Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, October 4, 2022

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, nice;83;76;Some sun, pleasant;83;75;SW;10;76%;70%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;101;81;Sunny and very warm;99;83;NW;9;42%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and pleasant;89;67;Partly sunny;89;64;WNW;7;41%;2%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;76;63;Clouding up;72;62;SSE;9;66%;38%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sun;64;53;An afternoon shower;65;51;WSW;19;71%;72%;2

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;50;44;An afternoon shower;54;47;NE;7;75%;79%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;89;55;Sunny and very warm;87;51;ESE;9;18%;0%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Plenty of sunshine;52;31;Mostly sunny;59;38;W;6;43%;6%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and very warm;88;66;A strong t-storm;85;71;ENE;13;71%;100%;9

Athens, Greece;Breezy this morning;75;58;Partly sunny;73;60;N;11;47%;2%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Clearing, a shower;61;53;Increasingly windy;60;46;WSW;15;64%;92%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very hot;107;74;Sunny and very hot;108;73;ENE;7;13%;0%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A heavy thunderstorm;84;75;A thunderstorm;85;74;SSE;5;86%;90%;5

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;83;67;Partly sunny;84;68;NW;8;62%;38%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Showers and t-storms;91;76;A thunderstorm;88;77;ENE;4;78%;97%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Sunshine and nice;74;61;Increasing clouds;74;62;ENE;8;72%;80%;4

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, cool;61;39;Partly sunny, cool;63;45;SSW;7;35%;44%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Sun and clouds;61;45;Some sun;66;49;ESE;5;68%;1%;2

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;62;51;Partly sunny;69;56;SW;9;65%;3%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;68;47;Rain at times;65;48;SW;5;78%;97%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;64;A t-storm around;84;65;SE;6;62%;53%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Breezy this morning;63;45;High clouds;66;49;ESE;10;74%;2%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;64;54;Mostly sunny, breezy;68;48;W;14;70%;58%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;65;43;Mostly sunny;67;44;WSW;5;52%;4%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Sun and some clouds;63;45;High clouds;64;47;SSE;5;68%;6%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny, nice;70;55;Partly sunny;72;57;E;10;63%;46%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Breezy in the p.m.;88;66;Clouding up;88;66;NE;7;29%;13%;10

Busan, South Korea;Humid with rain;75;62;A little a.m. rain;71;61;NNE;10;66%;66%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sunshine;90;69;Sunny;91;68;N;10;41%;0%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Clearing;65;48;Partly sunny;64;54;WNW;7;58%;47%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;84;67;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;66;ESE;4;74%;90%;6

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;95;81;Partly sunny;91;79;ENE;8;61%;48%;7

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;71;50;Clouds and sunshine;74;56;SSW;7;32%;59%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A thunderstorm;86;78;A shower in the a.m.;85;78;W;11;78%;87%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Overcast;58;53;Clearing;60;51;SW;10;74%;44%;2

Dakar, Senegal;High clouds;88;80;Turning sunny, nice;86;82;NW;12;83%;7%;10

Dallas, United States;Plenty of sun;87;61;Mostly sunny, warm;90;64;SE;5;38%;2%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;82;68;A p.m. shower or two;87;68;SE;10;60%;68%;11

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;91;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;74;E;7;67%;57%;3

Denver, United States;A brief shower;69;48;Sunny and pleasant;69;47;NNE;6;56%;13%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A thunderstorm;91;80;A thunderstorm;90;79;S;6;77%;88%;2

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;92;76;A t-storm or two;91;74;SE;6;67%;87%;13

Dublin, Ireland;Periods of rain;63;52;A little a.m. rain;57;45;WSW;16;72%;57%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Hazy sun;84;51;Plenty of sunshine;81;49;NE;7;18%;2%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Hazy sunshine;80;65;Partly sunny;74;64;ENE;11;74%;59%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;76;Mostly sunny and hot;93;75;SSE;6;65%;88%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and hot;92;59;Sunny and very warm;90;58;ENE;11;24%;0%;12

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;85;65;Partly sunny;85;69;ENE;8;65%;3%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy this morning;50;38;A shower in the a.m.;55;53;SSW;8;86%;84%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy;90;76;A couple of t-storms;88;75;ESE;5;80%;81%;4

