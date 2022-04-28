Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, April 28, 2022

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Inc. clouds;85;75;A t-storm around;87;77;SSW;6;78%;64%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Warm with sunshine;100;81;Mostly cloudy, hot;105;80;NNW;8;30%;2%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Turning cloudy, warm;89;62;Remaining very warm;89;66;ENE;6;34%;4%;10

Algiers, Algeria;A little p.m. rain;61;55;Decreasing clouds;66;55;NE;8;62%;26%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clearing;58;43;Low clouds breaking;55;43;N;11;64%;41%;2

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;49;35;Mostly sunny;51;36;SE;7;54%;0%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Rather cloudy;83;64;Mainly cloudy;87;68;SE;7;37%;5%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Decreasing clouds;74;47;High clouds and warm;75;44;ESE;9;34%;0%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Hot, a p.m. t-storm;92;69;Cloudy, not as warm;80;68;S;11;77%;60%;1

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny, nice;81;59;Not as warm;73;62;NNW;10;43%;6%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Clearing;66;54;A morning shower;67;55;E;8;62%;47%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Becoming cloudy;93;70;Cloudy, not as hot;87;65;S;9;37%;9%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;95;76;A t-storm in spots;93;75;SSW;6;69%;55%;11

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;95;73;Sunny;96;72;SW;5;43%;4%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;99;82;A thunderstorm;94;82;S;7;71%;89%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy in the p.m.;67;55;Mostly sunny;69;56;WNW;6;62%;6%;8

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy, cool;57;45;Mostly cloudy, cool;70;50;NE;6;48%;44%;9

Belgrade, Serbia;A little a.m. rain;58;46;Partly sunny, warmer;65;47;NNE;6;64%;28%;7

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;62;40;Partly sunny;63;42;NNE;5;53%;16%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy, p.m. showers;67;51;A shower in the a.m.;67;52;SE;6;74%;88%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;83;62;Mostly cloudy;83;61;ESE;10;55%;4%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Breezy this morning;64;45;Mostly sunny;65;44;NE;9;40%;1%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny;63;43;Partly sunny;60;42;NNE;6;61%;36%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Cooler;63;47;Variable clouds;64;46;ENE;6;71%;33%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Partial sunshine;63;44;Partly sunny;65;46;SE;5;49%;3%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sun;63;39;Sunny, but cool;59;42;E;5;59%;1%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;81;64;A stray thunderstorm;79;65;NNE;5;54%;93%;10

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;69;52;Heavy morning rain;60;52;NNE;11;74%;91%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and beautiful;89;69;Mostly cloudy, warm;96;75;NNE;8;10%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;68;58;Partly sunny;68;54;WSW;6;66%;27%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Cloudy, a t-storm;80;66;A t-storm in spots;82;67;ESE;3;70%;80%;6

Chennai, India;Warm with some sun;99;83;Sunny and very warm;100;84;S;11;69%;1%;13

Chicago, United States;Clouds, a shower;49;47;Milder;61;52;ESE;13;56%;42%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A thunderstorm;90;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;81;SW;8;71%;69%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny, milder;57;38;A shower in places;56;39;SSW;6;69%;42%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and nice;77;68;Sunny and pleasant;77;68;NNW;13;78%;0%;13

Dallas, United States;More humid;83;68;Increasingly windy;84;69;S;19;66%;55%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Inc. clouds;81;75;A t-storm around;86;75;S;11;71%;73%;4

Delhi, India;Hazy sun and hot;109;86;Hazy sun and hot;111;84;WSW;8;11%;0%;11

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, warm;77;44;Breezy and cooler;64;40;NNW;14;32%;12%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Clouds and sun, warm;100;81;A stray p.m. t-storm;101;82;ESE;11;59%;73%;12

Dili, East Timor;A shower in the p.m.;95;74;Partial sunshine;90;75;SSE;5;57%;6%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Decreasing clouds;52;34;Partly sunny;54;40;SE;6;69%;18%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and very warm;87;62;A t-storm or two;81;60;NNE;8;50%;89%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A shower and t-storm;67;59;A t-storm in spots;66;59;ENE;12;73%;40%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;A thunderstorm;89;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;77;SSE;9;75%;53%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Decreasing clouds;71;54;Mostly sunny;72;51;E;5;57%;4%;8

Havana, Cuba;Lots of sun, nice;86;68;Sunshine, pleasant;87;70;E;10;45%;3%;12

Helsinki, Finland;A couple of showers;43;29;Chilly with some sun;44;27;NW;11;46%;6%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Sun and clouds;95;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;78;SSE;7;73%;77%;6

Hong Kong, China;Humid with a shower;91;76;Partly sunny;91;74;E;6;67%;6%;12

Honolulu, United States;Sun and some clouds;85;73;A shower in the a.m.;84;73;ENE;16;56%;61%;12

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;105;80;Mostly sunny;103;82;SSE;7;26%;1%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Very hot;103;77;Some sun, very hot;102;76;NNE;9;24%;0%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and pleasant;67;47;Increasing clouds;69;49;NE;11;73%;16%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;77;SW;10;71%;59%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;97;84;Plenty of sunshine;93;84;NNW;9;46%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;69;48;Mostly sunny, nice;74;51;WNW;6;55%;52%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Increasing clouds;75;59;Increasing clouds;77;57;SSW;6;28%;1%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny, windy, warm;96;84;Sunny, breezy, warm;100;85;W;16;44%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sunshine;84;63;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;64;WSW;6;57%;50%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sunshine;105;81;Hazy sunshine;106;81;NNE;11;10%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy;60;40;Periods of sun;58;44;WNW;6;50%;34%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;An afternoon shower;86;73;A shower;85;75;NE;11;59%;85%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;87;73;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;72;ESE;5;74%;75%;5

Kolkata, India;Hazy and very warm;101;81;Hazy sun, very warm;99;82;S;12;60%;1%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;79;NNW;5;73%;76%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;64;34;Cooler;57;35;ENE;7;53%;66%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;75;A thunderstorm;88;78;S;6;76%;85%;12

Lima, Peru;Low clouds;67;61;Mostly cloudy;68;60;SSE;7;81%;16%;3

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;73;55;Mostly sunny, nice;77;55;N;9;62%;1%;9

London, United Kingdom;Low clouds breaking;60;42;Low clouds breaking;57;40;ENE;9;58%;6%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Fog to sun;69;52;Sunshine, pleasant;75;55;S;6;44%;2%;10

Luanda, Angola;Cloudy;85;77;A t-storm around;85;77;S;8;75%;55%;9

Madrid, Spain;A couple of showers;59;47;Mostly sunny, warmer;73;50;S;4;55%;6%;9

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;93;82;Brief a.m. showers;94;85;WSW;9;61%;90%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;75;ENE;5;85%;96%;5

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy;95;80;A t-storm around;97;80;E;9;48%;55%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Windy this afternoon;70;62;Afternoon rain;73;55;NW;13;70%;100%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny, nice;75;56;An afternoon shower;75;56;WSW;7;34%;49%;14

Miami, United States;A p.m. t-storm;83;73;A couple of t-storms;79;74;E;12;73%;97%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, chilly;49;29;A couple of showers;51;31;N;7;59%;87%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Turning sunny;93;81;A morning shower;92;81;S;8;62%;54%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny;65;52;Mostly sunny;59;44;E;8;48%;1%;4

Montreal, Canada;Clearing and chilly;50;32;Breezy;54;36;NNW;15;31%;10%;7

Moscow, Russia;Increasing clouds;49;34;A shower in places;52;36;W;10;49%;42%;5

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;99;84;Brilliant sunshine;94;83;NNW;9;70%;0%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;A p.m. t-storm;70;60;A stray thunderstorm;76;60;N;8;72%;66%;12

New York, United States;Partly sunny, windy;54;40;Mostly sunny, windy;60;44;NW;19;24%;1%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Plenty of sunshine;84;53;Mostly sunny, warm;88;55;WSW;8;28%;0%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Turning cloudy, warm;70;52;Breezy in the p.m.;74;53;SSW;13;43%;4%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Decreasing clouds;78;61;Afternoon rain;66;52;N;7;78%;100%;3

Oslo, Norway;Warmer;54;35;Partly sunny;55;33;NE;5;39%;14%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Sunshine and windy;48;29;Sunny and breezy;54;31;NNW;14;35%;0%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Winds subsiding;88;79;A morning shower;87;77;ENE;11;74%;97%;5

Panama City, Panama;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;75;A couple of t-storms;87;76;NW;6;83%;87%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;A couple of showers;89;75;A thunderstorm;88;76;ESE;7;76%;81%;11

Paris, France;Partial sunshine;71;49;Clouds and sunshine;67;47;N;7;57%;33%;6

Perth, Australia;A morning shower;72;51;Brilliant sunshine;69;52;SE;8;62%;2%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Warm, a p.m. shower;96;81;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;77;SSW;6;65%;93%;13

