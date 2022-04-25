Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, April 25, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;77;SSW;11;83%;66%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hot with sunshine;104;80;Hot with high clouds;102;80;NE;9;31%;1%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny, warm;88;60;Sunny and very warm;89;56;WNW;8;26%;0%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;64;56;Mostly sunny;66;56;ESE;10;87%;12%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A couple of showers;54;43;Mostly cloudy;56;41;N;12;58%;4%;4

Anchorage, United States;A stray shower;48;36;A shower or two;48;36;S;4;63%;81%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly cloudy;85;65;Some brightening;77;62;ENE;6;33%;18%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny and milder;58;29;High clouds;65;34;NNW;10;37%;4%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Winds subsiding, hot;93;78;Breezy and very hot;97;81;NNE;16;50%;3%;4

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny, nice;78;56;Sunny and nice;76;56;W;6;38%;0%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;63;52;Partly sunny, milder;70;56;SW;5;65%;4%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Turning cloudy;85;64;Hazy sun;86;64;ESE;5;47%;5%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rain, a thunderstorm;94;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;74;SE;4;82%;88%;6

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;93;73;Mostly sunny;93;72;SE;6;45%;7%;14

Bangkok, Thailand;An afternoon shower;96;84;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;84;S;8;64%;47%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;65;51;Sun and some clouds;65;53;WNW;6;66%;4%;7

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;84;61;More sun than clouds;72;52;NNE;14;8%;44%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Decreasing clouds;69;50;Mostly sunny;72;50;E;4;60%;44%;7

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;56;38;Low clouds and fog;60;42;NE;5;55%;7%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A morning shower;64;50;A few showers;64;52;SE;5;77%;88%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Breezy this morning;85;62;Mostly sunny, nice;83;61;ESE;11;55%;4%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;A couple of showers;60;42;Variable cloudiness;64;49;NNE;4;52%;78%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Cooler with a shower;54;42;Mostly cloudy;58;39;N;8;65%;28%;4

Bucharest, Romania;A shower and t-storm;76;45;Mostly sunny;74;49;SW;5;55%;5%;7

Budapest, Hungary;A passing shower;64;42;More clouds than sun;67;47;E;4;55%;31%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A touch of a.m. rain;74;60;A heavy thunderstorm;74;62;N;9;93%;99%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray thunderstorm;84;66;A stray a.m. t-storm;78;66;NNE;6;56%;66%;6

Busan, South Korea;Inc. clouds;80;63;Cooler, morning rain;65;59;W;13;89%;100%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;88;64;High clouds;91;65;NNE;10;24%;0%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;67;56;Sunny;68;51;SSE;15;58%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;82;67;A couple of t-storms;81;69;ESE;2;73%;99%;6

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, warm;100;83;Mostly sunny;99;83;SSE;11;69%;2%;13

Chicago, United States;Cooler;54;38;Partly sunny, cool;51;36;NW;11;42%;5%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;89;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;76;S;6;75%;58%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;54;35;Variable cloudiness;58;38;N;5;58%;7%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and breezy;78;67;Sunny and windy;75;66;N;21;78%;0%;13

Dallas, United States;Rain, a thunderstorm;69;53;Mostly sunny, nice;74;52;E;9;45%;2%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly cloudy;89;75;Showers, some heavy;83;75;S;7;88%;100%;2

Delhi, India;Hot with hazy sun;104;80;Hazy sun and hot;107;79;NNW;8;17%;0%;11

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;58;36;Partly sunny, warmer;76;47;SW;7;28%;5%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny, hot and humid;100;83;Humid;100;82;S;12;62%;3%;12

Dili, East Timor;Rather cloudy, warm;96;73;Mostly cloudy;89;74;SSE;4;59%;30%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;52;40;Partly sunny;54;40;ENE;10;71%;8%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny, warmer;76;56;Rather cloudy, warm;80;60;NNE;7;31%;4%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;67;58;A shower and t-storm;65;57;WSW;6;73%;67%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Hot and humid;94;79;Sunshine, hot, humid;94;79;ESE;5;71%;70%;12

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;77;60;Mostly sunny;78;60;SE;6;58%;8%;8

Havana, Cuba;An afternoon shower;86;72;A shower;84;71;ENE;11;61%;80%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy;54;35;A shower in the a.m.;47;27;N;13;60%;55%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;93;80;A thunderstorm;95;81;SSE;5;62%;91%;8

Hong Kong, China;A couple of showers;91;75;Showers around;90;75;S;7;68%;77%;5

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;84;72;A morning shower;84;72;ENE;15;58%;56%;11

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;101;81;Partly sunny;102;80;SSW;7;27%;6%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;94;69;Mostly sunny and hot;97;72;N;11;27%;0%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Not as warm;67;48;Warm with some sun;71;47;NE;6;73%;1%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;93;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;77;N;5;74%;84%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;91;82;Mostly sunny, nice;89;85;ESE;6;59%;26%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;A shower in the p.m.;71;47;Sunny and nice;71;46;S;5;43%;0%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and pleasant;72;51;Nice with some sun;76;57;N;5;22%;0%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and breezy;93;80;Very warm;97;80;WSW;13;52%;0%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sun;88;62;Hazy sun;90;62;ENE;7;33%;3%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;106;80;Plenty of sun;106;82;NNW;6;8%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;A shower and t-storm;66;51;Occasional rain;59;47;WNW;10;85%;97%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower and t-storm;85;75;Showers;84;75;N;9;74%;98%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;89;74;A t-storm in spots;89;73;ENE;5;72%;73%;4

Kolkata, India;Sunny and very warm;104;81;Sunny and very warm;101;81;SSW;12;55%;0%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;92;77;A t-storm around;92;78;SSE;4;68%;64%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Mild with clearing;63;33;Partly sunny, mild;64;35;NNE;7;37%;4%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;78;A heavy thunderstorm;89;77;SSW;6;74%;72%;10

Lima, Peru;Inc. clouds;68;61;Low clouds breaking;67;60;SSE;8;83%;22%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly cloudy;65;54;A shower and t-storm;65;54;W;7;77%;98%;7

London, United Kingdom;Cooler with a shower;56;40;Clouds and sun;58;41;NE;10;51%;2%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;89;59;Partly sunny;82;55;SSE;6;41%;2%;10

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;86;76;A t-storm around;85;77;SSW;8;74%;66%;4

Madrid, Spain;Sunny;68;48;A shower and t-storm;68;51;SW;5;58%;94%;5

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;93;84;Rain, a thunderstorm;94;84;WNW;6;55%;77%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A thunderstorm;87;76;A morning t-storm;85;76;N;5;83%;84%;5

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;92;80;Warm, a p.m. t-storm;96;80;E;8;50%;66%;13

Melbourne, Australia;Nice with some sun;73;53;Mostly cloudy;73;57;NE;6;59%;13%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;53;A stray p.m. t-storm;75;52;WNW;7;54%;86%;14

Miami, United States;Clouds and sun;82;75;Partly sunny;82;75;E;10;55%;6%;11

Minsk, Belarus;A stray shower;54;43;Mostly cloudy;54;39;NNW;7;65%;30%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;93;78;A thunderstorm;92;79;WNW;8;63%;91%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain, a thunderstorm;69;61;A t-storm around;74;66;N;9;78%;92%;1

Montreal, Canada;A shower or two;64;49;Cloudy with a shower;58;38;WSW;6;60%;95%;3

Moscow, Russia;A little p.m. rain;62;52;Brief a.m. showers;60;47;N;5;70%;89%;1

Mumbai, India;Very warm;102;84;Plenty of sunshine;95;84;N;9;60%;1%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;An afternoon shower;75;59;A p.m. t-shower;75;60;N;7;73%;76%;6

New York, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;60;52;A shower in the p.m.;64;48;NW;6;62%;88%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;89;52;Sunny;84;52;WNW;8;31%;0%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clearing and milder;49;27;Rather cloudy;53;31;SSW;8;50%;8%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Warmer;80;66;Rain and a t-storm;79;68;SSW;11;73%;100%;2

Oslo, Norway;Warmer;63;41;Cooler;52;34;NNE;9;42%;30%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Rain;68;48;Cooler;56;32;W;13;60%;85%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy with a shower;87;76;A couple of showers;86;78;ESE;4;73%;97%;7

Panama City, Panama;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;76;A thunderstorm;87;76;WNW;6;82%;93%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;75;Afternoon showers;84;75;E;6;84%;100%;3

