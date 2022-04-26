Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, April 26, 2022

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;88;78;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;77;SW;11;83%;77%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Very windy;104;79;Sunny and very warm;99;80;NNE;8;41%;2%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;90;58;Sunny and very warm;88;57;WNW;6;25%;0%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun;65;57;Low clouds;65;57;WSW;11;80%;66%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;56;42;Partial sunshine;56;41;N;6;61%;1%;3

Anchorage, United States;An afternoon shower;49;36;Partly sunny;51;36;S;4;56%;14%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy;78;62;Cloudy;80;64;WSW;9;44%;34%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;66;35;Increasing clouds;69;42;SSE;8;40%;2%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Winds subsiding, hot;96;81;Winds subsiding;97;81;NE;15;43%;4%;5

Athens, Greece;Sunshine, pleasant;79;56;Sunny and pleasant;78;57;N;6;45%;0%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Turning cloudy;64;59;Areas of low clouds;69;55;ESE;7;58%;67%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny;88;64;A t-storm around;88;65;ESE;8;41%;41%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;75;S;5;72%;57%;11

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny;92;72;Plenty of sunshine;94;72;ESE;7;40%;3%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;85;Warm with some sun;98;85;S;6;57%;33%;13

Barcelona, Spain;Sun and some clouds;65;53;Partial sunshine;66;55;NNE;6;62%;13%;8

Beijing, China;More sun than clouds;73;54;Partly sunny, cooler;63;52;NNE;7;25%;66%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;72;49;A shower and t-storm;72;47;WNW;6;75%;96%;6

Berlin, Germany;Low clouds and fog;60;43;Mostly cloudy;62;41;NE;6;49%;6%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A few showers;65;52;A little rain;63;51;ENE;4;82%;98%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunshine and nice;83;61;Sunshine and nice;83;60;E;10;52%;27%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Variable cloudiness;62;48;Cooler with rain;52;44;NNW;11;85%;93%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;57;39;Partly sunny;59;41;NE;5;59%;2%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;74;50;A shower and t-storm;73;49;SE;9;59%;88%;6

Budapest, Hungary;More clouds than sun;67;47;Cooler with rain;56;46;NNW;5;85%;98%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A shower and t-storm;75;61;Mostly sunny;67;48;SSW;6;55%;0%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;82;66;A p.m. t-storm;81;64;S;6;48%;96%;11

Busan, South Korea;Rain and drizzle;73;58;High clouds;69;53;NNE;17;48%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;92;64;Plenty of sunshine;90;65;NE;9;22%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Breezy this morning;69;52;Sunny and pleasant;72;54;SSE;7;58%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A couple of t-storms;80;69;A t-storm or two;80;70;ESE;2;72%;96%;7

Chennai, India;Sun and some clouds;99;82;Brilliant sunshine;98;82;SSE;10;69%;1%;13

Chicago, United States;Cloudy and breezy;51;38;Colder;39;36;NE;9;58%;82%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;78;SSW;7;72%;57%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Milder;57;37;A passing shower;53;37;SSE;7;64%;81%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Increasingly windy;77;66;Hazy sun and breezy;75;67;N;17;79%;0%;13

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;74;53;Sunny and pleasant;78;62;SSE;9;50%;4%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Showers, some heavy;79;75;Couple of t-storms;85;74;SSW;7;83%;90%;2

Delhi, India;Hazy sun and hot;104;79;Hot with hazy sun;108;82;NW;9;15%;0%;11

Denver, United States;Warmer;75;45;A stray t-shower;78;46;S;7;27%;42%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Humid;99;82;Hot;99;81;SSE;12;62%;5%;12

Dili, East Timor;Very warm;96;74;An afternoon shower;89;73;SSE;4;64%;66%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;57;39;Low clouds and fog;53;37;NE;11;71%;4%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouds and sun, warm;81;60;Mostly cloudy, warm;83;61;NNE;8;32%;6%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A shower and t-storm;65;57;A shower and t-storm;69;56;W;11;71%;88%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clearing, hot, humid;93;79;A t-storm around;91;79;ESE;7;75%;53%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;77;60;Partly sunny;71;55;SE;9;72%;30%;7

Havana, Cuba;A shower;84;70;Mostly sunny, nice;84;71;E;10;58%;3%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy and chilly;50;27;Decreasing clouds;42;26;NNW;10;42%;8%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;95;81;A stray p.m. t-storm;97;81;ESE;5;58%;61%;13

Hong Kong, China;Showers around;91;77;A morning shower;91;75;SE;6;66%;55%;12

Honolulu, United States;A morning shower;84;72;Sun and some clouds;85;70;ENE;13;55%;36%;11

Hyderabad, India;Sun and clouds;102;79;Clouds and sun;101;80;S;6;29%;3%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hot, becoming breezy;98;72;Very hot;101;75;N;11;23%;0%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Clearing and warm;72;46;Sunny and nice;70;45;NE;10;67%;0%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;91;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;77;W;7;71%;76%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;91;85;Mainly cloudy;95;85;N;9;49%;44%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and nice;70;45;Sunny;68;48;N;5;49%;26%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Nice with some sun;76;56;Some sun, pleasant;79;59;W;5;24%;0%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Winds subsiding;95;80;Very warm;97;80;W;12;53%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sun;86;62;Hazy sunshine;88;63;SSE;7;34%;2%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Decreasing clouds;106;81;Plenty of sun;107;81;N;9;6%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Occasional rain;59;46;A shower in the a.m.;58;43;N;8;55%;65%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers;85;75;A couple of showers;85;74;NNE;8;63%;84%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;88;74;A morning t-storm;85;72;SW;5;77%;91%;4

Kolkata, India;Sunny and very warm;101;82;Mostly sunny, warm;99;81;SSW;13;56%;1%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;96;78;NNE;4;67%;76%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Increasing clouds;63;34;Clouds and sunshine;65;34;NE;7;30%;2%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;91;78;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;76;S;7;78%;88%;6

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;67;61;Mostly cloudy;68;60;S;6;82%;29%;2

Lisbon, Portugal;A shower and t-storm;64;53;Mostly cloudy;66;53;NW;8;71%;81%;8

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;60;41;Low clouds;57;40;ENE;10;55%;1%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;81;55;Fog to sun;73;54;SSE;7;53%;6%;9

Luanda, Angola;Plenty of clouds;84;77;A stray thunderstorm;86;77;SSW;8;73%;64%;4

Madrid, Spain;A shower and t-storm;71;52;A shower and t-storm;63;50;SSW;6;69%;98%;4

Male, Maldives;Rain, a thunderstorm;93;83;A t-storm around;93;84;W;5;60%;72%;10

Manaus, Brazil;Downpours;85;75;A thunderstorm;85;76;ENE;4;83%;88%;5

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. t-storm;95;81;Warm, a p.m. t-storm;97;82;E;8;51%;66%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Becoming cloudy;72;58;Mostly cloudy;68;60;NE;6;71%;38%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A stray p.m. t-storm;71;54;Showers around;73;50;W;7;47%;72%;14

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;82;74;A heavy thunderstorm;82;72;S;8;64%;73%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;53;38;A shower in the p.m.;50;31;N;9;62%;58%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun;93;79;A shower in the a.m.;92;81;SSE;8;64%;74%;5

Montevideo, Uruguay;A p.m. t-storm;75;63;A shower in the a.m.;68;51;E;10;69%;60%;4

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy with a shower;59;39;A shower or two;44;32;NW;6;66%;78%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;60;42;A little rain;55;34;WNW;9;58%;81%;1

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;93;83;Sunny;96;85;SW;9;59%;0%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;A p.m. t-shower;79;59;Couple of t-storms;78;62;ENE;8;70%;90%;9

New York, United States;A shower in the p.m.;63;48;Windy and cooler;55;38;NW;20;41%;17%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny;85;50;Partly sunny;81;52;W;8;43%;0%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rather cloudy;55;31;Rather cloudy, mild;58;38;S;6;51%;9%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and a t-storm;79;70;A little a.m. rain;74;55;NE;8;68%;62%;3

Oslo, Norway;Cooler;53;37;Variable cloudiness;51;31;S;5;39%;28%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Cooler;57;33;Cloudy and chilly;45;27;NW;15;57%;26%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A couple of showers;86;78;A few showers;88;79;ESE;15;69%;90%;4

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;88;76;A t-storm in spots;85;76;NW;6;83%;76%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;85;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;76;E;6;82%;87%;6

Paris, France;Sun and some clouds;59;43;Mostly sunny;65;48;NE;9;58%;1%;6

Perth, Australia;Showers around;70;57;A shower in places;67;57;SSW;11;76%;87%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A shower or two;95;82;A t-storm in spots;99;83;WSW;5;57%;55%;13

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;90;75;A stray thunderstorm;90;74;NE;9;73%;64%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A passing shower;88;66;A couple of showers;89;68;SW;7;48%;88%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Fog early in the day;59;44;Rather cloudy;57;41;N;6;58%;12%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Nice with some sun;74;47;Sunny and nice;70;43;WNW;10;27%;0%;9

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;67;51;Morning showers;67;53;SSE;8;74%;99%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Cloudy;67;49;Partly sunny;68;50;N;6;77%;9%;9

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;85;75;A morning shower;87;73;SE;9;66%;58%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;48;43;Rain and drizzle;49;43;ENE;4;71%;68%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;52;35;Cooler;44;31;NNW;12;49%;56%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and nice;84;71;Mostly sunny;86;72;N;5;71%;4%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warmer;90;71;Mostly sunny;95;76;SE;7;23%;3%;12

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;69;44;Partly sunny;73;46;N;7;61%;2%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;50;33;A little p.m. rain;42;29;NNW;10;51%;64%;3

San Francisco, United States;Increasingly windy;64;49;Breezy in the p.m.;61;51;WNW;14;53%;4%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;78;63;A shower and t-storm;78;64;ENE;7;78%;93%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Decreasing clouds;81;73;A shower in places;80;72;ENE;11;71%;60%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;75;63;A p.m. t-storm;75;64;NNW;6;88%;96%;14

Sana'a, Yemen;Cloudy;73;58;A p.m. t-storm;74;59;SSE;6;46%;57%;14

Santiago, Chile;Afternoon rain;62;43;A stray shower;54;39;SSW;3;76%;58%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Some sun returning;86;68;Some sun, a shower;85;67;NNE;8;66%;44%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower and t-storm;62;49;A couple of showers;65;50;NNW;6;70%;97%;3

Seattle, United States;A thunderstorm;52;41;A passing shower;54;40;NNE;6;62%;88%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;84;51;Partly sunny, nice;71;45;SW;5;26%;0%;9

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;73;59;Partly sunny;68;59;NNE;13;57%;44%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy;88;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;78;NW;6;76%;73%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;A thunderstorm;72;46;A shower and t-storm;73;50;SSE;5;56%;91%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Turning cloudy;83;74;A shower in spots;83;74;ENE;8;63%;47%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly cloudy;50;30;Variable cloudiness;48;32;S;6;38%;35%;2

Sydney, Australia;Cloudy with a shower;67;62;A shower and t-storm;70;64;NNE;7;80%;97%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy;88;76;Humid with a t-storm;87;72;ENE;8;72%;85%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower in the p.m.;48;34;Decreasing clouds;42;33;WNW;8;42%;5%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Decreasing clouds;79;61;Mostly sunny;81;58;NE;6;47%;1%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, warm;81;55;Mostly sunny, warm;80;57;NNW;6;46%;20%;8

Tehran, Iran;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;64;Nice with sunshine;80;67;WSW;8;26%;5%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;79;65;Variable cloudiness;75;61;N;8;51%;0%;7

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and pleasant;76;47;Sunny and nice;79;50;NE;6;45%;1%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Showers;75;70;Humid, morning rain;77;59;ENE;8;78%;97%;3

Toronto, Canada;Cooler;49;33;Increasingly windy;43;33;WNW;19;54%;15%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Breezy in the p.m.;75;63;Increasingly windy;74;63;E;16;56%;1%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and pleasant;80;55;Rather cloudy;80;57;ESE;6;42%;2%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cold with a flurry;37;19;Mostly sunny;49;23;NE;8;19%;2%;7

Vancouver, Canada;A couple of showers;51;41;A passing shower;55;38;NNE;5;52%;85%;6

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;58;46;Colder with rain;50;44;WNW;9;79%;92%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Very hot;98;79;A t-storm around;103;81;N;4;46%;44%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;More clouds than sun;56;36;A passing shower;50;27;N;9;57%;81%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Rather cloudy;54;39;Clouds and sun;59;37;NE;7;52%;10%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;61;54;Partly sunny;62;49;SSE;13;75%;28%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny and hot;101;82;Partly sunny and hot;102;80;WSW;6;44%;12%;13

Yerevan, Armenia;Turning cloudy;81;52;Not as warm;73;55;NE;5;42%;20%;4