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;89;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;74;NE;10;73%;71%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Nice with some sun;88;69;Partly sunny;88;69;E;7;51%;44%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Fog, then some sun;60;40;Fog, then some sun;62;40;ENE;4;51%;3%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;An afternoon shower;68;48;Showers around;64;44;WNW;8;53%;70%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;66;52;A little p.m. rain;68;52;S;7;65%;87%;6

Rabat, Morocco;An afternoon shower;70;49;Sunny and pleasant;75;56;ENE;9;64%;0%;10

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;86;74;A little a.m. rain;85;73;S;8;70%;79%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;50;43;A shower in the a.m.;49;39;N;5;78%;57%;3

Riga, Latvia;Clouding up, chilly;49;36;Chilly with some sun;48;33;NW;8;54%;4%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunshine;88;72;Sunshine;87;74;NW;6;65%;56%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Not as warm;86;72;A p.m. t-storm;89;69;ENE;9;38%;56%;12

Rome, Italy;Sunny and pleasant;77;48;Sunny and nice;76;45;NNE;7;45%;0%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Variable clouds;44;36;Decreasing clouds;44;30;W;10;67%;20%;4

San Francisco, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;61;48;Partly sunny;64;53;W;10;54%;2%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;A couple of t-storms;79;65;A couple of t-storms;76;64;ENE;7;80%;97%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Nice with some sun;82;72;Breezy in the p.m.;82;75;E;11;64%;65%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower and t-storm;75;63;Some sun, a t-storm;73;64;SW;5;98%;92%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Sun, some clouds;78;57;A t-storm around;75;57;SSW;6;41%;44%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunny, but cool;63;40;Mostly sunny;69;42;SW;3;50%;0%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;85;67;Mostly cloudy;87;68;N;5;61%;9%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, warmer;73;50;Mostly sunny, warm;79;52;N;6;53%;2%;9

Seattle, United States;Inc. clouds;54;43;A shower in places;58;48;SW;7;62%;95%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;79;52;A little a.m. rain;61;45;SW;6;63%;71%;6

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;68;55;Cloudy;66;55;NE;11;65%;44%;5

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;78;A t-storm in spots;90;78;WNW;6;72%;79%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cooler;59;43;Showers around;64;46;SSE;8;59%;70%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Cloudy with a shower;83;74;Cloudy with showers;82;76;E;7;76%;99%;3

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;55;32;Clouds and sun, cool;50;33;SSW;7;38%;27%;4

Sydney, Australia;Rain and drizzle;74;67;Humid with some sun;80;67;N;9;70%;72%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Humid;82;75;A t-storm around;93;69;ENE;8;56%;64%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Showers around;47;34;Partly sunny;44;32;WNW;10;55%;8%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Warm with clearing;88;66;Some brightening;86;65;SE;7;35%;9%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;A t-storm around;80;58;A p.m. t-storm;71;56;N;6;65%;69%;2

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;81;68;A shower in the a.m.;78;65;NE;10;30%;73%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and nice;75;62;Nice with sunshine;79;74;NNE;8;45%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;76;55;Mostly sunny;82;58;ENE;5;39%;4%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Cooler;65;54;Occasional rain;64;46;NNE;12;69%;100%;3

Toronto, Canada;Sunny and breezy;49;34;Mostly sunny;52;39;NNW;10;50%;0%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Cloudy and breezy;71;60;Partly sunny, nice;70;60;ENE;8;68%;2%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Inc. clouds;69;58;Cloudy;72;54;NW;9;57%;3%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Windy;46;14;Partly sunny, chilly;43;17;N;9;30%;25%;7

Vancouver, Canada;A thick cloud cover;55;42;A morning shower;60;47;ESE;5;54%;86%;2

Vienna, Austria;Sun and some clouds;63;44;Partly sunny;64;43;NE;5;44%;2%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Very hot;101;79;Very hot;98;79;NW;5;54%;76%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny, cool;51;30;A passing shower;52;27;NW;6;59%;81%;3

Warsaw, Poland;A shower in places;60;39;A passing shower;59;39;N;7;52%;80%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Becoming cloudy;57;49;Mostly sunny;61;49;ENE;6;68%;1%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny and hot;103;82;Hot, a p.m. t-storm;103;81;W;7;46%;70%;13

Yerevan, Armenia;A stray t-shower;80;53;Thundershowers;66;52;NE;5;70%;83%;7

