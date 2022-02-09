Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, February 9, 2022

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, nice;89;77;Mostly sunny, nice;89;77;S;9;78%;30%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine and nice;73;61;Sunny and pleasant;76;61;NE;4;62%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;An afternoon shower;59;41;Decreasing clouds;52;35;NNW;4;81%;36%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny;60;41;Plenty of sunshine;60;43;SE;5;71%;4%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;50;42;Showers around;45;38;W;12;77%;84%;1

Anchorage, United States;A little snow;26;15;Windy in the morning;26;16;NNE;12;61%;95%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and mild;60;38;Sun and some clouds;67;45;WSW;6;44%;1%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and cold;10;-7;Low clouds;13;-9;E;7;80%;20%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partial sunshine;95;67;Sunny and hot;99;73;E;7;35%;1%;12

Athens, Greece;Sunny and warmer;53;39;Mostly sunny;57;38;NNE;7;68%;1%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;71;Rain and drizzle;80;71;NNE;11;76%;70%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;74;55;A shower in the a.m.;70;44;ESE;14;42%;66%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy with t-storms;86;73;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;72;SE;5;78%;49%;4

Bangalore, India;Decreasing clouds;84;60;Partly sunny;84;62;E;6;34%;2%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;A p.m. shower or two;94;79;A morning shower;91;79;S;7;64%;66%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Turning sunny;60;41;Plenty of sunshine;58;43;WNW;8;74%;2%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;46;23;Mostly sunny, mild;48;27;NNW;4;38%;24%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Not as cool;54;34;Sunny and mild;58;35;SW;4;75%;1%;3

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy, mild;49;44;Showers around;48;37;WNW;7;75%;86%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds, p.m. rain;63;48;Cloudy, p.m. rain;65;52;SE;6;76%;90%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Cloudy, a t-storm;78;66;A p.m. t-storm;77;66;NNE;7;80%;87%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Breezy this morning;53;35;Partly sunny, mild;52;37;WNW;5;70%;14%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Rather cloudy;51;43;A morning shower;45;35;W;7;80%;87%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Clearing and mild;53;29;Partly sunny, mild;55;32;SW;6;68%;1%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun, mild;56;29;Clouds and sun, mild;54;29;W;4;72%;3%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;82;65;Sunny and delightful;87;69;E;9;57%;3%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;83;66;A t-storm around;79;67;SSE;6;50%;69%;4

Busan, South Korea;Becoming cloudy;52;39;Turning sunny;54;34;NNW;5;43%;6%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;64;53;Mostly cloudy;62;50;WNW;11;43%;3%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds and sun;74;63;A morning shower;74;59;SSE;7;58%;40%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;A little a.m. rain;87;64;A little p.m. rain;88;69;ENE;3;50%;67%;9

Chennai, India;Breezy this morning;86;73;Inc. clouds;88;76;ENE;8;71%;35%;8

Chicago, United States;Rain and snow shower;40;28;Periods of sun;32;28;SSW;12;54%;84%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A thick cloud cover;91;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;75;NE;9;71%;75%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;A couple of showers;46;37;Periods of sun;42;34;WSW;8;72%;88%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Plenty of sunshine;85;70;Partly sunny;86;71;NE;11;41%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Plenty of sunshine;70;40;Sunny and mild;70;44;SSW;5;36%;1%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy this morning;88;77;High clouds;91;77;NE;12;66%;44%;6

Delhi, India;Not as warm;68;50;Decreasing clouds;67;49;WNW;7;82%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;48;29;Partial sunshine;55;32;SW;6;40%;5%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunshine;75;58;Hazy sunshine;79;61;WNW;5;65%;29%;4

Dili, East Timor;Rain and a t-storm;86;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;77;ESE;4;78%;79%;3

Dublin, Ireland;Becoming cloudy;44;34;Periods of sun;45;31;WSW;16;71%;1%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;50;34;Sunny and mild;56;37;NNE;8;25%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy with some sun;61;56;Partly sunny;61;55;E;12;70%;2%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;58;55;Low clouds;65;61;SE;4;79%;29%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Some sun, pleasant;82;62;A stray p.m. t-storm;79;62;NE;5;61%;66%;14

Havana, Cuba;A shower or two;79;69;Low clouds;76;68;NNE;10;65%;34%;2

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy in the p.m.;35;28;Breezy in the a.m.;34;24;W;13;84%;10%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Some sun returning;95;78;Brief p.m. showers;92;77;SE;5;61%;83%;4

Hong Kong, China;Low clouds;67;56;Inc. clouds;69;61;E;7;78%;8%;6

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;81;65;Partly sunny;80;65;ENE;5;60%;21%;6

Hyderabad, India;Nice with some sun;87;68;Sunny and nice;89;69;SE;5;48%;2%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine;65;43;Plenty of sunshine;65;41;NNW;8;45%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Windy this morning;42;35;Partly sunny;48;32;E;5;80%;1%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;76;WSW;10;75%;88%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun and humid;84;74;Mostly sunny;83;70;N;10;57%;6%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;83;64;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;60;NE;5;56%;53%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;43;15;Plenty of sunshine;43;18;SSW;5;26%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;82;56;Sunny and nice;82;57;NNW;4;30%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;More sun than clouds;64;42;A shower in the a.m.;63;41;W;6;61%;60%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and nice;90;65;Hazy sun;89;59;N;15;14%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Breezy this morning;43;37;A couple of showers;46;38;SW;10;77%;88%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny, nice;85;74;A shower or two;85;74;NNE;11;65%;84%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;92;74;Partial sunshine;92;74;WNW;5;61%;35%;7

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;79;64;Increasing clouds;78;64;WSW;5;69%;12%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;87;75;A p.m. t-storm;82;75;SE;5;81%;97%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;A few showers;55;41;A couple of showers;55;40;E;6;77%;98%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Partial sunshine;91;77;Mostly sunny;91;77;SW;6;72%;2%;10

Lima, Peru;Inc. clouds;73;66;Clearing;74;67;SSE;6;71%;34%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and nice;65;46;Mostly cloudy;62;50;ENE;4;80%;32%;1

London, United Kingdom;Misty this afternoon;54;42;Mostly cloudy;46;34;W;10;63%;26%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Very warm;86;58;Hot;89;55;N;7;23%;1%;4

Luanda, Angola;Sun and clouds, nice;85;75;Clearing;85;74;SSW;7;69%;4%;12

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and nice;61;31;Partly sunny, mild;64;38;WNW;3;54%;5%;3

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;88;80;Some sun, pleasant;89;81;NE;7;63%;28%;10

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;75;A downpour;86;75;ENE;4;83%;89%;5

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;91;76;Clouds breaking;91;75;E;6;55%;6%;7

Melbourne, Australia;A shower or two;79;61;Decreasing clouds;72;60;S;11;67%;28%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;67;46;Some sun, a shower;66;44;SW;6;37%;41%;6

Miami, United States;Brief a.m. showers;69;61;Partly sunny;75;67;NNE;11;60%;18%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Breezy this morning;37;34;Mostly cloudy;39;33;WSW;10;77%;33%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;High clouds, windy;90;75;Increasingly windy;91;76;ENE;17;58%;1%;5

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;78;63;Sunny and nice;84;67;NE;9;60%;3%;10

Montreal, Canada;Turning cloudy;34;31;Rain and drizzle;37;28;WSW;10;78%;75%;1

Moscow, Russia;An afternoon flurry;31;29;A snow shower;36;32;W;10;82%;81%;1

Mumbai, India;Decreasing clouds;81;70;Hazy sun;87;72;N;10;45%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy with some sun;82;57;Breezy in the p.m.;83;58;NNE;11;38%;30%;6

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;45;37;Breezy;52;32;W;15;52%;12%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Cooler;57;41;Sunshine;56;39;N;9;56%;3%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunny and colder;8;-12;Sunny, but colder;1;-15;NE;9;77%;1%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;51;40;Rain tapering off;46;37;NNW;6;70%;85%;1

Oslo, Norway;A couple of showers;40;33;Clouds and sun;39;23;WNW;7;57%;27%;1

Ottawa, Canada;An afternoon flurry;34;31;Rain/snow showers;34;22;WSW;15;81%;91%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy with a shower;88;79;Showers around;86;76;ENE;9;71%;87%;13

Panama City, Panama;A shower in places;88;75;A shower in spots;89;74;NNW;10;69%;60%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in places;84;73;A passing shower;85;75;NE;7;73%;85%;10

