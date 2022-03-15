Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, March 15, 2022

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Inc. clouds;88;77;Clouds and sun;88;78;SSW;8;79%;30%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy and very hot;98;74;Sunshine, very hot;98;72;NW;7;26%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;An afternoon shower;47;30;Mostly sunny;53;32;W;6;38%;2%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Cloudy and windy;75;63;A p.m. shower or two;64;50;SSE;14;55%;72%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Inc. clouds;57;41;Hazy sun and mild;61;46;SSE;13;68%;78%;2

Anchorage, United States;Increasing clouds;27;21;A bit of a.m. snow;38;26;N;10;63%;91%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and chilly;47;41;Rain and drizzle;47;36;NNW;7;84%;96%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cold, an a.m. flurry;17;0;Cloudy and frigid;12;-8;ENE;7;82%;15%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and pleasant;86;63;Mostly sunny;90;66;ESE;4;50%;2%;9

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;57;39;Partly sunny;58;42;NW;6;66%;11%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny, nice;73;59;Mostly cloudy;79;57;ESE;6;46%;3%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Breezy in the p.m.;62;42;Hazy and breezy;59;39;WNW;14;27%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A couple of t-storms;94;74;A couple of t-storms;92;75;SSE;4;78%;93%;5

Bangalore, India;Sunshine;92;68;Sun and clouds;91;66;E;6;41%;1%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;95;83;Clouds and sun;94;82;S;9;64%;28%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Very windy, hazy;61;54;Very windy, cloudy;61;54;NE;27;80%;44%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;63;43;Mostly cloudy;54;35;ESE;6;33%;44%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Becoming cloudy;60;38;Periods of rain;56;38;NNW;8;74%;93%;1

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;55;36;Partly sunny;57;39;SE;5;69%;9%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Occasional rain;65;52;A little p.m. rain;68;49;SE;5;70%;82%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;A thunderstorm;78;66;A t-storm in spots;80;66;NNE;8;74%;73%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Breezy in the p.m.;59;45;Breezy in the a.m.;53;35;NE;14;61%;29%;2

Brussels, Belgium;A little rain;53;42;Warmer with hazy sun;66;44;WSW;6;71%;78%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Clouding up;54;27;Cloudy, p.m. rain;50;31;NE;4;67%;90%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Inc. clouds;61;39;A little a.m. rain;50;29;NNW;8;76%;57%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;85;66;Plenty of sun;84;68;N;9;61%;2%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;85;66;A t-storm around;84;63;NNE;5;45%;92%;12

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and warmer;64;41;Brilliant sunshine;70;52;WSW;7;52%;0%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Breezy in the p.m.;62;48;Mostly sunny, cool;65;48;NNE;7;31%;2%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;70;63;Sunny and pleasant;72;59;SSE;17;64%;1%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly cloudy;86;68;Showers;84;69;SE;4;60%;93%;9

Chennai, India;Partial sunshine;95;75;Hot with hazy sun;98;75;SSE;8;60%;0%;8

Chicago, United States;Variable cloudiness;49;39;Some sun;65;49;SSW;10;69%;4%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers around;87;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;78;SW;6;69%;65%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sunshine;49;33;Fog, then some sun;46;35;ESE;6;85%;2%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Hazy and windy;74;62;Breezy in the p.m.;74;63;N;16;75%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;69;47;Sunny and warmer;77;54;SSE;7;58%;3%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Warm, turning breezy;93;79;Inc. clouds;93;78;NE;12;63%;44%;4

Delhi, India;Hazy and very hot;93;72;Very hot;98;71;WNW;13;45%;0%;7

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, warmer;68;39;Cloudy and cooler;51;29;NW;7;53%;96%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny and very hot;98;69;Very hot;99;71;S;9;37%;0%;8

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;74;A t-storm or two;88;76;SSE;5;74%;99%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Increasing clouds;52;38;Turning sunny;49;36;SW;6;71%;44%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy;59;53;Morning rain, cloudy;67;56;ENE;8;54%;79%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Rain;56;52;A couple of showers;60;54;WNW;7;77%;98%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;A shower or two;81;71;A t-storm around;80;72;SE;9;80%;87%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;82;64;A p.m. t-storm;77;62;ESE;5;76%;82%;6

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. shower or two;87;67;An afternoon shower;87;66;SSW;5;64%;80%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny, cooler;49;25;Mostly sunny;36;27;SE;8;80%;0%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;95;78;An afternoon shower;94;78;SSE;8;53%;55%;11

Hong Kong, China;Sun and some clouds;83;64;Mostly cloudy, humid;79;68;E;8;75%;44%;7

Honolulu, United States;Variable cloudiness;83;71;A couple of showers;84;72;ENE;11;64%;97%;6

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun;98;74;Sunny and very warm;98;75;SSE;6;19%;0%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Warm, turning breezy;88;63;Hot, becoming breezy;91;64;N;11;35%;0%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;41;32;Turning cloudy;47;35;NNE;6;71%;58%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Rain and a t-storm;83;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;76;SE;6;78%;84%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and breezy;82;70;Breezy in the p.m.;79;74;NNW;16;44%;1%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Cloudy, a t-storm;68;58;Cloudy, a t-storm;66;57;E;6;80%;99%;3

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and warm;72;44;Mostly sunny, mild;65;45;SW;5;42%;0%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy in the p.m.;91;72;Breezy in the p.m.;92;71;W;11;59%;0%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sun;84;58;A stray t-shower;84;58;SSE;5;49%;41%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Breezy;88;58;Hazy and windy;81;58;N;23;12%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;More sun than clouds;46;25;Mostly sunny;39;23;E;8;50%;1%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;Increasingly windy;86;76;A stray shower;85;75;NE;11;59%;84%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;91;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;73;W;5;68%;75%;4

Kolkata, India;Hazy and very warm;96;73;Warm with sunshine;95;74;S;7;42%;0%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;91;76;A p.m. t-storm;91;77;SE;4;80%;94%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;A couple of showers;47;37;A little rain;51;38;NE;6;77%;85%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;91;80;A t-storm around;92;80;SSW;7;66%;43%;6

Lima, Peru;Sunny and nice;76;67;Mostly sunny, nice;76;66;SSE;7;71%;18%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Milder;68;55;Cloudy;65;54;N;12;73%;88%;2

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;59;45;Occasional rain;55;38;NW;5;90%;93%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds and sun, warm;78;55;Sunshine and warm;80;58;ENE;7;52%;1%;6

Luanda, Angola;Some sun, pleasant;88;77;Variable cloudiness;88;76;SSW;8;70%;33%;7

Madrid, Spain;Hazy and milder;64;49;Cloudy;64;53;ENE;5;63%;88%;1

Male, Maldives;Inc. clouds;90;81;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;82;WSW;7;63%;47%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A morning t-storm;85;75;Couple of t-storms;87;75;NNE;4;79%;97%;11

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. t-storm;91;78;A t-storm in spots;94;79;E;4;59%;61%;5

Melbourne, Australia;A t-storm around;75;63;A shower in the a.m.;73;63;NE;9;68%;67%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Rather cloudy;78;47;Brief p.m. showers;75;52;SSW;6;50%;83%;11

Miami, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;72;SSE;12;73%;60%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;50;24;Mostly sunny;42;23;E;8;64%;1%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and breezy;91;78;Breezy in the p.m.;92;78;E;15;59%;0%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Turning sunny;81;63;Mostly sunny;83;68;NNE;7;60%;4%;7

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy;36;28;Cloudy;43;36;S;2;68%;22%;2

Moscow, Russia;Sunny;34;20;Increasing clouds;31;16;ENE;8;48%;13%;2

Mumbai, India;Sunny and hot;99;80;Sunny and hot;97;80;NNW;7;35%;0%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Turning cloudy;88;61;More sun than clouds;87;62;NNE;9;43%;44%;14

New York, United States;Partly sunny, mild;62;49;Mild with sunshine;63;49;SSE;7;50%;3%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Windy this morning;52;38;Mostly sunny;59;37;WSW;9;40%;17%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunny, but cold;22;-4;Plenty of sunshine;18;-3;N;8;71%;1%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, mild;71;41;Partly sunny;66;44;WSW;5;51%;0%;6

Oslo, Norway;Some sun;41;29;Cloudy;44;32;ENE;7;77%;89%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy;36;25;Low clouds;44;34;S;9;72%;23%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;An afternoon shower;92;78;A couple of showers;92;78;ENE;9;64%;75%;7

Panama City, Panama;A stray shower;89;75;A couple of showers;88;75;NNW;6;75%;90%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or two;81;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;74;ENE;7;79%;57%;6

Paris, France;Sun and clouds;60;46;Hazy sun and mild;68;47;NW;6;68%;34%;3

Perth, Australia;Cloudy with a shower;79;68;Clouds and sun, nice;76;64;SSW;10;64%;5%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Decreasing clouds;95;79;Clouds and sun;94;79;S;6;57%;55%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A shower or two;88;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;75;NNE;10;74%;65%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;An afternoon shower;95;70;Mostly sunny;95;69;ESE;7;42%;10%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers around;56;41;Periods of sun;57;32;ESE;5;57%;12%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Becoming cloudy;50;33;Clouds and sun;57;32;NNW;5;59%;5%;4

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;65;52;Periods of rain;65;52;ESE;8;75%;100%;6

Rabat, Morocco;A little p.m. rain;63;45;A couple of showers;61;49;ESE;7;81%;89%;2

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;88;75;A t-storm in spots;87;76;ESE;7;72%;82%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;Snow and rain;33;28;A bit of p.m. snow;34;26;SSW;15;64%;95%;1

Riga, Latvia;Mild with some sun;49;29;Sunshine and mild;49;29;SE;5;65%;1%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;86;75;Partly sunny;88;76;NE;7;68%;9%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun and hot;94;58;Cooler with hazy sun;73;50;N;12;23%;57%;9

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun;64;37;Partial sunshine;64;40;NNE;6;65%;8%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Decreasing clouds;41;25;Plenty of sun;38;23;ESE;7;74%;0%;2

San Francisco, United States;A morning shower;63;47;Mostly sunny;64;50;WSW;9;60%;2%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower in places;82;64;A couple of showers;81;63;ENE;11;64%;87%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Winds subsiding;82;74;Sunshine and breezy;83;73;ESE;15;71%;27%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;A few showers;79;66;A couple of showers;77;64;N;6;78%;94%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Partial sunshine;80;53;A shower in the p.m.;76;54;SSW;6;44%;60%;12

Santiago, Chile;Nice with sunshine;84;57;Sunny and delightful;81;56;SW;7;50%;9%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in spots;85;69;A stray shower;84;70;N;7;73%;84%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Hazy and warmer;71;48;A shower in the p.m.;67;50;NNW;6;75%;93%;2

Seattle, United States;A shower in places;51;43;A morning shower;52;41;SSE;7;69%;51%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Becoming cloudy;54;30;Mostly sunny;60;37;NW;4;65%;1%;5

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;72;57;Cloudy and warm;81;63;SSE;11;58%;66%;7

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;78;N;5;74%;71%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Increasing clouds;55;30;Times of rain;48;36;W;5;63%;99%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in spots;84;74;Sunshine, pleasant;84;75;E;14;64%;46%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;49;26;Fog, then some sun;49;31;SSE;4;75%;2%;2

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;75;67;A shower or two;76;66;ESE;9;66%;67%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Breezy in the p.m.;79;68;Rather cloudy, warm;87;68;SE;9;62%;3%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Sunny intervals;48;22;Mostly sunny;44;27;SSE;6;73%;0%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Rain and drizzle;46;43;A little a.m. rain;58;49;N;7;86%;94%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this afternoon;41;28;Breezy and chilly;42;28;NNW;14;56%;83%;5

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny, nice;66;53;Mostly sunny;63;39;W;10;30%;9%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;A passing shower;56;44;Turning sunny, cool;57;45;SE;7;46%;2%;6

Tirana, Albania;Thickening clouds;62;36;Partly sunny;65;41;E;5;46%;26%;5

Tokyo, Japan;A shower or two;70;49;Clouds and sun, mild;67;48;SSE;9;54%;4%;4

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy, some snow;37;33;Low clouds;43;40;ENE;10;82%;6%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Breezy in the p.m.;69;52;Breezy;71;56;ESE;15;42%;0%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Breezy;68;55;Breezy;67;55;SE;17;65%;45%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Breezy in the p.m.;21;-12;Sunny;23;3;ESE;5;29%;3%;4

Vancouver, Canada;A couple of showers;52;43;A passing shower;52;43;ENE;5;60%;94%;3

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;61;45;Periods of sun;55;34;NNE;10;60%;35%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm or two;94;76;A t-storm around;89;75;WSW;5;71%;77%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;49;27;A morning flurry;48;25;ESE;8;67%;44%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;51;39;Partly sunny;52;31;ESE;8;63%;27%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Overcast and breezy;61;57;An afternoon shower;63;54;SSE;21;77%;74%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny and hot;104;76;Mostly sunny and hot;102;75;W;6;38%;2%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;A little snow;37;18;Cold with some sun;36;17;NE;4;41%;8%;5

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather