Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, October 28, 2022

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly cloudy;86;76;A t-storm around;86;77;SW;7;75%;52%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;91;76;Sunshine;92;76;NNE;7;58%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and nice;79;52;Sunny and pleasant;79;55;ENE;5;27%;0%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny, warm;81;64;High clouds;79;61;E;6;49%;0%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mainly cloudy;69;52;Periods of sun, warm;70;54;S;9;85%;27%;2

Anchorage, United States;Sunny and cold;25;15;Chilly with clearing;29;14;NE;8;63%;10%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly cloudy;71;54;Cooler, p.m. showers;63;48;NW;8;74%;97%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Decreasing clouds;34;16;Increasing clouds;39;23;ESE;7;63%;3%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;A strong t-storm;89;71;A strong t-storm;91;74;SE;11;69%;93%;12

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny, breezy;72;58;Sunny and breezy;70;56;N;14;53%;0%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy, p.m. rain;71;61;Windy with showers;71;63;N;16;80%;95%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very hot;94;62;High clouds;90;62;NNW;7;27%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Downpours;88;74;A t-storm or two;87;74;SSE;4;82%;97%;9

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny, nice;81;66;A shower in the a.m.;81;66;E;8;70%;67%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;90;76;Partly sunny;91;75;NNE;7;59%;7%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Nice with some sun;75;59;Partly sunny;73;58;E;8;67%;0%;3

Beijing, China;Cloudy;57;48;Cloudy;57;48;SSW;5;66%;66%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Fog, then sun;69;48;Fog, then sun;69;51;S;3;78%;4%;2

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun, warm;72;58;Partly sunny;65;58;SSE;6;81%;31%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy with showers;65;49;A couple of showers;66;47;NW;5;84%;92%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;Nice with some sun;83;64;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;64;NW;7;62%;71%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Some sun, fog early;62;52;Fog to sun;67;54;ENE;5;76%;4%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny, warm;72;58;Clouds and sun, warm;74;58;SSW;9;65%;9%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Nice with sunshine;69;44;Fog to sun;71;49;WSW;5;64%;5%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Fog, then some sun;63;49;Fog to sun;69;52;SW;4;82%;7%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny, warm;89;67;Very warm;80;63;E;8;57%;95%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;Sun and clouds, nice;87;67;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;67;NE;7;40%;54%;11

Busan, South Korea;A stray p.m. shower;70;53;Increasing clouds;67;52;NNE;10;63%;26%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Inc. clouds;85;65;Lots of sun, nice;83;65;N;8;49%;4%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Warmer;78;58;High clouds;73;56;S;12;63%;1%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;Periods of rain;83;67;Cloudy, a t-storm;82;67;NW;3;70%;96%;3

Chennai, India;A shower in the a.m.;90;76;A morning shower;86;75;NE;7;70%;64%;4

Chicago, United States;Turning sunny;59;44;Mostly sunny;63;49;SSE;6;47%;2%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly sunny;88;74;Partly sunny;86;74;SE;6;71%;20%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Becoming cloudy;63;51;Variable cloudiness;58;49;W;9;83%;19%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Warm with sunshine;89;81;Mostly sunny, humid;88;79;W;9;77%;2%;8

Dallas, United States;Rain, a thunderstorm;56;53;A couple of showers;61;53;NW;9;86%;84%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;90;72;A morning shower;90;72;E;10;60%;55%;11

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;86;66;Hazy sunshine;90;64;E;5;47%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Sunny and warmer;62;35;Partly sunny;62;35;WSW;5;30%;2%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sunshine;88;70;Hot with hazy sun;90;73;NNW;5;59%;3%;5

Dili, East Timor;Warm with a shower;96;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;75;S;5;69%;71%;6

Dublin, Ireland;A couple of showers;60;51;Periods of rain;60;50;S;12;82%;97%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Nice with some sun;70;48;Partly sunny;70;51;NNE;8;41%;27%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Decreasing clouds;75;67;Partly sunny;75;66;ENE;10;73%;25%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Hot with hazy sun;90;72;Hazy sun and hot;90;71;SSE;6;54%;13%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Variable cloudiness;84;58;A p.m. t-storm;85;57;E;8;53%;65%;14

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, nice;86;70;Mostly sunny, nice;86;70;NE;11;61%;43%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Low clouds;53;50;A couple of showers;57;32;NW;11;88%;86%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;87;75;A p.m. t-storm;90;75;NW;5;68%;69%;9

Hong Kong, China;Sunny and less humid;85;70;Mostly sunny, warm;86;70;ENE;7;58%;6%;6

Honolulu, United States;Showers around;86;74;A shower in the a.m.;85;74;ENE;11;63%;60%;3

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;87;65;Sunny and pleasant;88;64;NE;8;43%;0%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine, very hot;100;57;Sunny and hot;91;57;ENE;6;32%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and breezy;62;54;Partly sunny, breezy;63;54;NE;12;71%;1%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;95;76;Partly sunny;93;75;W;7;59%;31%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;92;79;Mostly sunny;92;80;NNE;7;58%;0%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;A stray p.m. t-storm;79;51;Breezy in the a.m.;73;52;N;10;55%;14%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very warm;80;37;Sunny and pleasant;74;38;NNE;4;24%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and less humid;90;71;Sunny, low humidity;93;70;WNW;9;42%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clouds and sun;79;53;Hazy sunshine;82;53;SW;4;44%;27%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sunshine;101;77;Hazy and very warm;102;76;N;12;24%;2%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;56;45;Partly sunny, mild;62;48;W;10;82%;33%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;An afternoon shower;87;76;Some sun, a shower;87;76;N;6;61%;54%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Sun and clouds;90;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;74;N;7;70%;76%;5

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;89;71;Hazy sunshine;89;69;NNW;7;55%;0%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;75;A p.m. t-storm;89;76;NW;6;77%;88%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Mild with some sun;60;34;Partly sunny, mild;60;35;ESE;8;21%;27%;16

Lagos, Nigeria;Very warm;87;76;A t-storm around;87;77;SSW;6;75%;55%;6

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;66;57;Decreasing clouds;66;57;SSE;8;73%;1%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Variable clouds;74;64;Rain and a t-storm;68;59;WSW;7;84%;99%;1

London, United Kingdom;An afternoon shower;65;54;A morning shower;69;59;SW;7;76%;55%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;76;55;Mostly sunny;78;57;ENE;6;40%;1%;4

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;84;77;Clouds and sun;83;77;W;8;74%;44%;12

Madrid, Spain;Sun and clouds, warm;76;54;Clouds and sun, warm;75;52;SSE;3;50%;9%;3

Male, Maldives;Rather cloudy;86;80;Very warm;87;80;NNE;8;68%;31%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;76;A p.m. t-storm;89;76;N;4;74%;65%;11

Manila, Philippines;A little p.m. rain;85;77;Tropical storm;82;78;WSW;46;88%;100%;1

Melbourne, Australia;A couple of showers;61;48;Brief p.m. showers;63;46;NNW;14;63%;88%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;Hazy sunshine;78;54;A shower in the p.m.;74;52;SSW;5;56%;65%;7

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, humid;86;75;Humid with a shower;86;76;NE;13;65%;93%;5

Minsk, Belarus;An afternoon shower;53;46;Partly sunny;58;43;W;10;85%;27%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;87;78;A stray t-shower;88;77;SE;10;68%;66%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Warmer with some sun;82;60;Not as warm;74;58;E;9;64%;91%;4

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;49;35;Mostly sunny;59;39;SW;6;72%;0%;3

Moscow, Russia;An afternoon shower;48;46;A shower in the p.m.;50;44;SW;9;92%;93%;0

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;93;73;Hazy sunshine;94;73;NE;7;50%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;85;58;Clouds and sun;84;57;ENE;9;45%;29%;12

New York, United States;Breezy;58;45;Brilliant sunshine;61;45;N;7;49%;1%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine and nice;81;61;Sunny and pleasant;80;60;NNW;7;40%;0%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Snow tapering off;28;22;Cloudy and breezy;29;21;WSW;15;54%;33%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunny;69;49;Sunny;65;46;N;9;52%;2%;4

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy;54;45;Showers around;58;39;N;8;72%;60%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;49;30;Mostly sunny;56;35;SW;5;70%;0%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Brief a.m. showers;83;78;A shower or two;84;78;E;10;72%;95%;13

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm around;88;72;A few showers;87;72;NNW;5;73%;88%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Turning cloudy;94;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;77;ENE;8;78%;88%;10

Paris, France;Clouds and sun, warm;74;59;Remaining very warm;76;56;SW;7;58%;7%;2

Perth, Australia;Sunny and breezy;79;54;Cooler, morning rain;63;47;S;16;69%;73%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clearing;90;75;Clouds and sun;91;77;N;9;63%;35%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun, hot;99;76;Partly sunny and hot;97;76;ESE;10;56%;6%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;An afternoon shower;91;72;A p.m. shower or two;89;73;SSE;6;62%;78%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Fog, then some sun;67;53;Fog, then some sun;69;55;SSW;6;68%;14%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;67;40;Sunny and delightful;67;41;NNW;4;66%;3%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A bit of rain;65;48;A little a.m. rain;67;47;N;5;67%;81%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Very warm;87;61;High clouds and warm;87;60;E;5;37%;0%;2

Recife, Brazil;Some sun, pleasant;86;78;A brief shower;86;78;E;11;61%;64%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;44;37;Cloudy with a shower;45;42;E;9;84%;48%;0

Riga, Latvia;A couple of showers;57;53;A couple of showers;59;43;WNW;9;84%;91%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Humid, a p.m. shower;84;73;A t-storm around;89;75;NW;7;68%;45%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;90;66;Sunshine;94;65;SSE;6;13%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Sunny and pleasant;77;55;Sunny and nice;76;51;NNE;5;67%;0%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and mild;52;48;A touch of rain;54;36;W;8;91%;93%;0

San Francisco, United States;Clouds and sun;64;49;Mostly cloudy;65;51;W;8;62%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A stray p.m. t-storm;77;63;A stray t-shower;75;62;ENE;6;77%;58%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower and t-storm;85;76;A t-storm around;85;77;SE;10;80%;85%;3

San Salvador, El Salvador;A stray t-shower;79;65;A t-shower in spots;78;65;NNW;5;91%;55%;5

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;84;42;Mostly cloudy;80;43;ENE;7;17%;1%;8

Santiago, Chile;Becoming cloudy;80;51;Sunny and very warm;85;51;SW;8;34%;25%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower and t-storm;83;72;A p.m. shower or two;85;73;N;7;78%;81%;3

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower and t-storm;72;60;Rain, a thunderstorm;65;54;SSW;5;86%;99%;1

Seattle, United States;A little a.m. rain;57;46;Clouds breaking;56;49;S;8;72%;63%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and beautiful;69;45;Mostly cloudy;67;45;NNE;3;61%;2%;4

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;68;59;Sun and some clouds;70;59;NE;9;65%;44%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy with a shower;93;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;78;ENE;5;78%;69%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny;69;39;Sunny and delightful;66;40;ESE;3;59%;2%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Clouds and sun;89;77;Cloudy with a shower;89;75;ESE;12;69%;93%;4

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly cloudy;57;54;Showers around;57;34;NW;16;72%;60%;1

Sydney, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;78;58;Sunny and pleasant;77;55;W;17;40%;1%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Showers;81;71;A shower or two;77;72;ENE;14;78%;96%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;A couple of showers;54;50;A couple of showers;55;39;WNW;15;90%;88%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clearing;64;50;Cloudy;70;50;NE;5;52%;75%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this afternoon;65;47;Breezy in the p.m.;64;43;NNW;11;51%;12%;3

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny, nice;77;58;Clouds and sun;74;54;WSW;7;31%;28%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and delightful;84;65;Mostly sunny, nice;84;66;NNW;9;53%;2%;4

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine;82;54;Sunshine;80;52;E;4;44%;0%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;67;54;Mostly sunny;69;51;NE;10;57%;3%;4

Toronto, Canada;Partial sunshine;51;40;Sunshine;54;44;E;5;72%;0%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Clearing and humid;79;65;Partly sunny;78;62;ENE;7;74%;44%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and very warm;86;60;Mostly sunny;82;63;SSE;5;68%;1%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, mild;51;25;Rain and snow shower;45;24;SSE;7;62%;61%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy;53;44;Cloudy with showers;51;48;SSE;8;76%;100%;0

Vienna, Austria;Some sun, fog early;64;51;Fog, then sun;70;53;NNW;4;74%;3%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny and hot;92;68;Very warm;87;70;NE;6;53%;8%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;55;48;A couple of showers;60;44;W;12;86%;85%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Fog, then some sun;65;54;Periods of sun;64;50;WNW;12;74%;33%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Cloudy and breezy;68;60;A little rain, windy;68;60;NNW;22;77%;95%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;88;76;A t-storm around;93;75;NNW;6;64%;42%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and nice;64;39;Plenty of sunshine;58;37;NE;4;42%;2%;3