Paris, France;Decreasing clouds;51;39;A passing shower;49;34;NNW;7;73%;92%;2

Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;84;68;Warmer;96;72;S;11;31%;1%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sun and clouds;92;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;77;S;4;60%;66%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Becoming cloudy;91;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;72;E;8;79%;88%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A passing shower;90;69;Nice with sunshine;89;68;ESE;7;53%;26%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Milder;47;39;Mostly cloudy, mild;50;38;WSW;9;57%;71%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;44;15;Hazy sunshine;42;15;SE;2;65%;4%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;66;53;Periods of rain;65;54;SE;8;77%;99%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and very warm;78;46;Partly sunny;70;47;S;3;73%;2%;4

Recife, Brazil;Sunshine, pleasant;87;76;Partly sunny;90;77;ENE;6;54%;5%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Becoming cloudy;32;20;Cloudy, snow showers;35;27;WSW;12;45%;98%;0

Riga, Latvia;Showers around;39;34;Breezy in the a.m.;40;32;WSW;12;80%;32%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;76;71;Downpours;77;73;E;6;81%;99%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;73;53;Plenty of sun;81;59;SSE;8;20%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny, nice;64;32;Mostly sunny, nice;62;33;NE;5;70%;0%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Some sun returning;33;31;A bit of a.m. snow;36;32;WSW;11;68%;86%;1

San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sunshine;71;55;Sunshine;75;50;NNE;8;51%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A stray shower;82;61;Clouds and sun, nice;82;65;ENE;11;57%;44%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;An afternoon shower;82;74;Mostly sunny;82;74;ESE;11;69%;26%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;75;61;Mostly sunny, nice;75;62;N;6;74%;10%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;74;48;Sunny and nice;73;50;NE;5;32%;3%;8

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;86;59;Mostly cloudy;80;60;SW;8;50%;25%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A morning shower;83;69;Showers around;84;69;N;7;72%;71%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and mild;69;43;Mostly cloudy;67;46;E;4;54%;23%;2

Seattle, United States;Decreasing clouds;51;42;Fog to sun;49;41;NNE;5;86%;8%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Inc. clouds;44;20;Hazy sunshine;46;18;W;4;53%;1%;3

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;43;37;Mostly cloudy;45;37;E;6;69%;44%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Thunderstorms;84;76;A couple of t-storms;82;77;N;10;78%;99%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Windy this afternoon;44;30;Not as cool;51;29;S;6;70%;0%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;An afternoon shower;82;73;An afternoon shower;83;73;E;13;71%;86%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;A shower in the p.m.;43;37;Partly sunny;41;27;W;12;58%;3%;1

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and warmer;84;67;Mostly sunny;87;71;SE;10;48%;81%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Low clouds;64;62;A little a.m. rain;65;62;E;9;80%;61%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;36;35;Breezy in the a.m.;36;31;WSW;14;70%;12%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clouds and sun;45;31;Partly sunny;53;37;ENE;7;41%;1%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clearing and mild;59;39;A bit of a.m. snow;47;34;NW;19;63%;58%;1

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;58;40;Partly sunny;57;45;W;7;19%;44%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Showers around;65;48;Downpours;59;49;W;9;67%;95%;1

Tirana, Albania;Plenty of sun;56;32;Sunny and nice;62;33;ESE;4;54%;0%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Becoming cloudy;47;39;Rain and snow;41;35;NNW;11;79%;100%;1

Toronto, Canada;Decreasing clouds;38;34;Breezy;35;29;SW;17;69%;53%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Clearing;59;45;Clouds and sun;59;47;ENE;2;61%;27%;1

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;62;41;Plenty of sunshine;66;44;SSE;5;58%;1%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning cloudy;16;-21;Cloudy and colder;6;-32;N;7;71%;44%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Low clouds;47;41;Low clouds;46;34;N;3;76%;4%;1

Vienna, Austria;Breezy this morning;55;32;Clouds and sun, mild;54;41;W;5;68%;22%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, warm;92;70;Hot with sunshine;95;70;NE;5;41%;2%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Showers around;40;35;Mostly cloudy;39;34;SW;11;70%;91%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A shower;48;42;A couple of showers;47;38;W;10;91%;98%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Cloudy;68;64;Cloudy, windy, humid;75;67;NNW;22;81%;88%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Plenty of sun;94;59;Plenty of sun;94;62;WSW;4;45%;0%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Clearing and mild;52;31;A bit of p.m. snow;41;30;WSW;2;73%;91%;1