Hong Kong, China;Very humid;91;78;A t-storm in spots;90;78;E;12;71%;75%;8

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;86;73;Partly sunny, nice;86;74;NE;10;55%;13%;8

Hyderabad, India;Clouds and sunshine;86;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;74;NW;7;59%;93%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hazy sun, very hot;106;67;Hazy and hot;99;67;ENE;5;32%;1%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, cooler;62;56;A shower in the a.m.;66;59;NE;12;63%;58%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Afternoon t-storms;90;78;A couple of t-storms;88;78;SE;7;76%;88%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and warm;97;83;Warm with some sun;96;84;N;10;46%;0%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny and hot;93;57;Very warm;87;59;N;12;37%;1%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very warm;86;44;Plenty of sunshine;83;41;N;4;17%;0%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;91;77;Hazy sun;92;76;W;10;63%;0%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;A couple of t-storms;73;68;A stray p.m. t-storm;75;65;SE;5;66%;74%;2

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;101;81;Partly sunny;103;80;S;7;29%;5%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Cloudy with showers;50;45;Low clouds;53;47;WSW;10;71%;42%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;88;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;79;NNE;5;65%;55%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;90;74;Low clouds breaking;89;74;WSW;8;61%;79%;8

Kolkata, India;A thunderstorm;90;80;A shower and t-storm;89;78;SE;8;81%;93%;2

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Rain and a t-storm;89;75;A p.m. t-storm;87;75;SE;5;79%;94%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny;55;33;Mostly sunny;57;31;WSW;10;24%;1%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sunshine;84;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;74;SW;9;79%;69%;9

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;64;56;Areas of low clouds;64;56;SSE;10;75%;1%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;Plenty of sunshine;85;62;Plenty of sun;84;62;N;9;42%;0%;4

London, United Kingdom;Low clouds;66;57;Winds subsiding;66;43;WSW;15;71%;56%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;83;65;Sunny;85;64;S;7;69%;1%;5

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;80;73;Partly sunny, nice;81;73;S;9;71%;44%;13

Madrid, Spain;Warm with sunshine;86;57;Sunny and very warm;83;57;SSE;5;45%;8%;4

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;84;80;Showers around;86;78;W;12;72%;93%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Warmer;93;76;Sunny;94;76;NNW;4;59%;14%;13

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;76;A thunderstorm;89;76;E;6;71%;84%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Low clouds;59;48;Afternoon rain;63;56;ENE;9;71%;96%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A shower in the p.m.;73;55;A couple of showers;70;57;SE;5;65%;98%;10

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;85;73;A shower in spots;83;74;NE;10;67%;69%;6

Minsk, Belarus;A little a.m. rain;47;40;Remaining cloudy;53;42;WSW;9;78%;39%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;88;76;Mostly sunny, nice;88;76;S;10;69%;74%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Warmer;65;52;Partly sunny;69;53;ENE;10;68%;46%;7

Montreal, Canada;Some brightening;64;45;Mostly sunny;68;51;SSW;4;70%;16%;4

Moscow, Russia;A shower in the p.m.;50;43;A shower in the a.m.;47;38;WSW;10;81%;66%;2

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;90;77;A shower or two;89;79;W;7;73%;98%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Turning cloudy;81;54;Partly sunny, nice;82;56;E;8;50%;29%;14

New York, United States;Rain, windy, cool;55;52;Rain tapering off;59;52;N;20;86%;89%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;87;68;Partly sunny;85;66;WNW;8;59%;29%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Some sun;50;36;Mostly cloudy;43;39;W;8;68%;30%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;A couple of showers;85;67;Showers around;72;56;N;10;63%;60%;3

Oslo, Norway;A little p.m. rain;56;53;A little p.m. rain;59;44;SW;11;88%;93%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;65;44;Turning sunny, mild;70;48;SSW;4;69%;19%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A morning shower;85;78;A morning shower;85;78;E;17;73%;84%;11

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;87;75;A thunderstorm;86;74;W;6;83%;93%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;77;Decreasing clouds;92;75;E;7;67%;30%;11

Paris, France;Sunny intervals;67;52;Breezy in the p.m.;72;50;WNW;11;70%;27%;3

Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;79;57;Showers around;66;47;SSW;17;60%;69%;9

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Rain and a t-storm;90;76;A t-storm or two;88;76;SSE;6;78%;92%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun, hot;97;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;78;E;12;64%;57%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;94;74;A t-storm around;93;75;ESE;6;57%;55%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Low clouds;61;45;High clouds;67;52;SSW;6;67%;2%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Not as warm;65;43;Partly sunny, cool;62;42;NNW;7;66%;2%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;66;47;Heavy p.m. showers;65;48;NW;6;76%;99%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;81;61;Sunny and pleasant;81;61;SSW;6;68%;0%;5

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;85;77;A morning shower;86;77;ESE;11;66%;86%;13

Reykjavik, Iceland;Becoming very windy;48;42;A little p.m. rain;47;41;W;19;66%;87%;0

Riga, Latvia;Winds subsiding;56;47;Cloudy with a shower;60;47;SSW;8;85%;67%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A little p.m. rain;74;68;A little a.m. rain;74;68;ESE;10;78%;81%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;95;69;Sunshine;97;70;E;7;17%;0%;8

Rome, Italy;Becoming cloudy;77;56;Sunny and nice;78;56;NW;7;71%;2%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;50;41;A couple of showers;52;46;S;5;80%;93%;0

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;70;57;Mostly sunny, nice;72;56;SW;8;68%;0%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;A thunderstorm;76;64;Couple of t-storms;75;65;E;6;82%;98%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm in spots;88;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;77;ESE;11;73%;77%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;Humid with a t-storm;79;67;A t-storm around;78;67;NNW;5;89%;64%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Increasing clouds;84;48;Turning cloudy;80;50;NE;11;22%;4%;7

Santiago, Chile;Cloudy and cool;65;48;Showers around;66;45;SSW;6;56%;83%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Inc. clouds;88;74;A p.m. t-storm;88;74;NNE;7;78%;75%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny;84;57;Plenty of sunshine;81;57;NNW;7;46%;0%;4

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;73;55;Partly sunny;71;56;N;6;66%;4%;3

Seoul, South Korea;A few showers;70;53;A little a.m. rain;68;53;N;5;71%;58%;2

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;75;64;Rain and drizzle;70;61;NNE;11;48%;80%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;85;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;78;W;7;77%;82%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Breezy this morning;57;40;Partial sunshine;64;40;ESE;4;59%;2%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;88;78;Clearing;90;76;E;14;69%;44%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Abundant sunshine;58;49;An afternoon shower;61;53;SSW;7;83%;73%;1

Sydney, Australia;Clouds and sun, nice;73;59;Cooler with rain;62;60;ENE;18;72%;100%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny and hot;95;76;Not as hot;85;75;ENE;14;71%;82%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Breezy this morning;50;42;A morning shower;55;54;SSW;10;86%;85%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and pleasant;80;50;Sunny and nice;74;50;ESE;6;23%;0%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clearing;79;62;Partly sunny, warm;83;61;NNW;5;46%;33%;4

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;93;67;Sunny and hot;91;67;NE;7;10%;0%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;87;68;Sunshine and nice;86;66;NNE;8;57%;0%;6

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine, pleasant;76;50;Turning cloudy;77;52;E;5;45%;0%;4

Tokyo, Japan;An afternoon shower;82;68;Occasional rain;71;55;ENE;11;72%;95%;1

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;62;50;Partly sunny;67;56;SW;6;69%;10%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine, pleasant;82;67;Breezy in the p.m.;81;64;E;13;60%;25%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Nice with some sun;84;64;Mostly sunny, nice;82;67;SSE;7;64%;12%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny, but cold;41;12;Sunny, but chilly;43;14;E;7;27%;1%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Partial sunshine;72;54;Partly sunny;71;55;NW;5;66%;4%;3

Vienna, Austria;Clearing;63;44;Some sun;71;50;SE;7;68%;1%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;89;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;75;W;5;74%;80%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Rain at times;53;41;A thick cloud cover;57;45;SW;10;82%;31%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Breezy this morning;58;44;Some brightening;62;49;SW;9;70%;5%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy and milder;61;51;Times of rain;56;41;SSW;20;73%;98%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;91;76;A t-storm around;89;77;S;6;76%;66%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and very warm;85;58;Sunny and very warm;84;59;NE;3;21%;1%;5