Paris, France;A passing shower;63;44;Sun and some clouds;63;43;NNE;8;61%;27%;4

Perth, Australia;Turning sunny, warm;86;61;Cooler, p.m. rain;70;58;N;9;64%;100%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;96;82;A t-storm around;95;83;SW;7;61%;49%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;90;75;A thunderstorm;91;75;ENE;10;75%;92%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower;90;69;A passing shower;88;67;E;6;50%;81%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;A couple of showers;52;37;Low clouds and fog;57;44;ENE;4;59%;44%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Warm with clouds;76;54;Breezy in the p.m.;76;47;NNW;11;62%;1%;9

Quito, Ecuador;A few showers;67;51;Periods of rain;67;52;SE;8;72%;99%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;69;52;Cloudy;68;50;NNE;6;74%;27%;2

Recife, Brazil;Downpours;84;74;Showers around;86;76;SSE;9;73%;81%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;Turning cloudy;49;42;A shower in the a.m.;47;42;N;4;69%;61%;1

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy and chilly;47;37;Variable cloudiness;52;37;NNW;9;61%;85%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;82;69;Sunny and pleasant;84;71;NE;6;71%;5%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Windy this afternoon;78;74;A t-storm around;93;71;ESE;10;29%;41%;12

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;66;47;Mostly sunny;69;44;NNW;8;66%;4%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A shower or two;44;36;Partly sunny;48;32;WNW;7;71%;14%;4

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;66;53;Mostly sunny;64;49;WNW;15;56%;3%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;77;64;A shower and t-storm;79;65;ENE;7;79%;98%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower in the p.m.;82;74;High clouds;81;74;NE;10;67%;44%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;73;63;A p.m. t-storm;74;63;ENE;5;95%;83%;14

Sana'a, Yemen;A stray p.m. t-storm;74;55;An afternoon shower;72;58;N;5;53%;71%;14

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;68;44;Afternoon rain;60;42;SSE;5;81%;100%;1

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;86;69;Mostly cloudy;87;68;N;9;67%;9%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mainly cloudy;69;47;A shower and t-storm;65;50;NW;6;79%;98%;4

Seattle, United States;A couple of showers;56;44;Couple of t-storms;51;41;SSW;9;72%;89%;2

Seoul, South Korea;A shower or two;76;59;Partly sunny;79;51;NNW;6;55%;3%;9

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;81;68;Rain and drizzle;73;61;ENE;9;70%;66%;7

Singapore, Singapore;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;78;A stray thunderstorm;90;78;NNE;5;73%;57%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Lots of sun, warm;73;46;A shower and t-storm;70;46;SSW;5;59%;95%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly cloudy;83;75;Mostly cloudy;84;74;NNE;8;59%;6%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Milder;58;36;Cooler;49;30;NNE;9;43%;7%;4

Sydney, Australia;Showers around;71;61;A shower in the a.m.;71;61;W;7;70%;73%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Humid this morning;86;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;75;ENE;6;66%;57%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy and chilly;45;35;A shower;46;33;N;10;70%;91%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny, nice;76;56;A thick cloud cover;78;61;ENE;6;38%;44%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunshine and warmer;80;54;Mostly cloudy, warm;79;56;E;7;51%;10%;8

Tehran, Iran;Windy this afternoon;81;68;A stray p.m. t-storm;78;64;W;8;33%;47%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;78;64;Mostly sunny;77;65;N;8;59%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;74;48;Mostly sunny;77;49;E;6;47%;1%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Warmer;78;65;A shower in the p.m.;75;71;SSW;15;75%;91%;2

Toronto, Canada;Showers around;60;42;Cooler;48;33;NNW;15;67%;80%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Breezy in the p.m.;77;63;Breezy in the p.m.;75;62;E;14;51%;0%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;74;54;Sunny and pleasant;77;55;SE;6;48%;1%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Frigid, snow showers;32;11;Cold;37;18;ESE;8;24%;1%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Some sun, a shower;55;42;A couple of showers;52;41;SSW;5;61%;98%;2

Vienna, Austria;A couple of showers;61;42;Mostly cloudy;61;47;W;5;58%;93%;5

Vientiane, Laos;Very hot;97;78;Very hot;101;79;SW;5;48%;64%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy and warmer;55;40;More clouds than sun;57;33;NW;8;63%;13%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Cloudy with a shower;54;44;A shower in the a.m.;54;40;W;8;70%;60%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;60;54;Sunny intervals;63;54;SE;9;79%;27%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Warm, a p.m. shower;100;82;Partly sunny and hot;102;81;W;7;44%;30%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Decreasing clouds;79;52;Increasing clouds;74;53;NE;5;38%;13%;6

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather