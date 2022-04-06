Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, April 6, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;90;79;A t-storm around;88;78;WSW;9;79%;55%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very hot;100;73;Sunshine, very hot;102;75;ENE;5;23%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Warm with clearing;86;57;Breezy;77;55;WSW;14;51%;26%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly cloudy;60;53;Sunny and milder;63;51;WSW;9;59%;0%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers;52;44;Thundershowers;51;41;WNW;23;75%;95%;4

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;43;27;Cloudy, p.m. snow;40;27;ESE;3;59%;98%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Rather cloudy;77;60;High clouds;79;65;SE;6;38%;1%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy;44;21;Increasing clouds;49;26;N;6;64%;6%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm around;86;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;70;ESE;9;78%;98%;3

Athens, Greece;Abundant sunshine;66;53;Partly sunny;71;56;WNW;8;65%;2%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy;72;62;Partly sunny, nice;72;53;ENE;9;50%;2%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Clearing, very hot;96;71;Very warm;92;63;W;13;18%;0%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;74;A thunderstorm;90;74;SSE;5;81%;88%;6

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny;95;68;Clouds and sun;92;67;E;7;38%;2%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Warm with sunshine;98;80;Partly sunny and hot;99;79;ENE;6;46%;6%;12

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;62;46;Breezy in the p.m.;64;51;WSW;11;61%;0%;6

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, cooler;57;37;Partly sunny;75;46;WSW;6;28%;24%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Warmer;73;48;A little a.m. rain;58;44;SSW;6;74%;65%;2

Berlin, Germany;Cloudy and milder;55;47;Downpours;58;40;WSW;16;72%;98%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A couple of showers;68;51;A morning shower;68;52;SE;5;75%;66%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;88;65;Rain and drizzle;86;66;ESE;8;50%;66%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Warmer;66;45;A shower in the a.m.;66;50;WSW;11;50%;66%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy, p.m. showers;51;47;A shower in the p.m.;52;41;WSW;19;83%;82%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and nice;68;43;Periods of rain;67;45;W;8;57%;96%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Pleasant and warmer;68;38;Partly sunny;67;50;SW;6;61%;36%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny;80;59;Mostly sunny, nice;80;62;E;6;74%;4%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;85;67;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;67;ENE;6;43%;74%;8

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and pleasant;69;47;A little a.m. rain;68;45;NW;8;46%;63%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Very hot;97;71;Very hot;102;69;S;8;13%;0%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;A couple of showers;62;56;Mostly sunny, cool;63;58;SE;15;63%;2%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A morning shower;85;65;A passing shower;87;67;SE;3;59%;81%;11

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;93;81;Decreasing clouds;95;82;ESE;7;73%;27%;12

Chicago, United States;A little a.m. rain;55;41;A couple of showers;43;38;SW;14;59%;97%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. shower or two;90;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;77;S;6;72%;96%;13

Copenhagen, Denmark;Periods of rain;48;38;A little rain;47;34;W;12;79%;97%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy this morning;77;67;Breezy in the p.m.;79;69;N;16;69%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Sunshine and cooler;73;48;Breezy in the p.m.;69;47;WNW;15;27%;0%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, warm;91;76;Mostly sunny, warm;92;75;SSE;8;63%;44%;11

Delhi, India;Hot with hazy sun;104;75;Hazy sun, very hot;104;76;NW;8;19%;0%;10

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, chilly;47;29;Mostly sunny, warmer;55;31;NE;10;25%;1%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sun;95;76;Sunny and hot;102;76;SSW;7;52%;2%;11

Dili, East Timor;A shower in the p.m.;94;74;Showers around;89;75;SSE;4;69%;68%;5

Dublin, Ireland;A couple of showers;52;37;A morning shower;50;31;W;22;61%;46%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Very warm;87;58;Clearing and warm;83;59;NNE;9;26%;0%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A couple of showers;64;53;Sunshine;66;55;W;11;73%;0%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny;84;68;Partly sunny;85;65;S;8;50%;9%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;A p.m. t-storm;75;63;Couple of t-storms;76;62;E;5;73%;83%;6

Havana, Cuba;Brilliant sunshine;91;74;Clouds and sun, warm;92;73;WNW;8;57%;57%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy this morning;33;29;Bit of rain, snow;37;35;E;12;81%;99%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;93;77;A t-storm around;91;76;S;6;63%;51%;10

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny, nice;78;65;Mostly sunny;81;65;E;5;66%;27%;11

Honolulu, United States;A shower in spots;83;71;Increasingly windy;83;72;E;19;55%;55%;11

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun;100;76;Partly sunny;101;77;SSE;6;25%;2%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Very hot;97;68;Sunshine, very hot;98;68;N;10;23%;0%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Abundant sunshine;59;35;Afternoon showers;64;49;SW;6;72%;100%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;93;74;Showers around;91;75;S;6;69%;70%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;93;77;Sunny and pleasant;88;77;SW;7;44%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;76;52;Mostly cloudy;74;54;S;6;42%;6%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, warm;80;48;Rather cloudy;72;48;NNW;5;24%;0%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;99;77;Hot, turning breezy;103;78;WNW;12;37%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;82;62;A stray t-shower;82;62;SSW;6;57%;42%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;108;81;Sunny and very warm;107;81;N;10;14%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Milder;55;43;Partly sunny;68;46;S;10;53%;15%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;Increasingly windy;88;78;Increasingly windy;88;78;ENE;17;56%;5%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;93;75;Clouds, a t-storm;91;75;WSW;6;70%;85%;7

Kolkata, India;Sunny;95;79;Abundant sunshine;95;80;SSW;10;58%;1%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;77;A p.m. t-storm;88;77;NNW;5;74%;96%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;An afternoon shower;58;39;An afternoon shower;57;40;SE;6;73%;95%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Decreasing clouds;87;81;A t-storm in spots;91;80;SW;8;67%;75%;11

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny, nice;71;62;Some sun, pleasant;71;62;SSE;8;80%;30%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, warmer;63;51;Partly sunny;63;56;WSW;7;58%;4%;3

London, United Kingdom;Breezy with showers;55;43;Windy, a p.m. shower;53;38;W;20;60%;60%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and warmer;91;65;Sunny and hot;94;67;ENE;6;25%;2%;8

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;86;77;Low clouds breaking;86;77;S;6;75%;40%;4

Madrid, Spain;Clearing and milder;62;41;Mostly sunny;64;44;WSW;7;56%;2%;7

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;89;83;Sunshine;92;84;SW;4;59%;34%;13

Manaus, Brazil;Couple of t-storms;84;75;A thunderstorm;86;76;NNE;4;83%;85%;5

Manila, Philippines;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;79;Mostly cloudy;94;80;E;7;54%;44%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Cloudy;70;55;Sunshine and nice;73;56;E;7;65%;44%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;83;56;A p.m. t-storm;80;50;NNE;6;34%;64%;7

Miami, United States;Humid with some sun;86;79;A t-storm around;87;76;SW;13;69%;50%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Periods of rain;43;36;A couple of showers;59;45;SSW;12;68%;98%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;93;79;Partly sunny;92;79;E;12;58%;4%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and nice;77;58;Mostly sunny, nice;77;60;E;7;70%;4%;5

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;55;38;Cooler with rain;42;35;ENE;7;80%;100%;1

Moscow, Russia;Mostly sunny;40;29;A bit of a.m. snow;47;40;SSW;9;68%;77%;1

Mumbai, India;Hazy sunshine;90;81;Humid with hazy sun;94;82;SW;7;64%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;84;60;A stray t-shower;82;60;NNE;12;52%;46%;13

New York, United States;Morning rain, windy;54;48;Rain, breezy;52;48;E;15;78%;100%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and beautiful;77;51;Partly sunny, warm;82;57;ESE;6;49%;2%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy and mild;55;28;Sunny and cooler;43;28;SW;10;67%;2%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cooler this morning;69;46;Partly sunny;71;47;WSW;8;50%;7%;8

Oslo, Norway;Turning cloudy;41;29;A little rain;41;30;NNE;9;52%;95%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Winds subsiding;57;37;Rain, breezy, cooler;44;35;E;15;90%;100%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Winds subsiding;89;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;78;E;13;68%;79%;6

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;89;76;A thunderstorm;87;76;NW;6;79%;85%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A little p.m. rain;86;74;A little a.m. rain;85;74;E;8;80%;95%;6

Paris, France;A shower in the p.m.;59;51;Heavy a.m. showers;58;43;WSW;16;73%;96%;1

Perth, Australia;Turning sunny;82;65;Sunshine;86;67;ESE;9;43%;2%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. shower;92;79;Periods of sun;93;77;NE;6;58%;33%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;74;NNE;9;69%;70%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;93;69;A shower in the p.m.;92;70;ENE;8;47%;74%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Windy this morning;60;48;Downpours;61;43;WSW;15;56%;85%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Increasing clouds;59;28;Plenty of sunshine;59;33;SSW;8;48%;1%;7

Quito, Ecuador;Rain this afternoon;68;51;Occasional rain;67;54;SSW;8;70%;99%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Variable cloudiness;63;46;Mostly sunny;67;47;NE;7;76%;1%;8

Recife, Brazil;Dull and dreary;85;75;A morning shower;87;76;ESE;7;70%;86%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cold;32;23;Mostly sunny, chilly;33;29;ENE;7;53%;8%;3

Riga, Latvia;A little p.m. rain;46;37;A couple of showers;53;41;SSE;12;73%;95%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;82;74;Partly sunny;81;73;NE;7;71%;36%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;96;74;Sunshine, very hot;101;69;SSW;7;5%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Periods of rain;56;45;Plenty of sunshine;63;46;SSE;7;67%;15%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Snow showers;36;30;A little snow;44;37;S;7;60%;85%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;75;55;Partly sunny, warm;83;51;SW;7;47%;2%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;83;63;A t-storm in spots;81;64;ENE;9;65%;44%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A morning shower;84;74;A morning shower;84;74;ESE;13;71%;91%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower or two;77;67;A p.m. t-storm;77;67;NE;6;87%;69%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;78;53;Mostly sunny, nice;76;55;NE;6;7%;0%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;80;50;Sunny and pleasant;81;51;SW;5;36%;2%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in the p.m.;87;68;Mostly sunny;86;68;NE;6;74%;27%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, warmer;64;48;Areas of low clouds;64;48;WSW;8;64%;44%;2

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;60;44;Partly sunny, warmer;73;48;SSW;5;48%;88%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;63;43;Sunny;59;39;SW;7;40%;1%;7

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and warmer;75;55;Overcast and warm;79;55;SSW;7;55%;44%;9

Singapore, Singapore;A couple of showers;89;74;A thunderstorm;86;76;NNW;8;73%;88%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Turning cloudy, mild;68;41;Rain, a thunderstorm;59;42;WNW;6;71%;71%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;84;74;A shower;84;75;E;9;66%;96%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Becoming cloudy;41;25;A little p.m. rain;37;28;SE;8;91%;98%;1

Sydney, Australia;Showers, not as warm;70;64;Rain, a thunderstorm;68;66;E;12;83%;100%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;79;65;Nice with some sun;77;66;E;10;62%;31%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;A little snow;38;30;A couple of showers;43;38;SE;10;80%;95%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly cloudy, warm;88;62;Some brightening;80;60;ENE;9;38%;25%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Breezy, p.m. showers;65;47;A couple of showers;53;45;SSE;7;80%;95%;2

Tehran, Iran;Windy this afternoon;80;62;An afternoon shower;81;60;WSW;8;13%;73%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Cooler with sunshine;79;59;Partly sunny;77;66;SSE;6;58%;0%;6

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;71;53;Rain, a thunderstorm;62;50;WNW;6;74%;100%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Milder with some sun;65;50;Partly sunny;63;50;SSW;9;65%;12%;2

Toronto, Canada;A little p.m. rain;48;43;A shower in the p.m.;50;38;N;10;80%;73%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Hazy sunshine;82;60;Sunny and cooler;65;52;N;8;61%;1%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Breezy in the p.m.;73;53;Mostly sunny, breezy;70;50;W;14;53%;25%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Breezy in the p.m.;57;24;Mostly sunny;66;27;WSW;8;29%;4%;5

Vancouver, Canada;A thick cloud cover;56;45;A shower in the p.m.;63;47;ENE;4;43%;97%;2

Vienna, Austria;Warmer;67;49;Partly sunny;66;49;WSW;10;49%;33%;5

Vientiane, Laos;Clouds and sun;91;72;Very warm;92;71;E;6;43%;17%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Occasional rain;45;39;A couple of showers;59;41;S;12;67%;95%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Milder;56;46;A shower in the a.m.;62;43;SSW;14;54%;87%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy, p.m. showers;66;53;Windy;58;52;NE;27;69%;26%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds and sun, warm;98;79;A p.m. t-storm;97;79;ENE;6;53%;75%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;A few p.m. showers;71;47;Cooler with showers;50;41;NNE;6;73%;95%;2

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather