;11;76%;55%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Cloudy;68;55;Cloudy;71;59;ESE;12;47%;44%;1

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower and t-storm;85;74;Rain and a t-storm;81;74;ESE;5;88%;100%;3

Bangalore, India;A stray thunderstorm;75;67;A stray p.m. t-storm;78;66;E;10;80%;65%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;92;73;Partly sunny, nice;87;69;ENE;9;48%;2%;5

Barcelona, Spain;A little p.m. rain;55;52;A little p.m. rain;60;52;N;6;87%;91%;1

Beijing, China;Blowing dust;41;21;Very cold;25;14;NW;18;12%;44%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower in places;35;23;Mostly sunny, chilly;36;25;E;5;65%;6%;2

Berlin, Germany;Cloudy and chilly;32;26;Sunshine and cold;30;22;SE;5;64%;25%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A stray p.m. t-storm;67;46;A t-storm around;68;47;SE;6;71%;55%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;81;68;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;66;WSW;10;70%;68%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A little snow;32;24;Mostly sunny, chilly;33;23;ESE;4;62%;23%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Sunny and cold;35;23;Mostly cloudy, cold;34;27;E;8;63%;25%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Clouding up, cooler;45;28;Partly sunny;38;20;S;6;57%;0%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Breezy this morning;34;24;Mostly sunny, chilly;34;21;ESE;4;66%;8%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A p.m. shower or two;83;58;Sunny and very warm;80;64;ENE;8;45%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Not as warm;81;67;Cloudy, a t-storm;77;63;NNE;7;54%;89%;4

Busan, South Korea;Rain and drizzle;55;36;Thickening clouds;52;27;W;8;50%;2%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;78;59;Clouds and sun;75;59;SW;6;58%;5%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;A t-storm or two;85;66;Humid with a shower;74;66;NW;13;77%;55%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray thunderstorm;81;62;A little p.m. rain;81;66;SE;3;68%;89%;3

Chennai, India;Showers;81;76;Some sun;86;76;NE;7;73%;66%;6

Chicago, United States;A shower or two;41;33;Increasingly windy;42;36;ESE;20;67%;98%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;85;75;Turning cloudy;87;72;ESE;7;66%;61%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun, cold;27;23;Clouds and sun, cold;29;26;SW;5;72%;32%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and very warm;89;73;Sunny and very warm;88;74;N;7;50%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Mist this morning;62;59;Severe thunderstorms;69;47;SW;9;63%;93%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Turning sunny;91;74;A morning shower;90;74;NE;8;66%;72%;11

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;77;51;Hazy sunshine;76;49;NW;7;50%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Cooler;53;22;A little snow;34;22;NW;9;58%;74%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sunshine;83;60;Hazy sun;83;62;NNW;5;61%;4%;4

Dili, East Timor;An afternoon shower;95;74;An afternoon shower;90;74;S;5;68%;76%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Freezing fog;36;29;Cloudy and chilly;38;32;NNE;10;77%;5%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and chilly;37;30;Hazy sun and milder;50;35;NNE;6;51%;5%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A couple of showers;70;65;Occasional rain;69;64;WSW;26;77%;100%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Hazy sun;70;56;Hazy sun;71;55;E;6;45%;1%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;83;60;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;61;ENE;9;63%;65%;12

Havana, Cuba;Sunlit and pleasant;80;58;Sunny and beautiful;81;61;ESE;9;55%;3%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Blizzard in the p.m.;18;15;Cold with snow;21;8;W;6;89%;96%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Turning cloudy;90;70;Nice with some sun;90;72;NE;5;56%;2%;5

Hong Kong, China;Plenty of sunshine;64;51;Clouds and sun;60;52;NNE;7;66%;10%;2

Honolulu, United States;A few showers;81;71;An afternoon shower;83;69;ENE;12;62%;45%;4

Hyderabad, India;A shower or two;80;68;A morning shower;84;69;ESE;8;70%;74%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and nice;79;44;Sunny and nice;72;43;N;8;47%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Breezy this morning;62;46;Cooler, morning rain;55;43;NE;13;81%;81%;0

Jakarta, Indonesia;A heavy p.m. shower;92;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;75;ENE;9;74%;73%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;85;74;Mostly sunny;88;74;N;6;55%;28%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;A stray thunderstorm;76;59;A stray a.m. t-storm;72;59;NW;8;75%;77%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly cloudy;45;27;Mostly sunny;48;28;WSW;3;37%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy this morning;86;57;Hazy sun;85;56;NNE;12;35%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sun;72;43;Hazy sunshine;71;42;SW;4;45%;0%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sun;92;64;Sunny;91;64;N;11;25%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Cloudy and colder;33;27;A bit of snow;34;28;NW;7;71%;84%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A little p.m. rain;87;74;Warm, an a.m. shower;87;74;NNE;8;59%;57%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Overcast;85;71;A couple of t-storms;87;71;SSW;6;75%;88%;4

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun;82;62;Hazy sun;83;61;N;6;54%;4%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;87;74;A thunderstorm;85;73;E;4;80%;85%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Cloudy, rain ending;53;40;Brief p.m. showers;53;39;ESE;8;69%;88%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;88;79;A shower in spots;86;78;SW;7;74%;57%;8

Lima, Peru;High clouds;75;66;High clouds;76;66;S;5;66%;44%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;Rain this morning;65;63;Rain;65;58;SW;11;95%;100%;0

London, United Kingdom;Fog, then some sun;35;29;Cloudy and cold;37;30;NE;5;78%;11%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Rain, a thunderstorm;55;40;Sunlit and cool;59;41;NNE;5;56%;4%;3

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;84;75;Sun and clouds, nice;85;75;WSW;7;72%;69%;11

Madrid, Spain;Rain and drizzle;57;54;Occasional rain;59;52;WSW;9;74%;100%;1

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;86;79;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;79;NW;12;76%;83%;3

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;75;A shower or two;88;75;SW;5;71%;78%;4

Manila, Philippines;A passing shower;87;76;A stray thunderstorm;86;77;ESE;5;75%;55%;2

Melbourne, Australia;Periods of rain;66;50;A couple of showers;61;46;W;16;58%;93%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny and pleasant;74;49;Nice with some sun;75;50;SW;5;39%;2%;4

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;81;66;Sunshine, a shower;80;68;E;9;68%;51%;3

Minsk, Belarus;A bit of snow;26;20;Breezy in the a.m.;29;20;WSW;13;69%;44%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Winds subsiding;90;76;Winds subsiding;90;77;E;17;63%;4%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cooler;76;59;Sunny and beautiful;76;54;NE;10;46%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;Plenty of sunshine;26;20;Plenty of sunshine;27;19;NNW;7;54%;23%;2

Moscow, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;37;30;Cloudy;32;21;SE;13;85%;76%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;93;76;Humid;90;78;NE;7;66%;41%;2

Nairobi, Kenya;A p.m. t-storm;73;61;A stray t-shower;75;58;NE;13;66%;57%;5

New York, United States;Decreasing clouds;42;27;Plenty of sunshine;41;29;NW;8;42%;0%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Brief a.m. showers;69;53;A shower in the p.m.;68;54;ESE;8;77%;96%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;Very cold;9;6;Morning snow, cloudy;13;-19;NNW;13;43%;85%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunny;55;44;Showers around;57;44;SW;8;60%;76%;3

Oslo, Norway;P.M. snow showers;19;9;Frigid;16;9;N;4;70%;9%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Not as cold;27;17;Turning sunny;30;17;N;10;59%;3%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Some sun, a t-storm;86;78;A shower in the p.m.;85;78;NW;8;73%;99%;6

Panama City, Panama;A few showers;85;73;Rain and drizzle;87;73;NNW;6;72%;88%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;A p.m. t-storm;87;73;A shower and t-storm;86;73;ENE;6;81%;90%;2

Paris, France;Turning cloudy, cold;34;25;Mostly cloudy, cold;34;28;NE;9;60%;76%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny and breezy;84;62;A morning shower;76;63;ESE;16;56%;70%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;88;72;Partly sunny;87;71;NNW;10;55%;2%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A p.m. t-storm;94;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;76;N;10;70%;95%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;88;65;Mostly sunny;87;65;SE;6;53%;6%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Chilly with snow;30;19;Mostly sunny, chilly;29;19;E;4;67%;6%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain/snow showers;40;22;A little p.m. snow;32;8;NW;6;36%;80%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;66;46;A little p.m. rain;65;44;E;5;70%;70%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Low clouds;72;60;Clouds and sun, nice;73;61;SW;12;66%;81%;3

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;90;74;Mostly sunny;90;76;NE;9;60%;27%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly sunny, chilly;29;21;Partly sunny, cold;26;17;ENE;5;58%;2%;0

Riga, Latvia;Snow;28;21;A little snow;30;23;WSW;11;75%;94%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;88;73;A p.m. t-storm;79;71;SW;12;73%;89%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Turning sunny;68;52;Mostly sunny, nice;77;55;SSE;8;44%;3%;4

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;54;40;A little a.m. rain;52;44;NE;8;84%;96%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Afternoon snow;24;18;A bit of snow;27;21;SSE;8;81%;62%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;53;37;Mostly sunny;54;38;NNE;6;71%;4%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A little p.m. rain;78;63;A stray t-shower;80;63;ENE;8;65%;45%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny, nice;84;69;Mostly sunny;83;69;SE;7;60%;4%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower in the a.m.;76;63;Humid with a shower;76;62;SW;5;88%;44%;3

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;75;40;Mostly sunny, nice;73;39;ESE;5;37%;6%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and hot;92;58;Hot, turning breezy;90;58;SW;8;23%;0%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;85;65;Sunshine and nice;83;65;NNE;6;67%;7%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Heavy thunderstorms;64;60;Rain;62;55;SSE;6;96%;100%;0

Seattle, United States;Low clouds;44;35;Low clouds breaking;42;34;NE;4;77%;12%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Rain and drizzle;43;31;P.M. snow showers;37;14;NW;8;59%;50%;2

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, chilly;50;37;Sunny;52;36;NNW;9;51%;44%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A p.m. shower or two;86;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;76;NE;7;79%;82%;2

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cooler;45;24;Colder;34;24;ESE;4;67%;24%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;84;70;A passing shower;83;72;E;7;66%;85%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Cold;26;17;A little snow;20;13;WNW;12;74%;81%;0

Sydney, Australia;A shower and t-storm;81;59;Breezy in the p.m.;80;60;NW;13;37%;3%;12

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;63;60;A little a.m. rain;64;58;NE;13;81%;93%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Blizzard;27;18;A bit of snow, cold;21;18;WSW;7;96%;95%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly cloudy, cold;34;21;Mostly cloudy;40;26;NE;5;56%;1%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly cloudy;43;33;Rain and snow shower;41;35;NNW;4;73%;66%;1

Tehran, Iran;Brilliant sunshine;48;38;Partly sunny;50;40;SSW;6;42%;36%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Clouds and sun;76;58;Clearing;72;59;S;7;56%;44%;3

Tirana, Albania;Brief p.m. showers;58;39;Partly sunny;57;47;ENE;4;58%;69%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;55;43;Showers around;56;42;SW;11;75%;78%;2

Toronto, Canada;Sun and some clouds;34;24;Mostly sunny;32;25;N;8;62%;0%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Windy with hazy sun;73;59;High clouds, breezy;76;63;WSW;13;68%;6%;2

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;66;58;Rather cloudy;72;63;WSW;10;65%;39%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Frigid with flurries;-2;-24;Hazy sun, very cold;-8;-28;E;7;70%;11%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Periods of sun;44;32;Mostly sunny;41;33;NW;3;66%;28%;1

Vienna, Austria;A little snow;33;21;Mostly sunny, chilly;32;23;SE;7;53%;23%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny intervals;85;64;Sunny;79;59;E;5;39%;3%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A bit of snow, cold;24;23;A bit of snow;32;15;WSW;14;66%;87%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Intermittent snow;33;27;A flurry;29;11;WSW;11;63%;44%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Very warm;83;57;Not as warm;72;63;N;7;74%;8%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;A shower, hot, humid;91;74;Very warm;88;73;SW;6;67%;12%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Becoming cloudy;39;31;Rain and drizzle;39;35;NNW;2;79%;70%;1

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather